Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet train
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
The 5 highest rated pizzas in Houston. Do you agree with this list?
This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas
Transform your kitchen space with the help of ShelfGenie
HOUSTON — ShelfGenie of Greater Houston owner and designer, Linda Creswell, talked with Deborah Duncan about how ShelfGenie can give you more space, more organization and more accessibility to your housewares. This glide-out shelving company offers custom-designed storage solutions. Each shelf is built to the specification of your existing cabinet or free-standing furniture.
Consumer news to start your week
HOUSTON — It’s not every day that you hear a company re-announcing a recall but that’s what Fisher-Price is doing. The original recall of the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play was in 2019. At the time of the original recall, more than 30 fatalities were reported after infants had rolled from their backs to their stomachs or side while unrestrained.
How TCU football team comes through for Houston 3-year-old battling cancer
HOUSTON — A lot of Texans will be cheering for the TCU Horned Frogs Monday night when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs for the College Football National Championship. The game will have extra meaning for 3-year-old Hudson Baker, a Houston boy who's been battling brain cancer since November of 2021.
#prisontok creators bond over shared experiences, mission to raise awareness
HOUSTON — "Hi, I’m Keri and I built a career out of going to prison," Keri Blakinger said in her first TikTok video, posted in March 2022. "I was writing a story about prison TikTok and, in the course of reporting that story, decided to make a few. And then it sort of took off," explained the reporter, whose byline you may recognize from her time at The Houston Chronicle or The Marshall Project. "I was like, ‘Oh, this is cool. I'll keep doing this.’ And then I actually really met the whole group and realized that this is actually a good friend group."
Man who shot robber at SW Houston taqueria questioned, released, HPD says
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department said homicide investigators questioned the customer who shot and killed a man who robbed a southwest Houston restaurant last week. On Monday, a day after an attorney claiming to represent the customer said his client was ready to talk, HPD said that the 46-year-old man was questioned by homicide detectives. He was not arrested or charged and his name was not released.
VIDEO: Thief steals large sum of cash from parked car at Splendora gas station
SPLENDORA, Texas — Splendora police are looking for a person caught on camera jumping through a car window to steal a large sum of cash. It happened Saturday morning at the Fuel Maxx gas station off US 59. Police said a person in a small blue SUV followed the...
Man rescued from Buffalo Bayou near downtown, officials say
HOUSTON — Flash flooding might be to blame after a man was rescued from Buffalo Bayou near downtown, according to the Houston Fire Department. The man had to be rescued around 3 a.m. Sunday under the Smith St. bridge near Franklin St. Details are limited, but we're told the...
I-45N reopens near Mt. Houston after multi-vehicle pileup
HOUSTON — All northbound lanes of I-45N near Mt. Houston Road have reopened Monday after a multi-vehicle pileup. Houston TranStar cameras showed at least eight vehicles were involved in the crash, which was reported around 1:30 p.m. The Houston Police Department said possible injuries were reported but no deaths.
Man shot while walking back from concert in downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was shot while leaving a concert in the downtown area overnight. It happened just after midnight Sunday on St. Joseph's Parkway outside of The Hamilton Apartments. Police said they were called out to the shooting a found a man with...
HPD: Attorney says man who killed robber at SW Houston taqueria is ready to talk
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department said an attorney who claimed to be representing the customer who shot and killed a man who robbed a southwest Houston restaurant last week reached out to them and said his client is ready to talk. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m....
HPD: Man shot in head following argument outside club in NE Houston
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a scene where two people were shot following an argument in northeast Houston. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Jensen Dr. near the Tidwell Rd. intersection. Officers were called out to the scene but saw no one in the area of the...
HPD SUV involved in major crash on 59 feeder road, Humble police say
HUMBLE, Texas — A Houston Police Department SUV was involved in a major crash on Sunday, according to authorities. According to the Humble Police Department, the crash happened along the Highway 59 feeder road near FM 1960. The southbound lanes were closed while investigators looked at the scene. The...
Woman charged with shooting death of Houston-area bull rider arrested again by U.S. Marshals
HOUSTON — The woman charged with murder in the shooting death of a pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas has been arrested by U.S. marshals in Houston, according to Salt Lake City police. Investigators said LaShawn Denise Bagley, now 22, killed her on-again-off-again boyfriend Ouncie Mitchell, whose real name...
Raw video: Alief ISD employee, killed during possible domestic violence shooting in Sugar Land
Wendy Duan, 28, was an assistant elementary school teacher for Alief ISD. The district said she's been with them since 2017.
HPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Eastex Freeway at Beltway; northbound lanes closed
HOUSTON — One person is dead and at least two people were injured in a crash Monday on the I-69/Eastex Freeway at Beltway 8-East, according to the Houston Police Department. HPD officials said the crash involved at least five vehicles, including an 18-wheeler. As of 9:50 p.m., the scene...
Popular teacher killed in suspected domestic violence incident remembered by staff, students
SUGAR LAND, Texas — We're learning more about an Alief ISD teacher who was killed outside of her home over the weekend in Sugar Land. Wendy Duan, 28, was shot following what police believe was a domestic violence incident. While the manhunt for the shooter continues, students and staff are grieving the tragic loss of Ms. Duan.
Who will witness Robert Fratta's execution
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — On Tuesday, a man is set to die for hiring a hitman to kill his wife. Farah Fratta, a mother of three, was shot to death in her Atascocita home in 1994. KHOU 11 went through court records, interrogation videos and 911 tapes to better understand the murder and why her husband was found guilty of killing her.
Arrest made in deadly November 2022 hit-and-run crash in NW Harris County, sources say
Caleb Rickenbacher was killed in the crash but his actions may have saved his girlfriend's life. Now, nearly two months later, an arrest has been made in the case.
