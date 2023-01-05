Read full article on original website
Alexander reflects on 10 years as Trigg judge-executive
Recently retired Trigg County Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander says leaving office after 10 years was bittersweet, but he’s excited for his future and for the future of Trigg County. Alexander chose not to seek a third term last year and praised the people of Trigg County for supporting him in...
BWA for area NE of Hopkinsville
Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for the addresses between. 11300 – 12820 Old Fruit Hill rd and all addresses on Wade rd, Polete ln, and Leo Cook rd. This BWA will be in place until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience.
Timmy Wright
(Age 57, of Hopkinsville) Memorial graveside service will be Wednesday January 11th at 1pm at Wall Cemetery. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Report: Boling to resign Feb. 28
Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling will reportedly resign prior to facing potential impeachment proceedings from the Kentucky General Assembly. Representative Jason Nemes, who last week introduced resolutions to consider impeachment against Boling and an Eastern Kentucky prosecutor, tells the Courier Journal that he’s been notified Boling will resign February 28.
Bill Dwayne Voss
(Age 74, of Edmond, OK formerly of Hopkinsville) Graveside service with Military Honors will be Friday January 13th at 10am at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Malcolm Rice Oatts
(Age 90, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday January 13th at 1pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in New Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
Sue Oliver Woods
(Age 69, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Friday January 13th at 1pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Siloam Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
Hopkinsville man charged with attempted murder for Guthrie shooting
A Hopkinsville man is charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting incident from early Saturday morning in Guthrie. An arrest warrant from Guthrie police for 19-year old Zaelin Fox of Hopkinsville says a group of people had been hanging out together at a home in the Green Acres Subdivision when Fox and Jerry Britt arrived at the residence in a gray Mitsubishi.
Eight students with minor injuries after Crofton school bus crash
A single-vehicle accident involving a Christian County school bus Monday morning on Old Madisonville Street in Crofton injured eight students and the driver. It happened just before 7 a.m. near the KY 800 intersection and officials say all of the victims complained of minor injuries and were transported by EMS to Jennie Stuart Medical Center.
Couple accused of bringing drugs into jail
Two suspects are charged with promoting contraband after allegedly conspiring to bring drugs into the Christian County Jail. Investigation by deputy jailers determined 35-year old Rebecca Miller of Crofton allegedly slid an item under a jail door in an attempt to provide it to 34-year old Shawn Gilkey of Hopkinsville, who was already incarcerated.
Walter Frank Agnew
(66, Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour.
Trailer reported stolen on Sanderson Drive
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a trailer was reported stolen over the weekend at a Sanderson Drive location. The victim tells officers his black dual axle trailer was removed from a location in the 1300 block of Sanderson between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, with no suspects named on the report.
Fire damages Walnut Street apartment building
Fire damaged an apartment building Sunday night on Walnut Street. The first firefighters on scene shortly after 10:15 p.m. at 1721 Walnut found light smoke showing and that quickly grew, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, who says crews made entry and found flames in the attic. All...
Tatianna Marie Behn Nicanor
(28, Cerulean) Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 11 until 12:30, with Rosary at 12:30. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge.
