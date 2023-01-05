Fatal Shooting in Hickory Trace Drive Apartment Complex Under Investigation

The resident fatally shot early Thursday morning in the parking lot of Residences at Stonebrook Apartments, 316 Hickory Trace Drive, has been identified as Lubunga Lumenge, 30. Lumenge was found by a passerby just before 7 a.m. in the grass just outside his apartment. He died at the scene.

Residents within the complex said they heard a single gunshot at approximately 4 a.m.

The motive for this fatal shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.