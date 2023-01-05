Read full article on original website
Related
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
Here's My 2023 Prediction for Bitcoin, and It May Not Be What You Think
It probably feels like forever, but just over a year ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit an all-time high just shy of $70,000. Since then, the world's first and most valuable cryptocurrency has dropped about 75% and finished 2022 posting a 65% loss. Although corrections are more than normal after meteoric...
Crypto Rebound Leads to Surges in Solana, Ethereum, and Lido DAO
With 2022 in the rearview mirror, investors appear to be looking at the new year with fresh eyes and a much more bullish perspective. For crypto investors, this is certainly the case, with the overall cryptocurrency market having appreciated more than 4% over the past 24 hours as of noon ET.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks rally to near 4-week highs, oil rises on hopes of 'soft landing'
NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - World stocks rallied on Monday to their highest levels since mid-December after China reopened its borders while benchmark Treasury yields drifted lower as investors scaled back expectations for further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The gains were broad across equity markets, with Europe's...
Got $1000? 2 No Brainer Stocks to Buy in 2023.
For many investors, $1,000 is a solid amount of money. And with the S&P 500 down by 20% over the last year, now is a great time to shop for deals in the market. Let's discuss reasons why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Phillip Morris International (NYSE: PM) could turn your money into significantly more over the long term.
‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this...
Why Fiverr International Stock Lost 17% Last Month
Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) fell by 17.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This was a story of temporary gains being reversed by even larger price cuts. The freelance services reseller experienced that unfortunate pattern twice last month. So what. Fiverr entered December on...
ALTL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Monday, shares of the ALTL ETF (Symbol: ALTL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.20, changing hands as high as $41.22 per share. ALTL shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALTL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks
It feels harder than ever to find great companies to invest in right now, as the market continues to decline. And while investors know that each stock comes with some level of risk, the ones on this list have some outsize issues right now that investors should be aware of.
Why Nio, QuantumScape, and ChargePoint Tanked in December
Investors in the electric vehicle (EV) sector had a bad final month of 2022. Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO), battery developer QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and charging network company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) all dropped more than 20% in December. Nio lost 23.7%, QuantumScape 24.3%, and ChargePoint dropped 23.3%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Those poor monthly returns capped off what was an extremely poor year for all three.
4 Ultra-Safe Stocks for 2023
The Foreign Banks industry has traded more or less in line with the S&P 500 over the past year. But with central banks raising rates across the world, this is likely to be one of the safe havens for investors this year. That’s because the higher rates will allow the banks to earn more on their deposits.
If You Invested $1000 in Commercial Metals a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants,...
TEL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Monday, shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (Symbol: TEL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $122.62, changing hands as high as $122.76 per share. TE Connectivity Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
American International Group (AIG) Shares Cross 2% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) were yielding above the 2% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.28), with the stock changing hands as low as $63.96 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 2% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Why BNB, Polkadot, and Chainlink Are Seeing Big Upside Today
In the world of large-cap cryptocurrencies, it's been a rough go over the past year. That said, 2023 has provided a much different start for investors who have seen their portfolios disintegrate in 2022. Accordingly, various positive macro factors including what appear to be cooling supply chain data and an upcoming consumer price report (anticipated to be weaker than expected) are being priced into most risk assets today. Thus, whether we're talking about large-cap stocks or cryptos, the outlook appears to be relatively similar.
Australian Market Modestly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market modestly lower on Tuesday, snapping a four-session winning streak, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,100 level, following the weak cues from Wall Street overnight, dragged by losses in gold miners and technology stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 24.70...
HYLB (HYLB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of the HYLB ETF (Symbol: HYLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.75, changing hands as high as $34.76 per share. HYLB shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
SUB: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (Symbol: SUB) where we have detected an approximate $167.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.5% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 105,550,000 to 107,150,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SUB, versus its 200 day moving average:
Goldman Sachs raises $1.6 billion private capital for climate fund
LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the fund arm of Goldman Sachs (GS.N), said on Tuesday it had raised $1.6 billion for its first private equity fund focused on investing in companies providing climate and environmental solutions.
Lam Research (LRCX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $449.57, changing hands as high as $463.40 per share. Lam Research Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LRCX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
