Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MADE ON BRENHAM WOMAN SATURDAY
A Warrant Arrest was made on a Brenham woman Saturday morning. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 8:50, Officer Matthew Brown and Cpl. Armando Guerra responded to the 1500 block of Farewell in an attempt to locate a subject with two active warrants for their arrest. Contact was made with Alondra Garcia, 20 of Brenham, who was taken into custody without incident on warrants out of Washington County for Theft of Property between $750 and $2500 and Leaving Scene of an Accident. Garcia was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested on assault charges Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 8:15, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 700 block of Matilda in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Ramsey Lee Randall Jr, 30 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Family Violence after it was determined that he had assaulted a family member. Randall was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Looking For Suspects In Weekend Shootings And Stabbing
The last two weeks of December, Bryan police responded to six shootings. Two more took place on Saturday. A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News that a home was struck by an undisclosed number of shots Saturday morning east of Haswell Park. More than $2,500 dollars of damage took place on Freeman Avenue in a shooting that investigators believe was not random. Saturday afternoon, more gunfire that also appears not to be random struck a person north of Midtown Park. The person who was shot on Duncan Avenue was transported for treatment of a non-life threatening injury and released.
fox44news.com
Milam County drug raid yields four arrests
Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore reports four people were arrested following a search warrant service near Rockdale on Friday. Sheriff Clore said the raid was conducted at an address in the 100 block of Milam County Road 311, west of Rockdale. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Rockdale Police Department following a shooting last year – and reported drug related activity at this location.
wtaw.com
Plea Agreements In Brazos County District Court Criminal Cases Involving Multiple Assaults And DWI’s
A Bryan man has admitted to assaulting five people during two incidents that took place in 2020. In Brazos County district court last week, 23 year old Jordan Gonzalez was sentenced to a total of four years. The first incident was aggravated assault when he used his pickup truck to rear-end an ex-girlfriend’s car multiple times while she was driving with her two children and a sister inside. Gonzalez also admitted to assaulting another woman who was pregnant. He waived his right to appeal the conviction and punishment, which could been as much as 20 years for the aggravated assaults and up to ten years for striking the pregnant woman.
Bryan College Station Eagle
One injured in shooting in Bryan
One person was injured in a shooting that occurred in the 300 block of West Duncan Street in Bryan on Saturday, according to a tweet from the Bryan Police Department. The victim had non-life threatening injuries, according to police who advised that people avoid the area. Police are investigating.
kwhi.com
ROBBERY SUSPECT GETS PRISON TERM
A convicted robbery suspect became the first person to be sentenced in Grimes County District Court this year. 33-year-old Ron Burchfield received a 15-year prison term for an Aggravated Robbery charge that occurred back on May 22, 2021. Burchfield and a female companion arrived at the residence at 4am that...
KBTX.com
College Station woman rear ends car, arrested for drunk driving
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested Sunday for drunk driving after she rear ended another car, Bryan police said. Jennifer Lopez, 46, crashed her 2018 Lexus into another vehicle near N Earl Rudder Freeway around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. She told law enforcement she doesn’t remember...
wtaw.com
Renewing A Drivers License Results In A Trip To The Brazos County Jail
A College Station man is out of jail following his arrest while he was attempting to renew his drivers license. The DPS arrest report states a trooper smelled the strong odor of fresh marijuana coming from the car. The trooper then found a large vacuum sealed bag that was opened...
KBTX.com
Early morning shooting reported in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Police are investigating after an early morning shooting in the 400-500 block of Freeman Avenue. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Nobody was injured, however, three cars were struck with bullets, along with a house, according to Bryan Police.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT
A Brenham woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a traffic accident Thursday. Brenham Police report that at 5:20 Thursday afternoon, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the scene of a crash in the area of South Chappell Hill and East Stone Streets. During his investigation contact was made with Jessica Nichols, 34 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Tuscaloosa Alabama for Fail to Appear, Property Crimes. Nichols was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
KBTX.com
College Station police release images of 3 murder suspects
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police issued a “Be on the Look Out” or BOLO for three suspects connected to a murder that happened Tuesday night. Rashawn Jones, 26, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in a targeted home invasion, according to police.
mocomotive.com
Willis woman killed in crash with tree after fleeing deputies
A Willis woman was killed Thursday night after she crashed her vehicle into a tree after fleeing an attempted traffic stop by deputies, authorities said. Mandy Norris, 52, left her home on Frontier Lane after Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a family violence call between Norris and her husband around 8 p.m., according to a report by the Montgomery County Police Reporter.
Murder suspect leads law enforcement on chase across Brazos County
Several law enforcement agencies were involved with a Wednesday afternoon police pursuit that ended in a crash.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Identify Three Suspects From A Tuesday Murder
College Station police identify three suspects in Tuesday’s murder of Rashawn Jones. CSPD social media did not indicate if there is any relationship between the victim and the suspects, or what led to Jones being shot to death outside his apartment. Photos were released of the three suspects, but...
KBTX.com
Murder suspect receiving treatment for self-inflicted gunshot wound following pursuit
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Bastrop County was chased by law enforcement from Bryan to the Navasota city limits on Wednesday before crashing the vehicle on Highway 6. Traffic on the highway came to a complete stop for...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Prosecutors Will Handle Charges Involved In Shootings Of Local Law Enforcement Officers, While County Commissioners Recognize The Officers And Those Who Assisted The Injured
Brazos County’s district attorney says their office will be appointed special prosecutor in the December 30 shooting of a sheriff’s deputy in Robertson County. Jarvis Parsons tells WTAW News the prosecution of the Bryan man in that and the shooting of a Bryan police officer the night before will take place in their respective jurisdictions.
Navasota Examiner
Murder suspect chase ends in Navasota
The pursuit of a potential murder suspect from Bastrop County ended in Grimes County Jan. 4. Navasota Police Officers responded to reports of a white Nissan Altima traveling southbound on Texas State Highway 6 toward Navasota. Officers staged with spikes awaited the suspect. Northbound and southbound lanes of Hwy. 6 were closed to traffic.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED AFTER RESISTING
A Brenham man was arrested Saturday after he resisted. Brenham Police report that Saturday afternoon at 5:00, Officer Connor Caskey responded to the 2300 block of Old Chappell Hill Road in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival Officer Caskey observed one of the subjects walking away from a Deputy and observed them entry a vehicle. Caskey made contact with Gregory Britton, 60 of Brenham, who had the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person as well as open containers visible in the vehicle. Officer Caskey went to detain Britton, who resisted both inside and outside the vehicle before being taken into custody. Britton was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Local nonprofit working to shield law enforcement vehicles
As the number of shootings of on-duty Texas law enforcement officers increases, a local College Station nonprofit is working to install bullet-resistant glass in patrol vehicles throughout the Brazos Valley. Clifford Dorn, president of Operation Safe Shield, said the company has raised over $500,000 dollars since its inception in 2021...
Comments / 0