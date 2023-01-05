EL PASO, Texas — President Joe Biden landed in El Paso and visited the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time since taking office in the White House. He was greeted by Gov. Greg Abbott upon arrival at the El Paso airport. Abbott has been a chief critic of Biden’s immigration policies and has frequently called on him to visit the border over the past year as the number of migrant arrests has broken records.

