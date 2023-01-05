Read full article on original website
doorcountydailynews.com
Anticipation grows for Potawatomi tower presentation
Your guess is as good as anybody's regarding what a new or refurbished Potawatomi State Park Observation Tower will look like. Exact plans and costs are unknown, but they will be included in a virtual public information session on Thursday at 6 p.m. After the presentation, the DNR will ask for general feedback on which option is preferred. Governor Tony Evers will include the most popular design in the 2023 Capital. Friends of Potawatomi State Park President Scott Bader hopes to have some direction after the project has been kicked down the road since the tower was closed due to safety concerns in 2017. The one sure thing is that the Friends of Potawatomi State Park would likely need to fundraise more money for the construction of a tower similar to Eagle Tower.
doorcountydailynews.com
Door County hits 70-plus COVID-related deaths
Both Door and Kewaunee counties are at the medium level for COVID-19 for the second week in a row, but not without one reaching a somber milestone. The Door County Public Health Department’s report last Wednesday announced that 37 of the 127 tests administered for COVID-19 came back positive for COVID-19. In addition, three deaths and two hospitalizations were also reported. That puts Door County at 72 deaths and 272 hospitalizations since the pandemic's beginning in 2020.
doorcountydailynews.com
Sister Bay Village Hall committee to begin meeting this week
Work on the future iteration of the Sister Bay Village Hall will begin this week when a newly formed task force meets for the first time. Sister Bay Village President Rob Zoschke will chair the committee with Village Trustee Don Cox, Village Administrator Julie Schmelzer, Village Clerk Heidi Teich, Sister Bay Director of Public Works Dan Klansky, citizens Kathleen Van Gemert and Doug Hansen, and residents Don Howard and Aretha Sills sitting in on the meeting. The debate over the 80-plus-year-old building began in July when the village’s plan commission floated the idea of removing the building, citing the high cost of renovating the building so it can better serve the community. Residents voiced their displeasure with the talk, saying it is a unique building with a storied past. It was ultimately decided in September to halt plans on tearing down the building and instead for a committee to research possible improvements to the village hall.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Examining Board suspended a Green Bay-area doctor’s license to practice medicine and surgery in the state for 30 days for falsely reporting that he and his family were vaccinated against COVID-19. An order from the examining board says Dr. Scott Stillman used a medical assistant’s credentials to enter himself and his family in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry when he worked at a De Pere clinic in 2021. The clinic discovered it the following January.
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee man jailed with sixth OWI
Michael Reinke of Kewaunee will find himself in front of a judge this week after being pulled over for operating a vehicle under the influence on Friday. The Wisconsin State Patrol pulled over Reinke for a moving violation on County Road AB at Cherneyville at approximately 9 p.m. After the trooper noticed that he might have been impaired, Reinke went through the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI). A blood sample was taken as a result of the arrest. If convicted, it would be Reinke’s sixth OWI offense, with the last coming in 2018.
doorcountydailynews.com
Van Pay, Steinhorst named Kewaunee County Fairests
The three candidates at Friday's Kewaunee County Fairest of the Fair Gala at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds in Luxemburg impressed the whole crowd, which included three former Wisconsin State Fairests of the Fair. Fairest candidates Vanessa Van Pay and Lexi Nowak, and Junior Fairest candidate Jakayla Steinhorst started the completion...
wpr.org
Family-owned Manitowoc company incorporates sustainability into new facility
A small, family-owned company in northeast Wisconsin had sustainability in mind when it finalized an expansion last month. Dramm Corp. in Manitowoc recently opened its new headquarters and production facility. The company has about 100 employees, and produces equipment, fertilizers and water treatment systems for professional greenhouses and home gardeners.
Don’t Call Wallace, Michigan a Ghost Town – Because It Isn’t
I’ve read on some Michigan sites that the community of Wallace in Menominee County is a ghost town…well, it’s far from it. Sure, it sits way the heck down near the bottom of Menominee County all the way west in the Upper Peninsula. And even though it’s a distance from other towns, it still seems to be doing very well, given its location.
b93radio.com
Showdown Likely Over Administrator Wolf’s Proposed Termination During Special Meeting Monday
The Sheboygan Common Council will hold a special meeting at around 5:15 p.m. on Monday to consider a resolution by Alderpersons Felde and Filicky-Peneski terminating Todd Wolf as City Administrator. Accounts vary as to the particulars of whatever issue, or issues, prompted the move, but an attorney was hired by the City to investigate the matter, and following the report of those results to the city, the Third Special Common Council Meeting was set to decide Wolf’s fate.
This Wisconsin County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay to Look at Future of Ashland Avenue Overpass
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – City and state leaders are at the start of the process which could result in the removal of the Ashland Avenue overpass and open 30 acres for development – although any decisions and construction are years away. Located just south of Mason Street,...
whbl.com
Several Departments Called To House Fire Near Falls
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WHBL) – Nearly a dozen fire departments responded to knock down a house fire near Sheboygan Falls Sunday afternoon. Lt. James Gottsacker says the Sheriff’s Department got a 911 call about the fire around 4:30. Deputies were first on the scene, and noticed a large amount of smoke coming from the home – all the pets and people were accounted for. Fire crews arrived and put out the fire – there was severe damage to the home, but no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
Fox11online.com
Mother charged after Green Bay officer finds child alone in downtown parking ramp
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two children are safe after a Green Bay police officer found one of them wandering alone in a dark and cold downtown parking ramp. The police department says Officer Kendal Herwald was on patrol Saturday around midnight, helping look for a driver who ran away during a traffic stop, when he saw a non-verbal 6-year-old boy in the Pine Street parking ramp.
wearegreenbay.com
Walmart evacuated in Shawano after a disturbance call for weapons
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Walmart in the City of Shawano was evacuated on Monday after officers responded to a disturbance that included weapons. According to a release, on January 9, 2023, at around 1:45 p.m., Shawano Police Officers responded to Walmart on East Green Bay Street for a disturbance complaint.
WSAW
Argument at Forest County hotel leads to massive drug investigation
CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people are in custody in the Forest County Jail following a large-scale drug investigation. Initially, deputies responded to a hotel for the report of a man and woman fighting during the early morning hours of Jan. 2. While speaking with the suspects one of the deputies observed drugs on the bed in plain view. A search of the hotel room was performed and evidence located included fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
whbl.com
I-43 and Highway 23 Road Work to Watch Out For This Week
Crews will be busy making repairs to guard rails on several sections of highways in Sheboygan County this week, requiring lane closures for the safety of the crews. Guardrails will be repaired along both north and southbound lanes of I-43 between CTH “EE” and Highway 28 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. this Monday, requiring lane closures there.
seehafernews.com
Another Road Closure Planned for Monday in Manitowoc
Crews will be out taking down problematic trees in Manitowoc on Monday which means another road will be closed. Traffic will be detoured around School Street between North 8th and 9th Streets starting at 7:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be detoured onto North 8th Street to Waldo Boulevard, over to...
Mayors send formal letter of interest for Amtrak line in NE Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-Amtrak could be coming to Northeast Wisconsin. The key word is ‘could’ though as it’s very early in the process. On Thursday, city leaders from Appleton, Green Bay, Kaukauna, Menasha, Neenah, Fond du Lac, and Oshkosh announced they submitted a letter of interest to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to take part in […]
WBAY Green Bay
Couple suspected in business burglaries in Manitowoc, other counties
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Javier and Haley Romero, who are suspected of “numerous” car wash burglaries in our viewing area. The sheriff’s office says the burglaries happened in Manitowoc and neighboring counties. The Romeros may be...
doorcountydailynews.com
Algoma girls head to Green Bay East
The Algoma girls' basketball team looks to continue their winning ways Monday night with a game at Green Bay East. The Wolves snapped a three-game losing streak Friday night with a 55-32 win over Sturgeon Bay. The Wolves set the tone early, bringing a 37-12 lead into the break. Ryley Zimmerman scored 13 of her 15 points in the first half. Emily Kirchman added 12 points, and Teagan Luedtke registered another 11 points to help pace the Wolves.
