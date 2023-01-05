How FitBUX’s Personalized Approach to Financial Planning Sets it Apart from Traditional Advisors

Zachary Bernard is a Canadian entrepreneur and digital marketer who’s made a name for himself as the founder and CEO of We Feature You, a public relations firm that helps businesses and industry professionals grow. From a young age, Zachary has been involved in entrepreneurship, starting his first lemonade stand at the age of 10 as any other typical entrepreneur. In the past five years, he’s gained valuable experience in marketing online and has helped his clients establish an online presence, showcase their expertise, and use public relations to gain visibility and recognition in their respective fields. He believes that establishing an online presence, showcasing expertise, and using public relations are key to gaining recognition in today’s world.

