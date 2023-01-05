ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Local Scouts Lead Donation Drive for Friends In Deed

First published in the Dec. 29 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Lucas Tolle-Handlin, Isaac Lopez and Addison Rassman were among the local Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts associated with San Rafael and Hamilton elementary schools that successfully conducted a donation drive to benefit Pasadena’s Friends In Deed. Coinciding with San Rafael’s annual Christmas Tree Lot, the scouts collected more than 800 pounds of new food and personal care items. Friends In Deed noted it was one of their largest single donations.
PASADENA, CA
Pasadena Educational Foundation Presents $200,000 in Grants

First published in the Dec. 29 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Pasadena Unified School District teachers and principals recently received $200,000 in grants thanks to the Pasadena Educational Foundation, College Football Playoff Foundation and Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association at this year’s PEF Teacher Grants Celebration and Parade.
PASADENA, CA
Holiday Tree Curbside Collection Is Underway

First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The city of Burbank will be providing their annual holiday tree curbside collection through Friday, Jan. 27. Residents may set out their holiday trees on the curb for collection on their regularly scheduled trash collection day, at no additional cost.
BURBANK, CA

