WASHINGTON — SpaceX is aiming to launch Falcon Heavy’s second national security mission for the U.S. Space Force on Jan. 12 from Kennedy Space Center, Florida. The U.S. Space Systems Command said it plans to release details of the launch window 72 hours before scheduled liftoff. The mission, named USSF-67, comes on the heels of USSF-44, which flew to geostationary Earth orbit on Nov. 1 and marked Falcon Heavy’s first national security launch.

