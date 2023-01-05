Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes’ words after beating the Raiders should concern AFC playoff teams
The Kansas City Chiefs‘ defense has come on now, and I think the entire league is starting to take notice. What better time to do it than now, right before the playoffs start? And, what Patrick Mahomes had to say about them after the game will only concern the rest of the AFC playoff teams.
atozsports.com
Titans listed amongst favorites to land Hall of Fame QB
If Monday was any indication, the Tennessee Titans will be undergoing wholesale changes in the 2023 offseason. The Titans have many tasks to complete in the coming months, but how the team approaches its quarterback situation is the biggest mystery. Ryan Tannehill is under contract for the 2023 season, but...
atozsports.com
Jerry Jones actually made a great point about the Cowboys
Although not many Dallas Cowboys fans enjoy giving owner and general manager Jerry Jones credit, he made a great point about the team heading into the regular season finale. As usual, Jones joined 105.3 The Fan’s Shan & RJ to discuss the Cowboys. When host Shan Shariff tossed an easy but important question his way, Jerry hit it out of the park.
atozsports.com
Where the Titans will pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans’ season came to an early end on Saturday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was a do or die matchup for the AFC South crown, and the Jaguars got a late turnover that was the difference. Accordingly, the Titans lost their seventh game in a row to give up a massive early-season lead in the division.
atozsports.com
What does Josh Dobbs’ future with the Titans look like
The Tennessee Titans‘ 2022 season is officially over after a loss to the Jacksonville Jagaurs on Saturday night. Tennessee was eliminated from the playoffs with the loss. Now that the Titans’ season is over, one of the most important offseasons in franchise history has started. Tennessee needs to...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols land game changing player from transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols made a huge splash in the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton announced on Monday afternoon that he’s transferring to Tennessee. Thornton, who visited UT this past weekend, is a 6-foot-5 wide receiver from Baltimore, MD. He originally signed with...
atozsports.com
Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky should be completely embarrassed by his most recent comments
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky should be embarrassed by some of his most recent comments. Trubisky recently spoke to ESPN about his time with Pittsburgh and the decision by Mike Tomlin to go with Kenny Pickett at quarterback after Trubisky won the job during training camp. The former North Carolina...
atozsports.com
Another Tennessee Vols player sent a cryptic tweet and fans are worried
Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright sent fans into a panic last week when he sent a cryptic tweet that made it seem like he was considering entering the NCAA transfer portal. A new NIL deal has since been announced for Wright and he deleted the tweet. The fact that...
Football World Is Praying For Kirby Smart's Family
Georgia's Kirby Smart will be coaching with a heavy heart on Monday night when the Bulldogs begin their national title defense. During a rare moment of vulnerability on CFP media day, the UGA head coach shared that his parents won't be in attendance for the conclusion of the Dawgs College Football Playoff run; as his father's health has been slipping since the SEC Championship Game.
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ Pro Bowler goes off after Week 18 loss
Going into Week 18, the Dallas Cowboys still had a shot at the NFC East crown and a top playoff seed, with some help. However, the Cowboys had to handle their business against the Washington Commanders or all of that would be irrelevant. The Cowboys certainly came into their season...
atozsports.com
Where the Vols should land in final top 25 and how the rest of the rankings should shake out
The Tennessee Vols finished the 2022 season by beating the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl and earning their 11th win of the year. It’s the first time that Tennessee has won 11 games since the 2001 season (one of Phillip Fulmer’s best teams ever). The Vols entered...
atozsports.com
Titans star sends message to Josh Dobbs after loss to Jaguars
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs wasn’t able to lead the Tennessee Titans to a road win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night. The Titans needed to beat the Jaguars to win the AFC South and get into the playoffs. Instead, the Jaguars secured a 20-16 win. That...
Tennessee Titans interviewing several GM candidates, including interim Ryan Cowden | Report
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly beginning interviews for their general manager opening. The Titans have requested permission to interview 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters and director of player personnel Ran Carthon, Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham and Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The Titans also will interview their interim GM Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, according to the NFL Network report. ...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player with no eligibility left says goodbye to Rocky Top with sincere message
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Jerome Carvin said goodbye to Rocky Top on Monday with a heartfelt message on social media. “As I reflect back on my five years as a Volunteer, it’s been an incredible ride with memories that will last a lifetime,” wrote Carvin on Monday. “I thank God for the opportunity to play this game and guide me. To Vol Nation, you were always there for me and our team. Celebrating with you on the field after the Alabama game is something I will remember for the rest of my life. From Vol Walk to Running Through the T, gamedays in Neyland are unmatched.”
atozsports.com
National college football reporter hits Tennessee Vols with extreme disrespect
The Tennessee Vols‘ 2022 season has been over for a week and they’re already getting hit with some extreme disrespect by the national media. The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, formerly of ESPN, revealed his “way too early” 2023 top 25 rankings over the weekend and he has Tennessee at No. 18.
atozsports.com
Fans won’t be happy with what the NFL told the Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t happy with their potential playoff scenarios. Because of the Bengals’ canceled game against the Buffalo Bills (which was the right decision), Cincinnati will be the AFC North champions regardless of what happens this weekend. The Bengals, however, could still possibly play a road playoff...
atozsports.com
Cowboys are primed for playoff success after Mike McCarthy’s comments
The NFL season is a grind, as the Dallas Cowboys are well-aware of. Injuries, losses, and road trips make up the regular season before a competitive postseason tournament. Dallas has been hit by the injury bug throughout the season. Tyron Smith suffered a serious injury during the preseason that kept him sidelined for an extended period of time. Then, Terence Steele tore his ACL as soon as Smith returned to action.
atozsports.com
Titans’ loss in Jacksonville highlights their biggest issues moving forward
The Tennessee Titans‘ epic 2022 collapse was capped off in grand fashion with a heartbreaking 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday Night. After pulling out to an early 13-7 halftime lead, a Jaguars second half comeback was sparked by taking advantage of the biggest flaws of this Titans team, brutally highlighting everything that needs to change in Tennessee as the offseason unfolds.
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys add Pro Bowler to the practice squad
The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) are gearing up for a playoff run following this weekend’s matchup against the Washington Commanders. Allowing key players much-needed rest like LB Leighton Vander Esch, DT Johnathan Hankins and C Tyler Biadasz time to heal from their respective injuries. Key pieces on offense and defense.
