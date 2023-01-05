ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mangia Bistro offers variety of Italian and American dishes in Plano

Mangia Bistro offers America-Italian food and a large selection of wine. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Mangia Bistro opened in Plano on Dec. 1, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. The American-Italian bistro, located at 508 14th St., Plano, is a spinoff of Aboca's Italian Grill in Richardson and offers a variety of fresh dishes including fresh-baked bread, pizzas, seafood, steaks and other items. The restaurant also features a full bar and large selection of wine. 214-501-2007.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school

FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
FORT WORTH, TX
MAA Legacy to spend $400K on clubhouse renovations in Plano

MAA Legacy plans to renovate its clubhouse this year. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) MAA Legacy is set to spend $400,000 in renovations on its clubhouse and pool area, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The luxury apartment complex, located at 5741 Martin Road, Plano, plans to begin construction Feb. 28 and is expected to finish June 30. MAA Legacy offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments as well as studio options. 469-484-7784.
PLANO, TX
US105

Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
TYLER, TX
Local Profile

Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers

Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
DALLAS, TX
North South Jiu Jitsu offering Brazilian martial arts classes in Richardson

North South Jiu Jitsu, located in Richardson at 2010 N. Plano Road, teaches a variety of classes in Brazilian jiujitsu for both kids and adults. (Courtesy Pexels) North South Jiu Jitsu opened Jan. 7 off of North Plano Road in Richardson. The martial arts gym is located at 2010 N. Plano Road and teaches a variety of classes in Brazilian jiujitsu for both kids and adults. Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is a martial art that started in the early 1900s that uses grappling and leverage for self defense. The Richardson martial arts gym includes nearly 1,500 square feet of mat space, a private instruction room, three dressing rooms, two bathrooms and a shower. 214-730-0605. www.northsouthjj.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Alchemy 43 bringing cosmetic treatments to Plano

Alchemy 43 will offer a variety of skin treatments. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Alchemy 43 is set to open a new location in Plano in mid-2023, according to a spokesperson for the company. The new office will be located at 1900 Preston Road, Ste. 203. Alchemy 43 will offer a variety of skin treatments, including Botox, dermal fillers, microneedling and wellness shots. The Plano location does not have a phone number available yet. https://alchemy43.com/
PLANO, TX
Westlake discusses addition of new cell tower

Proposed 150 ft cell tower adjacent to Fire Station No. 1. (Courtesy Town of Westlake) The Westlake Town Council discussed adding a new cell tower at the corner of W. Dove Road and Davis Blvd. during their regular council meeting on Dec. 19. If passed in its current form, the tower would stand adjacent to Westlake Fire Station No. 1.
WESTLAKE, TX
