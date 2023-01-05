LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Friday she will be nominating Allison Bragg as the Inspector General. "Allison Bragg shares my vision to promote efficiency by tackling waste, fraud, and abuse at every level of government, making her the ideal choice to be the next Inspector General for our state," said Sanders. "She is a respected federal prosecutor, a lifelong Arkansan, and brings a proven record of success and leadership to the talented team I have assembled. I look forward to working together to ensure that our government operates with integrity and accountability."

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO