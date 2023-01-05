Read full article on original website
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Claire Danes Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Hugh Dancy
While she was the star of My So-Called Life, Claire Danes is about to be part of a Party of Five! The 43-year-old actress is pregnant with her third child, People confirms. Danes and her husband, 47-year-old actor Hugh Dancy, are already parents to 10-year-old Cyrus and 4-year-old Rowan. The...
Nikki Reed Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Ian Somerhalder -- See Her Growing Bump!
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are about to become a family of four! The Vampire Diaries co-stars announced they are expecting a second child together. "2023 celebrating life🖤Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift," Reed wrote on Instagram. The Twilight star paired the caption with a photo of herself holding the couple's daughter, 5-year-old daughter Bodhi, atop her baby bump.
'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Ashley Darby Confirms Split From Luke Galbranson
Sorry, Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson shippers, the couple has decided to call it quits! The Real Housewives of Potomac star confirmed on Sunday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that after less than three months of dating, it's officially a wrap for the Bravolebrities. "Luke and I are...
A husband had a second family and his wife found out about it on the day of his funeral
There once was a man who was touted to be an almost perfect husband and father. He was also a great neighbor and friend. He was married to his childhood sweetheart. A committed husband, he always came home promptly after work to spend time and have dinner with his wife and three kids.
Jessie J Shares Video of First Trimester Struggles After Announcing Pregnancy
Jessie J is getting real about the first trimester of her pregnancy. The "Bang Bang" singer shared a video on Sunday documenting the struggles of the first trimester. "I was warned about that first trimester and it was WOOFY WOOF 😂😭🤣🤰🏻🥱🤤🤢🤮😵💫🙄😂😭😏🤮😳," she captioned the video.
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
Adam Rich, 'Eight is Enough' Star, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, known for his role on the sitcom, Eight is Enough has died. He was 54. TMZ was the first to report the news. According to the site, Rich was found dead in his Los Angeles home. The cause of death has not been released. The actor’s rep mourned...
See Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin in 'Starving for Salvation' Trailer
Jennifer Grey is taking on controversial religious leader Gwen Shamblin in a new Lifetime movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. "I love the scale and the scale loves me!" Grey as Shamblin remarks happily in the trailer, which shows how the Tennessee native combined her faith and experience as a dietitian to develop a popular Christian weight loss program, The Weigh Down, in the 1980s.
'Sister Wives' Stars Kody and Meri Brown 'Permanently Terminate' Marriage -- Read Their Statement
It's officially over between Sister Wives stars Kody and Meri Brown. The former couple took to social media on Tuesday to release a joint statement on the status of their marriage. "In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own...
Victoria Beckham Wishes Daughter-in-Law Nicola Peltz a Happy Birthday Amid Rift Rumors
Victoria Beckham had a sweet birthday wish for her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz. On Monday, the 48-year-old fashionista took to Instagram to celebrate the actress on her big day. "Happy Birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham 💗 Hope you have a lovely day!!! X," the former Spice Girl wrote next to a picture of her...
Colin Farrell Reacts to Former Co-Star Jeremy Renner’s Hospitalization (Exclusive)
Showing support! Colin Farrell is sharing his love and concern for former co-star Jeremy Renner following the Hawkeye star's hospitalization. Farrell walked the carpet at the The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, and spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about his friend and S.W.A.T. co-star's health, after his frightening snow plow accident on Jan. 1.
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Have an Epic Baby Shower -- And Brad Pitt Attends!
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are going big for their baby! The sweet couple shared photos from their glamorous baby shower over the weekend. The blowout event took place under a large tent decorated with fairy lights and featured live music from Jenny Fowler Cardenas and her bandmates, multiple personalized cakes, beautiful floral arrangements and even a drone show.
'Sister Wives' Recap: Janelle Brown Talks Her Future With Kody Amid Separation
Janelle Brown is at a crossroads in life and isn't sure which way to go. The Sister Wives star and her estranged husband, Kody Brown, announced during the TLC show's One-on-One special that they have been separated for months. Janelle expressed that she is "really happy" being separated from her...
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody Shares His Hopes for Ex Christine, Estranged Wife Janelle
After a season of messy splits, tension and drama, Kody Brown is looking toward the future. The Sister Wives star ended the TLC reality show's One-on-One special by sharing his hopes and dreams for himself and his family. "One of the kids told me, 'Dad, Mom says you have your...
'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Premiere Date Revealed: Watch the First Teaser
The premiere date for Paramount+'s Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was revealed Monday at the Television Critics Association press tour. The prequel series will kick off Thursday, April 6 in the U.S. and Canada, with new episodes dropping weekly. The series premieres the following day in the U.K., Australia,...
Jane Fonda Celebrates Her Cancer Remission, Details Chemotherapy Journey (Exclusive)
Reason to celebrate! Jane Fonda is opening up about her cancer going into remission and reflecting on how hard her health battle was during treatment. Fonda walked the carpet at the world premiere screening of her new comedy, 80 for Brady -- which kicked off the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Friday night -- and she spoke with ET's Denny Directo about her recent health journey.
Beyonce and JAY-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Turns 11: See the Heartfelt Birthday Tribute
Blue Ivy Carter is feeling the love on her 11th birthday. The young daughter of Beyonce and JAY-Z got a heartfelt tribute on her special day from her grandma, Tina Knowles. Beyonce's mom took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snapshot of herself and Blue Ivy standing side-by-side on the beach, with the glowing orange sunset behind them.
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody and Robyn Discuss the Possibility of Being in a Monogamous Relationship
With Kody Brown estranged or split from all of his wives except for Robyn Brown, what is the future of the Sister Wives stars' marriages? In the final episode of the TLC reality series' One-on-One special, the question was posed to both Kody and Robyn -- the only two who are legally married and currently consider themselves to be in a functioning relationship -- as to whether they'd consider being a monogamous couple.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Planning Epic 35th Wedding Anniversary Party (Exclusive)
Love in the air! Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are planning to really celebrate their upcoming anniversary in style. The superstar couple walked the red carpet at Hanks' new film, A Man Called Otto, in New York City on Monday, and couldn't have looked happier as they posed for photos side by side and enjoyed one another's company.
