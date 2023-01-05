Read full article on original website
Christian County judge-executive, treasurer moving to old sheriff’s office
The Christian County Judge-Executive’s Office is moving from Weber Street to the old Christian County Sheriff’s Office headquarters just east of the Little River bridge on West Seventh Street. Judge-Executive Jerry Gilliam says putting the judge’s office in the same building with the treasurer’s office, emergency management and...
BWA for area NE of Hopkinsville
Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for the addresses between. 11300 – 12820 Old Fruit Hill rd and all addresses on Wade rd, Polete ln, and Leo Cook rd. This BWA will be in place until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience.
Fire damages Walnut Street apartment building
Fire damaged an apartment building Sunday night on Walnut Street. The first firefighters on scene shortly after 10:15 p.m. at 1721 Walnut found light smoke showing and that quickly grew, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, who says crews made entry and found flames in the attic. All...
Alexander reflects on 10 years as Trigg judge-executive
Recently retired Trigg County Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander says leaving office after 10 years was bittersweet, but he’s excited for his future and for the future of Trigg County. Alexander chose not to seek a third term last year and praised the people of Trigg County for supporting him in...
Walter Frank Agnew
(66, Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour.
Trailer reported stolen on Sanderson Drive
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a trailer was reported stolen over the weekend at a Sanderson Drive location. The victim tells officers his black dual axle trailer was removed from a location in the 1300 block of Sanderson between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, with no suspects named on the report.
Person of interest sought in Guthrie shooting
Guthrie police are seeking a person of interest in connection with a Saturday morning shooting incident in the Green Acres Subdivision. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of 22-year old Jerry Wayne Britt of Elkton should call 270-265-2501. Chief Dean Blumel says two men were in an altercation in the Green Acres...
Tatianna Marie Behn Nicanor
(28, Cerulean) Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 11 until 12:30, with Rosary at 12:30. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge.
Hopkinsville man charged with attempted murder for Guthrie shooting
A Hopkinsville man is charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting incident from early Saturday morning in Guthrie. An arrest warrant from Guthrie police for 19-year old Zaelin Fox of Hopkinsville says a group of people had been hanging out together at a home in the Green Acres Subdivision when Fox and Jerry Britt arrived at the residence in a gray Mitsubishi.
Couple accused of bringing drugs into jail
Two suspects are charged with promoting contraband after allegedly conspiring to bring drugs into the Christian County Jail. Investigation by deputy jailers determined 35-year old Rebecca Miller of Crofton allegedly slid an item under a jail door in an attempt to provide it to 34-year old Shawn Gilkey of Hopkinsville, who was already incarcerated.
Colonels and Blazers Play Instant Classic Friday
We all knew what we were in for on Friday night when the Blazers walked across the street, practically, to take on the Colonels. A hard fought, chippy, physical, boxing match of a basketball game where even the fans might exchange metaphorical blows. Even the schools seemed prepared for tensions to boil over and things to erupt.
