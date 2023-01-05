Nashville Department of Transportation Announces Vision Zero Task Force Members

The Nashville Department of Transportation & Multimodal Infrastructure (NDOT) is announcing the community members selected to serve on Nashville’s Vision Zero Task Force. The 15-member group will coordinate with Metro staff on implementation of Nashville’s Vision Zero Program and the 5 E’s of traffic safety: Engineering, Education, Evaluation, Encouragement, and Enforcement.

Members are:

Joy Andal, MSPS, RN

Chris Bowe

Shandira Edgecombe

Ben Hubert

Christine Irizarry

Amanda Key

Koby Langner

Dr. David Martin

Dr. Katherine McDonell

Peter Robison

Chris Sandwith

Hannah Sasscer

Kemar Small

Wes Smith

Jeremiah Wooten

“This is an outstanding group of engaged citizens,” said NDOT Director Diana Alarcon. “We had 53 excellent applicants, and I’m very encouraged by the amount of interest we had in serving on this important task force. Eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries in Nashville is the top priority for this department, and I’m looking forward to working with this group as we implement our Vision Zero plans across the city.”

“"Everyone should be free to move through our city safely, with dignity, and without fear of losing their life,” said Vision Zero Task Force member Wesley Smith. “The Vision Zero Task Force will be a crucial catalyst in eliminating deaths on our streets, an effort that needs the buy-in of all Nashvillians."

The group will meet regularly and meetings will be noticed on Nashville.gov. The first meeting date has not yet been set, but will be held at the end of this month.

What is Vision Zero?

Vision Zero is a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all.

Learn more about Vision Zero in Nashville.

To report a non-emergency issue affecting a Metro Nashville street, visit hub.nashville.gov.

To report an emergency, call 911.