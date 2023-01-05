Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Dunleavy Appoints Former Aide to Alaska Oil, Gas Commission
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed a former aide as chair of a commission that oversees oil and gas drilling in the state. Dunleavy's office Monday announced the appointment of Brett Huber Sr. to the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. The appointment is subject to legislative confirmation.
opb.org
Oregon Republican leaders are expected to soon choose a replacement for former state Sen. Dallas Heard
On Saturday, three to five people will be nominated to fill the seat recently vacated by Sen. Dallas Heard. Heard announced his resignation in mid-December, saying he wants to spend more time with his family. But his term doesn’t end until 2025, so on Saturday, Precinct Committee People (PCPs) will...
them.us
Arizona’s New Governor Katie Hobbs Issued LGBTQ+ Protections on Her First Day in Office
Ahead of her official inauguration ceremony on Thursday, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs issued an executive order Monday strengthening nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ+ workers across the state. “Ensuring that Arizona is for everyone” — one of Hobbs’ campaign slogans — “requires that every Arizonan should have the opportunity to participate in...
kanw.com
New Mexico Governor Elects to travel to Washington, D.C. for knee replacement
New Mexico Governor Elects to travel to Washington, D.C. for knee replacement. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to Washington, D.C., today, where she will undergo a total knee replacement of her right knee. An orthopedic surgeon from whom the governor has previously received treatment and with whom she had...
Former Governor Arne Carlson calls out U of M President Gabel and Gov. Walz
Former Minnesota Governor Arne Carlson shared his thoughts on the recent University of Minnesota scandal during an appearance on the Chad Hartman show on WCCO.
‘Enough Really Is Enough’: Arizona Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs Seeks More Than $500,000 in Sanctions for Kari Lake and Her Lawyers
Arizona’s Governor-elect Katie Hobbs (D) asked a judge on Monday for more than half a million dollars in sanctions against her defeated rival Kari Lake (R) and her lawyers for filing a “frivolous” lawsuit aiming to overturn the results of the Grand Canyon State’s 2022 gubernatorial midterms.
Trump-Backed Election Loser Kari Lake Hints At Violence At Conservative Gathering
Lake was seen as one of the brightest stars in the Trump wing of the party but was among a slew of candidates spreading his election lies who lost in November.
