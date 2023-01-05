Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
‘The Company You Keep’: Milo Ventimiglia Explains His Pivot From TV Dad to Con Man
After six years of heartstring-pulling as This Is Us’ beloved (but tragic) patriarch Jack Pearson, Milo Ventimiglia could have chosen to take a nice break from working. Instead, he did the exact opposite in The Company You Keep. “I just wanted to go faster on the gas. I didn’t...
WFMZ-TV Online
‘School Spirits’ Teaser: Peyton List Is a Teen Trapped in the Afterlife in Paramount+ Series (VIDEO)
Paramount + has dropped the first teaser trailer for School Spirits, an adaptation of the graphic novel by Nate Trinrud, Megan Trinrud, and Maria Nguyen, and starring Cobra Kai‘s Peyton List. The eight-episode series follows a teen (List) trapped in the afterlife who decides to investigate her mysterious disappearance...
Comments / 0