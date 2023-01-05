Read full article on original website
European firms partner for LEO collision avoidance demo
TAMPA, Fla. — Three young European space companies said Jan. 9 they have teamed up to test a collision avoidance system on a small satellite this year in low Earth orbit (LEO). The partners plan to use data from Portuguese space traffic management (STM) company Neuraspace to guide electric...
First Virgin Orbit U.K. launch fails
SEATTLE — Virgin Orbit’s first launch from the United Kingdom failed to reach orbit Jan. 9, dealing a high-profile setback to a company that has been struggling financially. Virgin Orbit’s Boeing 747 aircraft took off from Spaceport Cornwall in southwestern England at about 5:02 p.m. Eastern on the...
SpaceX gearing up for Falcon Heavy’s second national security launch
WASHINGTON — SpaceX is aiming to launch Falcon Heavy’s second national security mission for the U.S. Space Force on Jan. 12 from Kennedy Space Center, Florida. The U.S. Space Systems Command said it plans to release details of the launch window 72 hours before scheduled liftoff. The mission, named USSF-67, comes on the heels of USSF-44, which flew to geostationary Earth orbit on Nov. 1 and marked Falcon Heavy’s first national security launch.
