atozsports.com

Titans listed amongst favorites to land Hall of Fame QB

If Monday was any indication, the Tennessee Titans will be undergoing wholesale changes in the 2023 offseason. The Titans have many tasks to complete in the coming months, but how the team approaches its quarterback situation is the biggest mystery. Ryan Tannehill is under contract for the 2023 season, but...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Jerry Jones actually made a great point about the Cowboys

Although not many Dallas Cowboys fans enjoy giving owner and general manager Jerry Jones credit, he made a great point about the team heading into the regular season finale. As usual, Jones joined 105.3 The Fan’s Shan & RJ to discuss the Cowboys. When host Shan Shariff tossed an easy but important question his way, Jerry hit it out of the park.
atozsports.com

Where the Titans will pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans’ season came to an early end on Saturday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was a do or die matchup for the AFC South crown, and the Jaguars got a late turnover that was the difference. Accordingly, the Titans lost their seventh game in a row to give up a massive early-season lead in the division.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

What does Josh Dobbs’ future with the Titans look like

The Tennessee Titans‘ 2022 season is officially over after a loss to the Jacksonville Jagaurs on Saturday night. Tennessee was eliminated from the playoffs with the loss. Now that the Titans’ season is over, one of the most important offseasons in franchise history has started. Tennessee needs to...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols land game changing player from transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols made a huge splash in the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton announced on Monday afternoon that he’s transferring to Tennessee. Thornton, who visited UT this past weekend, is a 6-foot-5 wide receiver from Baltimore, MD. He originally signed with...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Football World Is Praying For Kirby Smart's Family

Georgia's Kirby Smart will be coaching with a heavy heart on Monday night when the Bulldogs begin their national title defense. During a rare moment of vulnerability on CFP media day, the UGA head coach shared that his parents won't be in attendance for the conclusion of the Dawgs College Football Playoff run; as his father's health has been slipping since the SEC Championship Game.
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ Pro Bowler goes off after Week 18 loss

Going into Week 18, the Dallas Cowboys still had a shot at the NFC East crown and a top playoff seed, with some help. However, the Cowboys had to handle their business against the Washington Commanders or all of that would be irrelevant. The Cowboys certainly came into their season...
WASHINGTON STATE
atozsports.com

Titans star sends message to Josh Dobbs after loss to Jaguars

Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs wasn’t able to lead the Tennessee Titans to a road win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night. The Titans needed to beat the Jaguars to win the AFC South and get into the playoffs. Instead, the Jaguars secured a 20-16 win. That...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans interviewing several GM candidates, including interim Ryan Cowden | Report

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly beginning interviews for their general manager opening. The Titans have requested permission to interview 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters and director of player personnel Ran Carthon, Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham and Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The Titans also will interview their interim GM Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, according to the NFL Network report. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player with no eligibility left says goodbye to Rocky Top with sincere message

Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Jerome Carvin said goodbye to Rocky Top on Monday with a heartfelt message on social media. “As I reflect back on my five years as a Volunteer, it’s been an incredible ride with memories that will last a lifetime,” wrote Carvin on Monday. “I thank God for the opportunity to play this game and guide me. To Vol Nation, you were always there for me and our team. Celebrating with you on the field after the Alabama game is something I will remember for the rest of my life. From Vol Walk to Running Through the T, gamedays in Neyland are unmatched.”
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Fans won’t be happy with what the NFL told the Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t happy with their potential playoff scenarios. Because of the Bengals’ canceled game against the Buffalo Bills (which was the right decision), Cincinnati will be the AFC North champions regardless of what happens this weekend. The Bengals, however, could still possibly play a road playoff...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Cowboys are primed for playoff success after Mike McCarthy’s comments

The NFL season is a grind, as the Dallas Cowboys are well-aware of. Injuries, losses, and road trips make up the regular season before a competitive postseason tournament. Dallas has been hit by the injury bug throughout the season. Tyron Smith suffered a serious injury during the preseason that kept him sidelined for an extended period of time. Then, Terence Steele tore his ACL as soon as Smith returned to action.
atozsports.com

Titans’ loss in Jacksonville highlights their biggest issues moving forward

The Tennessee Titans‘ epic 2022 collapse was capped off in grand fashion with a heartbreaking 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday Night. After pulling out to an early 13-7 halftime lead, a Jaguars second half comeback was sparked by taking advantage of the biggest flaws of this Titans team, brutally highlighting everything that needs to change in Tennessee as the offseason unfolds.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys add Pro Bowler to the practice squad

The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) are gearing up for a playoff run following this weekend’s matchup against the Washington Commanders. Allowing key players much-needed rest like LB Leighton Vander Esch, DT Johnathan Hankins and C Tyler Biadasz time to heal from their respective injuries. Key pieces on offense and defense.
MINNESOTA STATE

