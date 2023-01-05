North South Jiu Jitsu, located in Richardson at 2010 N. Plano Road, teaches a variety of classes in Brazilian jiujitsu for both kids and adults. (Courtesy Pexels) North South Jiu Jitsu opened Jan. 7 off of North Plano Road in Richardson. The martial arts gym is located at 2010 N. Plano Road and teaches a variety of classes in Brazilian jiujitsu for both kids and adults. Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is a martial art that started in the early 1900s that uses grappling and leverage for self defense. The Richardson martial arts gym includes nearly 1,500 square feet of mat space, a private instruction room, three dressing rooms, two bathrooms and a shower. 214-730-0605. www.northsouthjj.com.

