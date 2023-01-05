Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Will Ravens' Lamar Jackson play in playoff matchup vs. Bengals?
The PCL sprain heard around the world continues to dog Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson’s Ravens are headed to Cincinnati next week for a rematch against the division-winner Bengals. Yet the question remains: will Jackson be the one under center for Baltimore’s wild card matchup?. Jackson suffered his...
Cardinals DC Vance Joseph favored to replace Kliff Kingsbury?
The 43-year-old signed an extension this past offseason, one in which general manager Steve Keim and quarterback Kyler Murray each inked long-term deals of their own to remain in Arizona. Things have not gone according to plan on the field or in the front office this season, however, to the...
Latest on Panthers' head coaching plans
In the post-Matt Rhule era, Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks has done an admirable job of navigating a turbulent back two-thirds of the season. Now with the regular season over after missing the playoffs for the fifth straight season, Carolina is faced with the task of determining who will be leading the team going into the 2023 NFL season.
Football World Reacts To Legendary NFL Quarterback's Announcement
Legendary Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar had a sad announcement to make on Sunday. Kosar, who's no 59 years old, has been fired by the team he quarterbacked for back in the day: the Cleveland Browns. "Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my ...
Patriots HC Bill Belichick to return in 2023
One constant which will remain heading into 2023 will be head coach Bill Belichick. The 70-year-old announced on Monday that he will stay on as the Patriots’ bench boss for what will be his 24th season at the helm. He made it clear, however, that a thorough review of the organization will commence, adding that “we’ll look at everything.”
Rams place starting safety on IR
The long list of Rams starters either out or on injured reserve for the team’s season finale grew one player longer on Saturday as Los Angeles placed safety Nick Scott on IR to end the season, according to the team’s official Twitter account. Scott had started every game of the season up to this point.
Texans could fire HC Lovie Smith, GM Nick Caserio
One of the teams generating the most attention around the NFL with respect to potential changes on the sidelines and in the front office is the Texans. Houston has been marked by instability and underwhelming win-loss records in recent years, and their rebuild could soon be headed in a very different direction.
What are the Broncos head coaching search plans?
The Broncos have wasted no time in turning the page on the 2022 NFL season. It was reported yesterday that Denver had been granted permission to interview former Saints head coach Sean Payton for their open coaching position. Payton isn’t the only coach on the radar in Denver, though, and the Broncos have moved forward with plans for interviews with other candidates, according to Mike Klis of 9News.
Browns fire defensive coordinator Joe Woods
The Browns are not making a head coaching change during ‘Black Monday,’ but they are nevertheless going ahead with a notable shake-up on the sidelines. Cleveland has fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods, per a team announcement. Woods arrived in Cleveland in 2020, the first season of head coach...
Here's the latest on Bills' Damar Hamlin
The Bills' safety continues to make significant strides. Hamlin, who needed to be resuscitated last week at Paycor Stadium after suffering cardiac arrest during the since-canceled Bills-Bengals game, has resumed walking and is undergoing physical therapy, his Cincinnati doctors announced (via ESPN.com’s Alaina Getzenberg). Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane visited the second-year player Monday in Buffalo.
Titans begin general manager search; eight execs on radar
Weeks after their surprising ouster of longtime GM Jon Robinson, the Titans are attempting to line up a host of candidates as potential replacements. Tennessee has sent out eight interview summons — both to in-house and external candidates — for its top front office post. Appearing on the...
New details emerge on Lovie Smith's firing, Texans' HC candidates
The Texans got a head start on Black Monday by firing head coach Lovie Smith Sunday night. The move was expected given the circumstances of his hiring last year and the team’s poor performance, but further details have emerged painting a discouraging picture of the organization’s operations during his tenure.
