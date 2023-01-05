Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SNOWFALL FORECAST: Tracking wintry weather in western Massachusetts
22News is working for you with what you need to know about conditions before you head out the door Friday morning.
See how much snow to expect at your location in Mass. (interactive map)
Freezing rain moving into Massachusetts Thursday night is expected to turn over to snow in some areas, lasting through Friday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Northern Worcester County, Northwest Middlesex County and Western Franklin County through 7 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service...
Hunter cited for baiting deer in Hampshire County
Massachusetts Environmental Police have cited a man for baiting deer in Plainfield.
Winter weather advisory issued for most of Massachusetts through Friday evening
BOSTON — Most of Massachusetts is under a winter weather advisory due to a weather system that could bring up to four inches of snow to some areas. The advisory is in effect for parts of Middlesex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, Essex, and Norfolk counties until 7 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
New Covid-19 variant causing a surge in cases to kick off 2023
The new Covid-19 variant concern is XBB, and it's causing a surge in cases to kick off 2023.
Car vs House accident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night around 11 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department was called to an accident on Garvey Street. A car hit a house at 260 Garvey Street Friday night in Springfield. One of the victims had to be extracted by the Springfield Fire Department but is expected to be ok.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MISSING: Springfield runaway teen may be attempting to go to New York City
The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
City of Springfield receives complaints of “trash, heavy urine smell and cockroaches” at Edgewater Apartments
Residents of one Springfield apartment complex have been complaining of poor living conditions and safety hazards.
albanymagic.com
Mysterious Item has Albany Airport Officials Baffled
Did you happen to lose your wedding album? It may be at Albany International Airport. The airport released a statement Wednesday saying the album had been found at the airport terminal. They believe the couple featured in the album has ties to the Capital District. Since it is an extremely sentimental item, the airport will share some of the photos contained in the album at a media event Thursday 1/5 at 11am.
Newly opened Colonie Center hot dog stand offers ‘crazy’ toppings
Krystle Kane started Kane's Hot Dogs on Wheels as a hot dog cart business in the summer of 2022. After having difficulty finding a commercial kitchen to work out of, she decided to open a permanent location.
Prominent office building on Main Street in Springfield sold
A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Massachusetts
A renowned discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Massachusetts. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the fast-growing discount grocery store chain Aldi celebrated the grand opening of its newest Massachusetts location in Westfield, according to the company's website.
Popular Department Store Returning to the Capital Region?
There is something special about nostalgia. Maybe the thought of days gone by remind us of a freedom we don't feel we have today. Hearing a song, for example, that came out decades ago can take you back to a simpler time in just a few seconds. What if I told you that you might be able to relive a piece of your past?
AR-15s, fentanyl, cocaine seized in Parker Street home in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested Thursday following a several month investigation into the sale of fentanyl at his Parker Street home.
2 charged with Attempted Murder after Colonie Center incident
Two Albany men are facing charges after an incident at Colonie Center in December.
albanymagic.com
2nd Place Mega Millions Ticket Sold in the Capital Region
Check your tickets! You may not be a billionaire, but you could be a millionaire. A winning second place ticket worth one million dollars was sold at a local Stewarts. The ticket, which matched four out of five numbers was sold at the Stewarts Shop at 80 Vandenburgh Avenue in Troy.
Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York
Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
Comments / 0