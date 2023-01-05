Read full article on original website
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Hugh Dancy
While she was the star of My So-Called Life, Claire Danes is about to be part of a Party of Five! The 43-year-old actress is pregnant with her third child, People confirms. Danes and her husband, 47-year-old actor Hugh Dancy, are already parents to 10-year-old Cyrus and 4-year-old Rowan. The...
Nikki Reed Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Ian Somerhalder -- See Her Growing Bump!
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are about to become a family of four! The Vampire Diaries co-stars announced they are expecting a second child together. "2023 celebrating life🖤Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift," Reed wrote on Instagram. The Twilight star paired the caption with a photo of herself holding the couple's daughter, 5-year-old daughter Bodhi, atop her baby bump.
'Love Is Blind' Star Zanab Jaffrey Shares She Found 'Forever Love' in the Pods After Cole Barnett Split
Though things definitely went south between Zanab Jaffrey and her ex-fiancé, Cole Barnett, on Love Is Blind, the flight attendant and realtor recently shared that she did find "forever love" in the pods during season 3. "This one is long overdue. Just because I didn’t come out of LIB...
A Husband Abandoned His Wife After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth Set of Twins
After his wife just gave birth to their sixth set of twins, a Ugandan man allegedly picked up and left his growing family. Having children is a mixed blessing; some individuals would be overjoyed to have even one, while others have no qualms about casting theirs aside. Consider the case of the Ugandan man who snapped after learning that his wife had just given birth to their fifth set of twins. Even though Nalongo Gloria has had many sets of twins, she has never used in vitro fertilization (IVF). The Ugandan mother has given birth to her ninth and tenth children, prompting reports that her husband, Ssalongo, has left the family because he felt he could no longer provide for them since "it wasn't natural."
A husband had a second family and his wife found out about it on the day of his funeral
There once was a man who was touted to be an almost perfect husband and father. He was also a great neighbor and friend. He was married to his childhood sweetheart. A committed husband, he always came home promptly after work to spend time and have dinner with his wife and three kids.
Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Seeks Financial Support to Resume as Lifestyle Enjoyed with Mistress
Wendy Williams has recently stopped providing alimony payments to her ex-husband over the past year as she has suffered from numerous health conditions as well as lost financial control over her money. However, this didn't stop her philandering ex Kevin Hunter Sr. from expecting her to support his lifestyle after Williams was no longer able to earn a living.
A Millionaire Family Man With 3 Grown up Sons Found Out He Is Sterile
“I still see what the boys are doing on Facebook and it’s heart-wrenching. It’s all been taken away from me.”. Richard Mason and Kate Mason were married for 20 years and had three sons. Although the breakup of his marriage was a major setback, it wasn’t the worst thing that happened to him. At 55 years old, he was told he had cystic fibrosis, a lung ailment that made it hard for him to breathe. It was bad enough that he had a serious health problem, but his diagnosis showed that his ex-wife had kept a secret from him the whole time they were married. Mason recognized that he might not know his family as well as he believed he did as her secret began to unravel.
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
'Sister Wives' Stars Kody and Meri Brown 'Permanently Terminate' Marriage -- Read Their Statement
It's officially over between Sister Wives stars Kody and Meri Brown. The former couple took to social media on Tuesday to release a joint statement on the status of their marriage. "In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own...
'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Brown Talks Her Future With Kody Amid Separation
Janelle Brown is at a crossroads in life and isn't sure which way to go. The Sister Wives star and her estranged husband, Kody Brown, announced during the TLC show's One-on-One special that they have been separated for months. Janelle expressed that she is "really happy" being separated from her...
Colin Farrell Reacts to Former Co-Star Jeremy Renner’s Hospitalization (Exclusive)
Showing support! Colin Farrell is sharing his love and concern for former co-star Jeremy Renner following the Hawkeye star's hospitalization. Farrell walked the carpet at the The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, and spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about his friend and S.W.A.T. co-star's health, after his frightening snow plow accident on Jan. 1.
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Michael Reveals the Shocking Extent of His Affair as Angela Breaks Down
Michael's affair with another woman is a lot more serious than he at first made it seem. On part two of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special that aired on Sunday on TLC, Angela returned to filming after losing her temper on Usman and walking out, and Michael revealed the shocking extent of his relationship with another woman.
'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Premiere Date Revealed: Watch the First Teaser
The premiere date for Paramount+'s Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was revealed Monday at the Television Critics Association press tour. The prequel series will kick off Thursday, April 6 in the U.S. and Canada, with new episodes dropping weekly. The series premieres the following day in the U.K., Australia,...
See Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin in 'Starving for Salvation' Trailer
Jennifer Grey is taking on controversial religious leader Gwen Shamblin in a new Lifetime movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. "I love the scale and the scale loves me!" Grey as Shamblin remarks happily in the trailer, which shows how the Tennessee native combined her faith and experience as a dietitian to develop a popular Christian weight loss program, The Weigh Down, in the 1980s.
'Carnival Row': Watch the Trailer for the Final Season Starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne
Ahead of Carnival Row's return with its second and final season, Prime Video released the official trailer for the Victorian fantasy-drama series starring Orlando Bloom as inspector Rycroft "Philo" Philostrate and Cara Delevingne as a fae named Vignette Stonemoss. According to the streaming platform, humans and creatures will continue to...
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Planning Epic 35th Wedding Anniversary Party (Exclusive)
Love in the air! Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are planning to really celebrate their upcoming anniversary in style. The superstar couple walked the red carpet at Hanks' new film, A Man Called Otto, in New York City on Monday, and couldn't have looked happier as they posed for photos side by side and enjoyed one another's company.
Shawn Mendes Debuts New Haircut: See The Drastic Transformation
Shawn Mendes isn’t showing mercy when it comes to his latest look! Over the weekend, the "When You’re Gone" singer showed off a new haircut. The 24-year-old singer was spotted sporting a new buzz cut -- noticeably saying goodbye to his signature curls. Mendes was spotted rocking the...
The 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Trailer Is Here!
Divorce! Emotional breakdowns! Garcelle Beauvais?!. Yep, season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has it all, piñatas modeled after Tom Schwartz's face included. Bravo just dropped the juicy trailer, which sees the show back in rare form, with intense drama, unplanned hookups and Scheana Shay's wedding, take two. The sneak peek...
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Usman Reacts to His Castmates Calling Him a Scammer (Exclusive)
Kim's son, Jamal, is explaining why he thinks Usman has been scamming his mother all along. In this exclusive clip from part three of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's tell-all special airing Sunday on TLC, Jamal shares his candid thoughts that Usman was never genuine about his relationship with his mom, and Kim's fellow castmates completely agree.
