Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Rest in 2022: We Won’t Forget These Departed Figures
Rest in 2022: It’s only been a week into 2023, and we’ve endured a few things already– a temporary collapse of the government, crazy “bomb cyclone” weather in California, travel chaos, etc. But 2022 was a doozie and we suffered some huge losses we won’t soon forget. Betty White died on New Year’s Eve 2021, and as the new year flashed by, more equally beloved pop culture figures followed. To be candid, we didn’t always get to celebrate every exceptional being the way we wanted to. Since COVID 19, LA Weekly’s resources have dictated coverage prioritization towards L.A. events and upcoming entertainment and so, some tributes we hoped to write fell through the cracks. But as we look forward to a new year and maintain hope that we don’t lose too many more greats, we feel compelled to look back and offer appreciation to these figures for making the world a better place with their inimitable cultural contributions.
Thandiwe Newton’s Daughter Nico Parker, 18, Looks Just Like Mom At ‘The Last Of Us’ Premiere: Photos
Thandiwe Newton, 50, should be so proud of her daughter Nico Parker! The 18-year-old wowed fans at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of her new show The Last Of Us, which premieres Jan. 15 on HBO and HBO Max. Nico looked just like her famous mom as she flaunted a flowy lime green dress at the Jan. 9 event. Nico’s gown had a low V-neck cut with ruffled sleeves and a ruffled bottom. Her long train flowed past her as she walked the carpet and posed for photos.
What Is a Nepo Baby and How Do You Deal With One?
Inequality has always been a difficult battle to fight — from sexism and racism to abortion rights and equal work pay — there are still people who can’t enjoy the privilege, equal rights, and opportunities they deserve. Lately, the internet’s been talking about nepo babies. Some are...
