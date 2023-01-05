Read full article on original website
Healthline
Dementia and meanness
When people with dementia are mean to family, it often has more to do with neurodegenerative processes and less with how they feel about their loved ones. Dementia includes medical conditions that cause symptoms of memory decline, impaired cognitive performance, and diminished reasoning ability. Alzheimer’s disease is the number one cause of dementia.
Agoraphobia Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Agoraphobia is a kind of anxiety disorder that can severely impact life quality. Here's everything you need to know about the condition.
msn.com
Study: 63% of severe alcoholics exhibit significant cognitive improvements within 18 days of abstinence
Addiction can be extremely detrimental to an individual in many different domains, including brain functioning. A new study published in Alcohol and Alcoholism provides hope by suggesting that alcohol detox can greatly improve cognitive impairments within weeks. Many people struggle with a substance use disorder. This can lead to a...
psychologytoday.com
Mental Health Symptoms and the Relationships Between Them
Salient links between symptoms may provide insights into underlying pathology. What constitutes a single mental health symptom is an important question with diagnostic and therapeutic implications. When interpreting data on the relationship between symptoms, one needs to distinguish between salient links and expected links. Most of us are familiar with...
ajmc.com
Sleep Midpoint Associated With Depressive Symptoms
A study found that depressive symptoms were associated with a sleep midpoint outside of 2:00-4:00 am. Sleep midpoints outside of the 2:00-4:00 am period were associated with developing depressive symptoms, according to a cross-sectional study published in Sleep Health. Psychological health domains were also associated with sleep irregularity in older women.
ajmc.com
Children With SMA Have Increased Anxiety, Depression
New study findings show that internalized problems such as anxiety and depression were found at higher levels in children and infants who had a diagnosis of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Symptoms of anxiety and depression were increased in infants and young children who had a diagnosis of spinal muscular atrophy...
Why ADHD Goes Undiagnosed In So Many Women
ADHD is more common than you may think. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, six million U.S. children were diagnosed with the disorder from 2016 to 2019. However, this number is extremely disproportionate. Data shows that in comparison to 13% of boys being diagnosed with ADHD, only 6% of girls were diagnosed with ADHD in these three years — less than half. This bias continues into adulthood, with 5.4% of men receiving an ADHD diagnosis compared to 3.4% of women (via ADDitude).
outsidetheboxmom.com
Mental Health: 5 Foods to help improve depression
Depression is a serious mental illness that affects millions of people across the globe. It can be challenging to identify or treat, but there are some things you can do to help yourself feel better. If you’re looking for the best-prescribed treatments for your depression, medambien provides the best solutions....
Medical News Today
Is there a connection between depression and weight gain?
Depression and weight gain may have a bidirectional relationship, which means the status of one affects the other. However, experts do not fully understand the connection. Several studies have suggested over the years that depression and weight gain are linked, and many indicate a bidirectional relationship. In other words, depression may lead to weight gain, and weight gain may lead to depression.
Medical News Today
What is the relationship between beta-blockers and depression?
A person may develop depression when taking beta-blockers. However, there is no direct link, and depression does not affect every individual who takes this medication. Doctors prescribe beta-blockers to treat various health issues. They work by slowing down a person’s heart rate, reducing blood pressure, and relaxing muscles. Beta-blockers...
psychologytoday.com
Left-Handedness and Mixed-Handedness in PTSD
A new meta-analysis investigated mixed-handedness and left-handedness in PTSD patients compared to controls. PTSD patients were more likely to be mixed-handed (19%) than the general population (9%). Brain development could be the factor that links mixed-handedness and PTSD. Most people identify themselves as either left-handed or right-handed, but scientific evidence...
psychologytoday.com
When Children Give Up on Parents: Beyond the Breaking Point
BPD and NPD symptoms challenge the ability of parents to meet their children's needs. Parents who cannot fully meet their children's needs can stay close to their children by supporting efforts at getting needs met by others. Failure to support these efforts may push the child over the breaking point,...
Medical News Today
What to know about the effects of alcohol on the eyes
Excessive alcohol consumption can negatively affect the eyes, leading to rapid eye movement, double vision, and potential blindness. Experts associate alcohol consumption with several social, mental, and physical issues. Excessive alcohol drinking can lead to vision issues, including blindness. The effects may be short term, such as blurred or double...
Healthline
In the News: FDA Approves Extended-Release Antidepressant for Major Depressive Disorder
Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a mental health condition featuring persistent low mood, reduced pleasure capacity, and a lack of interest in enjoyable activities. Living with depression means more than feeling sad or disengaged. It can also mean:. poor concentration. changes in appetite. sleep problems. fatigue. low self-esteem or feelings...
Kick up your heels – ballroom dancing offers benefits to the aging brain and could help stave off dementia
(THE CONVERSATION) – The big idea Social ballroom dancing can improve cognitive functions and reduce brain atrophy in older adults who are at increased risk for Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. That’s the key finding of my team’s recently published study in the Journal of Aging and Physical Activity. In our study, we enrolled 25 […]
psychologytoday.com
Why Does Life Feel Harder During Your 30s and 40s?
Most people experience life as more pressured and challenged in their 30s and 40s. If you come from a relational trauma background, these decades can feel even harder. Relational trauma backgrounds can create proverbial "cracks" in the proverbial "foundations" of our lives. “Why does life feel so much harder in...
psychologytoday.com
Why Do I Feel Addicted to My Ex?
People often find their ability to function diminishes after a breakup. Some feel like they lose a part of themselves when they break up with someone they used as a "self-object." A self-object is someone we use as an extension of ourselves to soothe us, help manage our self-esteem, and...
ScienceBlog.com
New drug slows decline of patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s
The investigational drug lecanemab slowed clinical decline in participants with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease by 27% after 18 months of treatment compared with participants who received a placebo, a phase 3 clinical trial has reported. The results of the “Clarity AD” trial of 1,795 participants were published Jan. 5 in...
labroots.com
Antidepressants During Pregnancy May Alter Fetal Brain Development
Antidepressant use and infections during pregnancy may increase the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism in children. The corresponding study was published in Brain, Behavior, and Immunity. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are prescribed to 80% of pregnant women who need medication for depression. While they are widely considered...
psychologytoday.com
How Social Isolation Affects the Brain
Our need for social interactions is as fundamental as our need for proper nutrition and adequate sleep. Social isolation causes decreased white matter in brain regions critical for thinking and emotional control. Changes in connectivity between the amygdala and frontal lobes is associated with increased behavioral problems. One of the...
