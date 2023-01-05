ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Peter Gabriel’s New Song ‘Panopticom’

Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom,” the first song from his upcoming album, i/o. Gabriel wrote and produced the song himself, with various session musicians providing guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. Notably, the track includes electronic elements contributed by Brian Eno. Structurally, “Panopticom" builds slowly, with ominous synth...
33 Years Ago: Willie Nelson’s ‘Stardust’ Is Certified Quadruple Platinum

Thirty-three years ago today, on Jan. 9, 1990, Willie Nelson's Stardust album was certified quadruple platinum, for sales in excess of 4 million units. Stardust, released in 1978, includes two No. 1 hits, "Georgia on My Mind" and "Blue Skies." The 10-track record features classics from all genres, including "Unchained Melody," "Don't Get Around Much Anymore" and "Someone to Watch Over Me."
Willie Nelson’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]

Willie Nelson is 89 years old, and it seems he's accomplished everything anyone could dream of: He's acted in more than 30 films, received a fifth-degree black belt in the martial art GongKwon Yusul, co-authored several books and been heavily involved in pushing for the legalization of marijuana. And that...
Michael Stipe Plans to Release First Solo Album in 2023

Former R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe said he was working on his first solo album and expected to release it in 2023. He put out his debut single, “Your Capricious Soul,” in 2019 and followed it with “Future if Future” earlier this year. In a recent interview...
25 Years Ago: Why Tom Petty Was Grateful for Role in ‘The Postman’

Tom Petty appeared on-screen for only a few moments in 1997's The Postman, but it may have been just the experience he needed at the time. Generally speaking, the '90s found Petty navigating uncharted waters. His second solo album, 1994's Wildflowers, was an instant classic yet life was not all it appeared to be. Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch, who'd been with the band for close to 20 years, quit the same year. Meanwhile, Petty's marriage to his first wife ended in divorce in 1996, and he struggled with a heroin addiction.
The Tubes’ Co-founding Bassist Rick Anderson Dead at 75

The Tubes confirm that bassist Rick Anderson has died at age 75. No cause was revealed. He co-founded the group in 1972, after work in a precursor band called the Beans with Tubes bandmates Bill Spooner, Vince Welnick and Bob McIntosh. Anderson played on all eight Tubes albums between 1975-96, as the band built a reputation for larger-than-life concerts. Welnick later went on to work with the Grateful Dead.
50 Years Ago: ‘Schoolhouse Rock!’ Combines Earworms and Education

People often think of the '70s as a time of supreme cynicism. The airwaves were dominated by the Watergate hearings, movie theaters were awash with a never-ending string of films about an America overrun by corruption and decay; the international news was dominated by the Vietnam War, the energy crisis, the Iran hostage crisis, stagflation and Jonestown. And as the '80s approached and disco emerged, people even started prophesying the death of the most American institution of all: rock 'n' roll.
In Memoriam: 2022 Deaths

In 2022, the world has said goodbye to many luminaries from music and entertainment, including Fleetwood Mac superstar Christine McVie and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Peter Bogdanovich, the Oscar-winning director who helmed classic films like The Last Picture Show, as well as the Tom Petty documentary Runnin’ Down a Dream, died in early January. So too did former Parliament-Funkadelic vocalist Calvin Simon and Woodstock promoter Michael Lang.
Why John Lennon Envied Paul McCartney’s Songwriting

A former John Lennon aide recalled times when the former Beatle envied the sort of songs Paul McCartney was writing. While Dan Richter was instrumental in helping the former bandmates reconnect after their acrimonious split in 1970 he told The Telegraph that Lennon knew McCartney had talents he didn’t share. (Richter was around during the Beatles' last few months.)
Watch Billy Idol Unveil His Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Billy Idol unveiled his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday with help from fellow rocker Henry Rollins and graphic designer Shepard Fairey. The ceremony, which can be seen below, included a speech from Idol before the star – the 2,573rd to be placed, and located at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard – was revealed.
When John Bonham Lost His Hat in Led Zeppelin’s Plane Toilet

Robert Plant recalled the moment when John Bonham lost his hat in the toilet of Led Zeppelin’s private plane. Known as the Starship, the long-scrapped Boeing 720 has been the subject of speculation for decades, with rumors of excessive behavior always circulating. But in a new interview with Vulture, Plant decided to focus on a “nice and PG” story involving the band’s drummer.
