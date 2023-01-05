ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

Part time Tennessee Vols starter enters NCAA transfer portal

Tennessee Vols redshirt senior linebacker Juwan Mitchell entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday according to a report from The Athletic. Mitchell, who transferred to Tennessee from Texas before the 2021 season, has one year of eligibility remaining. The New Jersey native played in 13 games for the Vols over...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols receive more good news on a huge Monday for the program

On Monday evening, the Tennessee Vols landed their third transfer of the day when Miami Hurricanes transfer offensive lineman John Campbell announced that he’s leaving South Florida for Knoxville. Campbell, a former three-star recruit from Orlando, FL, picked Tennessee over Florida and Florida State. Earlier on Monday, the Vols...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player with no eligibility left says goodbye to Rocky Top with sincere message

Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Jerome Carvin said goodbye to Rocky Top on Monday with a heartfelt message on social media. “As I reflect back on my five years as a Volunteer, it’s been an incredible ride with memories that will last a lifetime,” wrote Carvin on Monday. “I thank God for the opportunity to play this game and guide me. To Vol Nation, you were always there for me and our team. Celebrating with you on the field after the Alabama game is something I will remember for the rest of my life. From Vol Walk to Running Through the T, gamedays in Neyland are unmatched.”
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols land game changing player from transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols made a huge splash in the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton announced on Monday afternoon that he’s transferring to Tennessee. Thornton, who visited UT this past weekend, is a 6-foot-5 wide receiver from Baltimore, MD. He originally signed with...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Transfer wide receiver commits to Tennessee

Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont'e Thornton committed to Tennessee on Monday afternoon, he announced publicly on social media coming off his official visit with the Vols this past weekend. Tennessee left quite the impression on Thornton who also took visits to Miami, Auburn and Arkansas while in the transfer portal.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee sees veteran linebacker enter the transfer portal, per report

Tennessee is expected to lose some depth on defense as linebacker Juwan Mitchell has entered the transfer portal, according to Chris Hummer of 247Sports. Mitchell, who transferred to Tennessee from Texas and is from Newark, New Jersey, made 43 tackles and an interception this season. Mitchell played in 33 career...
NASHVILLE, TN
vucommodores.com

Headed to Knoxville

VANDERBILT COMMODORES (8-7, 1-1 SEC) VS. NO. 5/5 TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS (13-2, 3-1 SEC) Vanderbilt plays its second-consecutive ranked opponent on the road. Vandy is 1-1 in the SEC with a win over South Carolina and a loss at No. 20 Missouri. The Commodores’ last win over a top 10 opponent...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols fan floats new uniform look that would be exciting

A Tennessee Vols fan tossed out a new uniform look for UT that might not be a bad idea to consider. Twitter user @CutlerCrider tweeted a screenshot of a player in an orange Vols jersey with dark-mode pants and the dark-mode helmet that was used in 2021 (white helmet with black outlines).
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville player wins $150K on Powerball ticket

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville lottery player caught a streak of luck and won over $100,000 on a Powerball ticket Saturday, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The winner matched four of five balls plus the Powerball to win $50,000. However, since the player chose the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

University of Tennessee Extension appoints Chris Hicks as new director for Central Region

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Chris Hicks, director and agricultural and natural resources agent with University of Tennessee Extension in Smith County, has been named as the new director for the UT Extension’s Central Region. The Central Region includes 31 counties in Middle Tennessee surrounding Nashville. It stretches between Robertson and Pickett counties along the Kentucky border and includes areas south of Nashville between Giles and Marion counties along the state borders with Alabama and Georgia.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE

