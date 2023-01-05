First published in the Dec. 29 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Lucas Tolle-Handlin, Isaac Lopez and Addison Rassman were among the local Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts associated with San Rafael and Hamilton elementary schools that successfully conducted a donation drive to benefit Pasadena’s Friends In Deed. Coinciding with San Rafael’s annual Christmas Tree Lot, the scouts collected more than 800 pounds of new food and personal care items. Friends In Deed noted it was one of their largest single donations.

