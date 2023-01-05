ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Dunleavy Appoints Former Aide to Alaska Oil, Gas Commission

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed a former aide as chair of a commission that oversees oil and gas drilling in the state. Dunleavy's office Monday announced the appointment of Brett Huber Sr. to the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. The appointment is subject to legislative confirmation.
