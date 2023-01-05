ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

LIHEAP heating crisis assistance enrollment opens in all KY counties

FRANKFORT, KY — Eligible Kentuckians can now apply for heating crisis assistance in all 120 counties through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. According to a release from Community Action Kentucky, LIHEAP Crisis Component benefits are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis through March 31 or until funds are depleted.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Opioid abatement meeting returns to Paducah, gearing towards Black community

PADUCAH-- Kentucky's total settlement dollars from companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic has risen to over $842 million. But it's still undecided how that money will be used. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is holding another meeting in Paducah, hoping to gain input from the Black community. The...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Georgia special grand jury finishes probe of 2020 election

ATLANTA (AP) — The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was overseeing the panel,...
ATLANTA, GA
wpsdlocal6.com

Health care workers win $1 million Powerball prize

TRAVERSE CITY, MI (CNN) — A group of medical workers in Michigan had a prosperous holiday after winning $1 million from the Powerball lottery in October. The group includes 78 nurses, doctors and other health care workers. They call themselves the Heroes to Zeroooos Lottery Club. They started the...
MICHIGAN STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Wake up Weather 01/09/2022

Chilly morning with freezing fog possible, especially in Tennessee and Missouri. Temperatures near 50 this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy