Rest in 2022: It’s only been a week into 2023, and we’ve endured a few things already– a temporary collapse of the government, crazy “bomb cyclone” weather in California, travel chaos, etc. But 2022 was a doozie and we suffered some huge losses we won’t soon forget. Betty White died on New Year’s Eve 2021, and as the new year flashed by, more equally beloved pop culture figures followed. To be candid, we didn’t always get to celebrate every exceptional being the way we wanted to. Since COVID 19, LA Weekly’s resources have dictated coverage prioritization towards L.A. events and upcoming entertainment and so, some tributes we hoped to write fell through the cracks. But as we look forward to a new year and maintain hope that we don’t lose too many more greats, we feel compelled to look back and offer appreciation to these figures for making the world a better place with their inimitable cultural contributions.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO