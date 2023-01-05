Read full article on original website
Frisco P&Z commission to consider conveyance plat, site plan for potential 2nd H-E-B project
Two H-E-B stores have opened in Frisco and Plano with more expected to open in the coming years. (Colby Farr/Community Impact Newspaper) Two items related to a future big box retail grocery store located on land owned by the H-E-B Grocery Company are listed on the Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission’s Jan. 10 meeting agenda.
See 5 latest commercial projects in Frisco, including $35M new construction for Prosper ISD
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Courtesy Google Maps) Want to know more about the latest development projects in Frisco? The following projects have been filed in the last...
Plano City Council approves allocation of $1.9M to combat homelessness
The City of Plano received $1.9 million in HOME-ARP funds in 2021. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Plano City Council unanimously approved a plan for the allocation of its $1.9 million HOME American Rescue Plan funds during its Jan. 9 meeting. According to the HOME-ARP Allocation Plan, the City of Plano received...
Mangia Bistro offers variety of Italian and American dishes in Plano
Mangia Bistro offers America-Italian food and a large selection of wine. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Mangia Bistro opened in Plano on Dec. 1, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. The American-Italian bistro, located at 508 14th St., Plano, is a spinoff of Aboca's Italian Grill in Richardson and offers a variety of fresh dishes including fresh-baked bread, pizzas, seafood, steaks and other items. The restaurant also features a full bar and large selection of wine. 214-501-2007.
fox4news.com
4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
MAA Legacy to spend $400K on clubhouse renovations in Plano
MAA Legacy plans to renovate its clubhouse this year. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) MAA Legacy is set to spend $400,000 in renovations on its clubhouse and pool area, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The luxury apartment complex, located at 5741 Martin Road, Plano, plans to begin construction Feb. 28 and is expected to finish June 30. MAA Legacy offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments as well as studio options. 469-484-7784.
United Way of Tarrant County celebrates 100th anniversary
A 30-foot mural painted by Arlington native Jon McKenzie was unveiled during a ceremony celebrating the United Way's 100th anniversary in Tarrant County. (Courtesy United Way of Tarrant County) United Way of Tarrant County celebrated its 100th anniversary in November. A 30-foot mural at Globe Life Field in Arlington was...
DART GoLink to expand hours of operation in 2023
Dallas Area Rapid Transit GoLink will have an altered schedule in 2023. (Courtesy Dallas Area Rapid Transit) Dallas Area Rapid Transit is making “major improvements” to its bus routes and GoLink services beginning Jan. 23, according to a news release from the transit company. Per the release, DART...
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
MyGym bringing fitness center for kids to Plano
MyGym offers fitness activities, events and classes for parents and their children. (Courtesy MyGym) MyGym is opening its second Texas location in Plano this spring, according to owner Tony Smith. The children’s fitness center, which will be located at 6505 West Park Boulevard, Ste. 208, gives parents and kids the...
Twin Peaks offers burgers, more at Northlake location
Twin Peaks opened a location in Northlake on Dec. 19. (Courtesy Twin Peaks) Twin Peaks held a grand opening for its new Northlake location on Dec. 19. The restaurant is located at 13740 Raceway Drive. The menu includes burgers, sandwiches, flatbreads, tacos, wings and other items. 940-331-7325. Samantha Douty joined...
Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers
Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
Dallas County has 20 of the busiest roads in Texas, report shows
Eighteen of the most gridlocked roadways in Texas are located in Dallas County, according to a Texas A&M Transportation Institute report. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) While still below prepandemic levels, traffic congestion continues to grow on Texas roadways, and 20 of the most gridlocked are located in Dallas County,...
North South Jiu Jitsu offering Brazilian martial arts classes in Richardson
North South Jiu Jitsu, located in Richardson at 2010 N. Plano Road, teaches a variety of classes in Brazilian jiujitsu for both kids and adults. (Courtesy Pexels) North South Jiu Jitsu opened Jan. 7 off of North Plano Road in Richardson. The martial arts gym is located at 2010 N. Plano Road and teaches a variety of classes in Brazilian jiujitsu for both kids and adults. Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is a martial art that started in the early 1900s that uses grappling and leverage for self defense. The Richardson martial arts gym includes nearly 1,500 square feet of mat space, a private instruction room, three dressing rooms, two bathrooms and a shower. 214-730-0605. www.northsouthjj.com.
Alchemy 43 bringing cosmetic treatments to Plano
Alchemy 43 will offer a variety of skin treatments. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Alchemy 43 is set to open a new location in Plano in mid-2023, according to a spokesperson for the company. The new office will be located at 1900 Preston Road, Ste. 203. Alchemy 43 will offer a variety of skin treatments, including Botox, dermal fillers, microneedling and wellness shots. The Plano location does not have a phone number available yet. https://alchemy43.com/
Dr. Martens opens new footwear store in Frisco Stonebriar Centre
Dr. Martens sells a variety of footwear for men, women and children. (Courtesy Dr. Martens) Dr. Martens opened its seventh Texas store in Frisco on December 16. The retailer, known for its footwear, opened in suite 2026 in the Stonebriar Centre located at 2601 Preston Road, Frisco. The brand now...
Missing Crowley, Texas Woman Last Seen At Gas Station In Grandview And Her Abandoned Car Was Found In Waco
39-year-old Cynthia Martyna Bah-Traore was last seen on video surveillance in the 1000 block of East Criner Street in Grandview, Texas, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 10:35 p.m. Grandview is about 26 miles south of Crowley.
North Texas resident $1 million richer after claiming Mega Millions win just before ticket expires
DALLAS (KDAF) — Luka Doncic dribbles, he shoots, the buzzer sounds but it goes in; there’s nothing like watching NBA superstars win games with a buzzer-beater, but there’s another buzzer-beater situation connected to a North Texan winning some serious cash from the Texas Lottery. When you buy...
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Westlake discusses addition of new cell tower
Proposed 150 ft cell tower adjacent to Fire Station No. 1. (Courtesy Town of Westlake) The Westlake Town Council discussed adding a new cell tower at the corner of W. Dove Road and Davis Blvd. during their regular council meeting on Dec. 19. If passed in its current form, the tower would stand adjacent to Westlake Fire Station No. 1.
