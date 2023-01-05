Read full article on original website
KTBS
More than a dozen Louisiana agencies missed accounting deadlines, auditor says
The Louisiana State Capitol (Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) More than a dozen state agencies failed to submit accounting data to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor over the past two years as required by law. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office issued a report that lists 14 state agencies that did not submit complete...
KTBS
Report: Students skipping school require major changes
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s growing problem with student truancy requires state leaders to consider sweeping changes, including stricter rules on student attendance, requiring students to wear badges and yanking the driver's license of those who repeatedly miss school, according to a state task force. The 16-member panel was...
KTBS
Center of Energy Studies executive director announces retirement; interim director announced
David Dismukes, executive director and professor at the university’s Center for Energy Studies, will retire effective Jan. 13, the university announced Monday. Dismukes, an LSU alumnus who worked with the Center for Energy Studies for 28 years, led research efforts at the center and recently completed the Louisiana 2021 Greenhouse Gas Inventory, which was utilized by the governor’s Climate Initiatives Task Force to analyze the consequences of greenhouse gas emissions in the state.
KTBS
Researchers clash over whether freshwater diversion is helpful or harmful to coast
Theryn Henkel handles sediment from core sample taken from land built by the Davis Pond freshwater diversion project in St. Charles Parish. (Photo by Patrick King II) Standing on a crude wooden boardwalk and wielding a 5-foot-long shiny metal instrument called a Russian peat corer, Theryn Henkel drives its spear-like end deep into the marsh of the Davis Pond freshwater diversion on the west bank of St. Charles Parish.
KTBS
Sanders says she will nominate Allison Bragg as Inspector General
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Friday she will be nominating Allison Bragg as the Inspector General. "Allison Bragg shares my vision to promote efficiency by tackling waste, fraud, and abuse at every level of government, making her the ideal choice to be the next Inspector General for our state," said Sanders. "She is a respected federal prosecutor, a lifelong Arkansan, and brings a proven record of success and leadership to the talented team I have assembled. I look forward to working together to ensure that our government operates with integrity and accountability."
KTBS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders to be inaugurated as Governor of Arkansas Tuesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Tuesday, Jan. 10, is inauguration day for Arkansas' first female governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Monday afternoon, dozens of newly installed Arkansas and United States flags were seen flying at the state capitol building, along with other decorations and staging. A rehearsal inauguration ceremony and address...
KTBS
12 p.m. - Sarah Huckabee Sanders to be inaugurated as Governor of Arkansas
Tuesday, Jan. 10, is inauguration day for Arkansas' first female governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The inauguration day events on Tuesday will begin with a prayer and worship service, followed by Sanders taking the oath of office at noon.
KTBS
Mardi Gras season officially begins with Twelfth Night celebration
SHREVEPORT, La. - Twelfth Night kicked off the start of the 2023 Mardi Gras season on Saturday with a night of food, fun, and live entertainment. The celebration introduced every Mardi Gras Krewe in Northwest Louisiana with a total of 16 krewes participating. The royal courts were introduced by Paul...
KTBS
Next Weather Maker scheduled for this coming Wednesday night
SHREVEPORT, La. - Our Next Weather Maker was in the Pacific Ocean as of Sunday morning. The Water Vapor Image shows the system south of Alaska. It's expected to arrive here by Wednesday night bringing showers and storms. Here is the preliminary forecast timeline:. Showers and storms are possible on...
