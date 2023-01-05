Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Cleveland Browns fans have to wonder why their team can’t be like Pittsburgh – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – How did this happen?. The Pittsburgh Steelers started the season with a 2-6 record and a raw rookie QB. They were embarrassed by the Browns, 29-17, in the third week of the season. The Steelers not only lost to Cleveland, they looked lost. The Browns were...
Report: Why The Browns Fired Bernie Kosar On Sunday
Before the Cleveland Browns concluded their 2022 season, Bernie Kosar announced he was no longer working for the team. The former quarterback said Sunday morning the team fired him from his duties as a radio voice and team ambassador. "I was informed by the Browns that my services are no...
FOX Sports
Steelers beat Browns 28-14 but miss out on playoffs
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Najee Harris ran for 84 yards and a touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday but were eliminated from the playoffs when Miami edged the New York Jets. The Steelers (9-8) will have to settle for a 16th straight non-losing season...
Yardbarker
A Looming Decision In The Steelers Organization Could Have Damaging Effects On 2023 Season And Beyond
As Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Head Coach, Mike Tomlin put it after the team’s 28-14 Week 18 win over the Cleveland Browns, the organization’s season came to a ”screeching halt” on Sunday. Despite the victory, the Miami Dolphins escaped the New York Jets, 11-6 and punched their ticket to the NFL playoffs as the AFC’s seventh seed. All hope quickly diminished late in the afternoon and the franchise heads into the off-season with plenty of things to work and improve on. The question every fan currently has for Tomlin is: will offensive coordinator, Matt Canada be back as the play-caller in 2023?
Lovie Smith is one and done in Houston
Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair released a statement through the team saying he and general manager Nick Caserio informed Smith they were moving in a different direction on Sunday night. "We are grateful for his leadership and character, and we wish him the best moving forward," McNair said. "While...
Yardbarker
NFL is setting up the Seattle Seahawks to miss the playoffs
By scheduling this week’s Seattle Seahawks game before Detroit at Green Bay, the NFL is setting Seattle up to miss the playoffs. Coming into the final game of this season, the upstart Seattle Seahawks still have a chance of reaching the postseason. 12s love it, but by their scheduling, the National Football League appears to be banking on Seattle to miss the party.
Yardbarker
Steelers Safeties Ryan Clark And Troy Polamalu Were Terrified Larry Fitzgerald Would “Moss Them” To Lose Super Bowl 43
Super Bowl XLIII was the last championship for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was one of the most exciting Super Bowls of this century and featured one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history with James Harrison’s interception return just before the half that put the Steelers ahead of the Arizona Cardinals by 10 points. It seemed like an insurmountable lead against the best defense in the NFL.
Yardbarker
Report Indicates Steelers Will Consult With QB1 Kenny Pickett Upon Off-Season Decision On OC Matt Canada
Amidst the Pittsburgh Steelers’ three-game winning streak, the offense has began to show signs of life. The running game has suddenly become very good since the Week 9 bye. As a result, it’s opened up the passing game for rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. Pickett has taken a step forward, impressing many people around the league. His back-to-back game-winning drives have kept the black and gold’s playoff hopes alive.
Yardbarker
The Bears are on the clock and they have plenty of options
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith did his former team a huge favor on Sunday. By deciding to go for a two-point conversion (and converting it) in the final minute, Smith's team was able to beat the Indianapolis Colts for their third win of the 2022 season. That win, combined...
Yardbarker
Browns defensive lineman sent home day after suggesting he won't return next year
It's not often a former first overall pick moves around the league as often as Clowney has done. If he does sign with a new team this offseason, it would become his fifth NFL home, the most among former No. 1 draft picks since 2000. On Thursday, Clowney admitted he...
Browns fire franchise legend for wild reason
The Cleveland Browns cut ties with former quarterback Bernie Kosar abruptly on Sunday, and a report indicated that there was a wild reason behind the move. Kosar played for the Browns from 1985 to 1993, and has served as a team ambassador and contributor to in-house radio programming throughout the season. On Sunday, he tweeted... The post Browns fire franchise legend for wild reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Rams' Sean McVay to make quick decision, will likely resign
Sean McVay just closed up shop on his sixth season as the Los Angeles Rams’ head coach. For the most part, it’s been a successful tenure for the head coach in Southern California. Most of the Rams’ struggles this season have had to do with injury. That includes...
Browns Reportedly Cut Ties with Bernie Kosar for $19,000 Browns-Steelers Bet
The Cleveland Browns have reportedly cut ties with former quarterback and radio personality Bernie Kosar. The reason? He placed a sizable bet on Sunday’s Browns-Steelers game, which concluded the regular season. Kosar was pulled from the team’s pre-game radio broadcast after the team learned that he placed a $19,000...
Yardbarker
Where to Find on TV: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
The end is here. A cap goes on the 2022 season for the Cleveland Browns after the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. A season that did not go as wished for, but probably not unexpected either with everything that went on. Still, there was good on the season for...
WKYC
Cleveland Browns honor Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin before Week 18 game
PITTSBURGH — Prior to the start of the Cleveland Browns Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, both teams gathered in the middle of the field to honor and pray for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning...
Myles Garrett Talks About the Browns Future, Frustrating Finish to the Season
Myles Garrett talked about the Cleveland Browns 7-10 finish on the season and much more.
Yardbarker
NFC Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys, Mike McCarthy, Eagles
Commanders HC Ron Rivera confirmed fifth-round QB Sam Howell will start Week 18 and he is “really intrigued” by the quarterback. “Our plan is we’re going to start Sam,” Rivera said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports. “We feel that this is an opportunity for us for Sam to show us what he’s capable of… We’re really intrigued in watching and seeing what Sam can do as a quarterback in this league.”
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Discusses Jadeveon Clowney Situation, Agrees Myles Garrett Should Move Around
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke on Jadeveon Clowney, Myles Garrett, and gearing up for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
