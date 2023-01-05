ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox And Florence Pugh Continue To Be Fashion Icons And They’re Kicking Off The New Year With Furry Bucket Hats

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
 4 days ago

It’s no secret Megan Fox and Florence Pugh go the bold route when it comes to expressing themselves through fashion. If you’re looking to emulate the stylish sensibility of these  Hollywood stars in the new year, we’ve noticed one particular piece both of them are gravitating to: the furry bucket hat. The winter trend is alive and well thanks to both of them recently going out with them, each in totally different ways.

Let’s start with Megan Fox. The actress recently took to Instagram with a bright-colored fuzzy bucket hat to say she was in the market for a girlfriend, which her man Machine Gun Kelly had an A+ response to . Check it out:

Fox has been embracing the fuzzy bucket hat a lot lately too. The actress also wore a light pink one a couple weeks ago for a full Barbiecore look . She also posed in a maroon shade of the trend back in October in a set of selfies she posted on Instagram while reading outside.

So it’s time to rock the look yourself! Fox uses the fuzzy bucket hat to underline her fearless fashion sense by picking loud colors to accessorize her looks. There’s currently a deal on a Fuchsia Faux Fur Bucket Hat that would totally follow suit to Fox’s interpretation of the trend.

X RCP Faux Fur Bucket Hat in Fuchsia on Revolve for $32 View Deal

If you want to wear this trend, but aren’t quite ready for this strong a color, there’s tons of other shades and furry hats online. How about this:

Since 2023 is the year Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie is coming out, there’s no better year to embrace a look like this. Just a few days after Fox’s latest furry bucket hat look, Florence Pugh also wore one during her 27th birthday party. You can see her posing with friends in the trend on Instagram here:

Since the pictures are in black and white, it’s tough to tell what shade Florence Pugh went with the furry bucket hat. But she’s definitely going with a more fluffy one like this one, which comes in five versions: two animal prints, light blue, mauve or grey.

Ace Fluffy Faux Fur Bucket Hat on Urban Outfitters for $39 View Deal

Florence Pugh wore the hat while also rocking a little black dress and partying it up to celebrate her birthday. As she said in the post, she was “astonished” her friends wanted to do anything a few days after the holiday season and New Year’s Eve. The accessory certainly stuck out in the photos during her winter b-day party. If you like the look but want to go more neutral and toned down, here’s a popular selection that’s going fast:

Pugh had some big looks in 2022, between her viral sheer dress to a crimson Christmas stunner she recently shared. We’re looking forward to seeing Pugh in 2023 movie releases including Oppenheimer , Dune: Part Two and A Good Person , which she made with ex Zach Braff . Considering these two fashion icons are rocking the furry bucket hat, we wouldn’t be surprised if this trend continues to take off as winter continues.

LOS ANGELES, CA
