LUCERNE VALLEY -- A deputy pulled over a 2000 Ford truck on Old Woman Springs Road for vehicle violations on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 10:45 pm. The sheriff's department says Jason Rosencrans was behind the wheel and refused to roll down his window or open the door. The deputy conducting the traffic stop suddenly noticed a silver revolver on the passenger seat of the truck.

LUCERNE VALLEY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO