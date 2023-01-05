Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Part time Tennessee Vols starter enters NCAA transfer portal
Tennessee Vols redshirt senior linebacker Juwan Mitchell entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday according to a report from The Athletic. Mitchell, who transferred to Tennessee from Texas before the 2021 season, has one year of eligibility remaining. The New Jersey native played in 13 games for the Vols over...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols receive more good news on a huge Monday for the program
On Monday evening, the Tennessee Vols landed their third transfer of the day when Miami Hurricanes transfer offensive lineman John Campbell announced that he’s leaving South Florida for Knoxville. Campbell, a former three-star recruit from Orlando, FL, picked Tennessee over Florida and Florida State. Earlier on Monday, the Vols...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player with no eligibility left says goodbye to Rocky Top with sincere message
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Jerome Carvin said goodbye to Rocky Top on Monday with a heartfelt message on social media. “As I reflect back on my five years as a Volunteer, it’s been an incredible ride with memories that will last a lifetime,” wrote Carvin on Monday. “I thank God for the opportunity to play this game and guide me. To Vol Nation, you were always there for me and our team. Celebrating with you on the field after the Alabama game is something I will remember for the rest of my life. From Vol Walk to Running Through the T, gamedays in Neyland are unmatched.”
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols land game changing player from transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols made a huge splash in the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton announced on Monday afternoon that he’s transferring to Tennessee. Thornton, who visited UT this past weekend, is a 6-foot-5 wide receiver from Baltimore, MD. He originally signed with...
Transfer wide receiver commits to Tennessee
Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont'e Thornton committed to Tennessee on Monday afternoon, he announced publicly on social media coming off his official visit with the Vols this past weekend. Tennessee left quite the impression on Thornton who also took visits to Miami, Auburn and Arkansas while in the transfer portal.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee sees veteran linebacker enter the transfer portal, per report
Tennessee is expected to lose some depth on defense as linebacker Juwan Mitchell has entered the transfer portal, according to Chris Hummer of 247Sports. Mitchell, who transferred to Tennessee from Texas and is from Newark, New Jersey, made 43 tackles and an interception this season. Mitchell played in 33 career...
atozsports.com
Where the Vols should land in final top 25 and how the rest of the rankings should shake out
The Tennessee Vols finished the 2022 season by beating the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl and earning their 11th win of the year. It’s the first time that Tennessee has won 11 games since the 2001 season (one of Phillip Fulmer’s best teams ever). The Vols entered...
atozsports.com
Former Vols WR announces transfer destination; lands with former Jeremy Pruitt assistant
Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Holiday announced on Sunday that he’s transferring to Western Kentucky. Holiday, a former three-star recruit from Mississippi, entered the NCAA transfer portal on December 5. He originally signed with Tennessee during the 2020 recruiting cycle. Former Vols offensive coordinator Tyson Helton is the...
vucommodores.com
Headed to Knoxville
VANDERBILT COMMODORES (8-7, 1-1 SEC) VS. NO. 5/5 TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS (13-2, 3-1 SEC) Vanderbilt plays its second-consecutive ranked opponent on the road. Vandy is 1-1 in the SEC with a win over South Carolina and a loss at No. 20 Missouri. The Commodores’ last win over a top 10 opponent...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fan floats new uniform look that would be exciting
A Tennessee Vols fan tossed out a new uniform look for UT that might not be a bad idea to consider. Twitter user @CutlerCrider tweeted a screenshot of a player in an orange Vols jersey with dark-mode pants and the dark-mode helmet that was used in 2021 (white helmet with black outlines).
atozsports.com
Another Tennessee Vols player sent a cryptic tweet and fans are worried
Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright sent fans into a panic last week when he sent a cryptic tweet that made it seem like he was considering entering the NCAA transfer portal. A new NIL deal has since been announced for Wright and he deleted the tweet. The fact that...
No. 8 Tennessee aiming for 11th straight win over Vanderbilt
No. 8 Tennessee will look to continue its dominance over visiting Vanderbilt in Southeastern Conference play on Tuesday night in
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols transfer lands at USF with former UT offensive coordinator Alex Golesh
A Tennessee Vols transfer is heading south to join former UT offensive coordinator Alex Golesh at USF. Offensive lineman RJ Perry, a former three-star recruit from Fairfield, AL, announced on Saturday that he’s transferring to USF. Golesh left Tennessee last month to become the new head coach at USF....
DL transfer set to announce decision after 'outstanding' visit with Vols
An experience defensive lineman from the Pac-12 traveled to Tennessee for the first time this weekend and is now ready to announce his transfer destination.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville player wins $150K on Powerball ticket
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville lottery player caught a streak of luck and won over $100,000 on a Powerball ticket Saturday, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The winner matched four of five balls plus the Powerball to win $50,000. However, since the player chose the...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Murfreesboro.
smithcountyinsider.com
University of Tennessee Extension appoints Chris Hicks as new director for Central Region
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Chris Hicks, director and agricultural and natural resources agent with University of Tennessee Extension in Smith County, has been named as the new director for the UT Extension’s Central Region. The Central Region includes 31 counties in Middle Tennessee surrounding Nashville. It stretches between Robertson and Pickett counties along the Kentucky border and includes areas south of Nashville between Giles and Marion counties along the state borders with Alabama and Georgia.
Is In-N-Out coming? 5 chains not yet located in Tennessee
From Del Taco to Skyline Chili, there are some popular chain restaurants that aren't in the Volunteer State, but could that change?
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
