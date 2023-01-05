Titans vs. Jaguars picks, predictions: Expert round-up for Week 18

You’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone outside of Nashville who believes the Tennessee Titans will upset the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18. Hell, you might even be hard-pressed to find people in Nashville — and for good reason.

The Titans are in the midst of a six-game losing streak and have been playing some of the worst football in the entire NFL in that span. Adding to their woes, Tennessee will be without starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill.

On the other sideline we have the Jaguars, who are arguably the hottest team in the NFL and are led by Trevor Lawrence, the former No. 1 overall pick who has taken a massive leap in Year 2.

Making it harder to believe Tennessee will win, the Jaguars dismantled the Titans in Week 14 at Nissan Stadium, and that was with Tannehill under center.

As stacked as the deck is against the Titans, are there any experts out there who are picking them to win? Let’s find out.

Bet For The Win

George Walker IV/The Tennessean-USA TODAY Sports

Christian D’Andrea: Jaguars

Robert Zeglinski: Jaguars

Charles Curtis: Jaguars

ESPN

Syndication: The Tennessean

Stephania Bell: Jaguars

Matt Bowen: Jaguars

Dominique Foxworth: Jaguars

CBS Sports

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

CBS Sports’ picks

Jordan Dajani: Jaguars 24, Titans 23

Pete Prisco: Jaguars 30, Titans 21 – ” The winner here wins the AFC South. The Jaguars have played well down the stretch, while the Titans have lost five straight games. Tennessee is beat up and will start Josh Dobbs at quarterback here. Unless Derrick Henry can run for 250, I don’t see the Titans hanging around. Jaguars win it. “

The Athletic

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Berman: Jaguars

Michael-Shawn Dugar: Jaguars

Larry Holder: Jaguars

Mark Kaboly: Jaguars

Josh Kendall: Jaguars

Nick Kosmider: Jaguars

Austin Mock: Jaguars

Jay Morrison: Jaguars

Tashan Reed: Jaguars

Ben Standig: Jaguars

Sporting News

Syndication: The Tennessean

Sporting News’ picks

Vinnie Iyer: Jaguars 24, Titans 20 – “The Titans made the right call to rest their key players against the Cowboys, given their rash of injuries. They also were wise to turn to veteran Josh Dobbs as their starting QB. Derrick Henry will keep Tennessee in the game after his week off with more of his usual power running vs. Jacksonville. But Trevor Lawrence will deliver for a second time against a weak pass defense to save the Jaguars’ amazing post-Urban Meyer run toward a division title.”

Bill Bender: Jaguars 26, Titans 21 – “The Jaguars beat the Titans 36-22 in Week 13, which started a four-game winning streak. The winner takes the AFC South here, and Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel has to choose between quarterbacks Joshua Dobbs and Malik Willis. Dobbs might be the better bet here, and he will have to be on point against a Jacksonville run defense that has allowed an average of 75 rushing yards. Will Derrick Henry (hip) play?”

ESPN

Syndication: The Tennessean

Stephania Bell: Jaguars

Matt Bowen: Jaguars

Mike Clay: Jaguars

Dominique Foxworth: Jaguars

Sam Wickersham: Jaguars

MMQB

MMQB’s Week 18 picks:

Albert Breer: Jaguars

Mitch Goldich: Jaguars

Gary Gramling: Jaguars

Conor Orr: Jaguars

John Pluym: Jaguars

Bleacher Report

Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean-USA TODAY Sports

Bleacher Report’s Week 18 picks:

Gary Davenport: Jaguars

Greg Ivory: Jaguars

Kris Knox: Titans

Maurice Moton: Jaguars

Wes O’Donnell: Jaguars

Brent Sobleski: Jaguars

Consensus Score Prediction: Jaguars 28, Titans 20

NFL.com

Gregg Rosenthal: Jaguars 19, Titans 13 – “Could a team of the Titans players on injured reserve beat the actual Titans that will line up Saturday night? At least Mike Vrabel gets some guys back, including defensive linemen Denico Autry and Jeffery Simmons, two starters in the secondary (Kristian Fulton, Amani Hooker) and Derrick Henry. The offensive line was a disaster before its latest setbacks, however, and new Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs is being asked to do the nearly impossible. The Jaguars’ defense has improved alongside Trevor Lawrence and should make the second-year quarterback’s job easier. “

NFL Network

Syndication: The Tennessean

NFL Network’s picks

Overall expert tally

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Jaguars: 45

Titans: 2

Week 18 headlines