Your guess is as good as anybody's regarding what a new or refurbished Potawatomi State Park Observation Tower will look like. Exact plans and costs are unknown, but they will be included in a virtual public information session on Thursday at 6 p.m. After the presentation, the DNR will ask for general feedback on which option is preferred. Governor Tony Evers will include the most popular design in the 2023 Capital. Friends of Potawatomi State Park President Scott Bader hopes to have some direction after the project has been kicked down the road since the tower was closed due to safety concerns in 2017. The one sure thing is that the Friends of Potawatomi State Park would likely need to fundraise more money for the construction of a tower similar to Eagle Tower.

16 HOURS AGO