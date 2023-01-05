Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Wera K. Anderson Basandaio
Wera K. Anderson Basandaio, 84, North Manchester, formerly of Mishawaka, died Jan. 6, 2023, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Nov. 19, 1938. On Feb. 22, 1991, she married Michael P. Anderson (Miguelangelo Basandaio). He preceded her in death. She is survived by her father-in-law and mother-in-law,...
inkfreenews.com
Brenda C. Prater Smith
Brenda C. Prater Smith, 64, Warsaw, died surrounded by family Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at her residence in Warsaw. Brenda was born Jan. 10, 1958, in Prestonsburg, Ky., to Kyle and Anna Marie (Hackworth) Prater. She was a 1976 graduate of Tippecanoe Valley High School. She was married to Dan Smith, and he preceded her in 2007. Brenda had been an apartment manager and prepared taxes. She enjoyed selling Avon products and spending time with her grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Rosemary Zielinski
Rosemary Elizabeth Zielinski, 92, South Bend, died at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Creekside Village, Mishawaka. Rosemary was born Aug. 26, 1930. Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Rodgers; son, Michael Zielinski; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Palmer Funeral Home – Guisinger Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services,...
inkfreenews.com
Larry Hatcher Jr.
Larry Hatcher Jr., 49, Plymouth, died Jan. 6, 2023, at St Joe Health System Mishawaka Hospital, Mishawaka. He was born March 18, 1973. On Dec. 30, 2017, he married Jeanine Xaver, who survives. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jeanine; his mother, Joyce; his son, Zachary Bridgman;...
inkfreenews.com
Corey Clark
Corey Clark, 35, Warsaw, died Friday morning, Jan. 6, 2023, at his residence in Warsaw. He was born Nov. 29, 1987. Corey is survived by his father Martin Clark, Warsaw; brother, Russell (Jessica) Clark, Etna Green; maternal grandmother, Edith Garner, Milford; and paternal grandmother, Leota (Jim) Jones, Williams, Ariz. Thompson...
inkfreenews.com
Barbara J. Youpel
Barbara J. Youpel, 83, Rochester, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Stillwater Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Barbara was born Sept.12, 1939. She married Harold A. Youpel on Aug. 23, 1985, and he preceded her in death. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Nancy Riddle, Winnetka, Ill.; her son, Tom (Haj)...
inkfreenews.com
James Carl Shriver
James Carl Shriver, 77, Wabash, died at 5:08 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born July 23, 1945. He married Judith Jumper on Jan. 17, 1998. He is survived by his wife, Judith Shriver, Wabash; two children, Drew (Barb) Shriver, Peru and...
inkfreenews.com
Janet Ellen Johnson
Janet E. (Spangler) Johnson, 80, South Bend, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at her home in South Bend. She was born Oct. 24, 1942. On Aug. 10, 1963, she was united in marriage to Lloyd Edward Johnson, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son Ed (Rita)...
inkfreenews.com
Bernice C. Brown
Bernice C. Brown, 82, of rural Akron, passed at 7:05 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at her residence. Bernie was born on May 3, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Cornelius and Winnie (Kelderhouse) Sterk. Her family moved to Akron in 1948. She graduated from Akron High School in the class of 1958.
inkfreenews.com
Shirley Mae Davis
Shirley Mae Davis, 72, Cromwell, died Jan. 5, 2023, at home in Cromwell. She was born Dec. 20, 1950. Shirley leaves behind her husband, William “Bill” Davis; six children, Tammy (Brian) Holden, Carlton, Mich., John (Venus) Davis, Monroe, Mich., Dawn (Jerry) Wilson, Midland, Mich., Ronnie (Michael) Young, Warsaw, Jammie (James Jr.) Mullins, North Webster and Ricky Johnson, Warsaw; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Lois Morris, James Williams, Darell Williams and Belinda Wiggington.
inkfreenews.com
Colleen M. King
Colleen M. King, 65, Grass Creek, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at her residence in Grass Creek. She was born March 24, 1957. Colleen and Richard ‘Rick” King were married on Oct. 12, 1984. Left to cherish the memories of Colleen are her husband, Rick; daughter, Angela King...
inkfreenews.com
James R. Semler
James R. Semler, 81, Churubusco, died at 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at his residence in Churubusco. He was born June 28, 1941. On April 7, 1994, James married Cindy Terman. Survivors include his wife Cindy Semler, Churubusco; children Randy Semler, Michigan City, Eric Semler, Warsaw, Amy Semler, Montana,...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 9:18 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, North CR 800W, south of CR 900N, Nappanee. Driver: J-B Garrett, 64, Silverbrook Avenue, Niles, Mich. Garrett’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $10,000. 8:42 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, East CR...
inkfreenews.com
Edward Becker — UPDATED
Ed Becker, 74, Cromwell, died at 3:24 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Edward Louis Becker was born March 19, 1948. On May 9, 1970, Ed was married to Vicki Squires. She preceded him in death. Later, on Oct. 12, 2021, Ed was married to Jean Cunningham; Jean survives at home.
inkfreenews.com
Rex Allen Yarian — UPDATED
Rex Allen Yarian, 74, of rural Mentone, passed at 1:56 a.m., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Lutheran Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Wayne. Rex was born on Jan. 28, 1948 in Warsaw, Indiana to Donald D. and Doris M. (Robbins) Yarian. He married on Nov. 16, 1972, in Mentone, to Diana L. Melton, she survives.
inkfreenews.com
Rodney K. Bollman
Rodney Kurt Bollman, 67, Warsaw, died at 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. He was born Feb. 9, 1955, in Madison, Wis., to Ruth Elaine (Kurtz) Bollman and Almon Rodney Bollman. Rodney grew up in Wisconsin and was a 1973 high school graduate from Oregon, Wis. He graduated in 1978 from Grand Rapids School of the Bible & Music where he studied music and pastoral studies. Rodney earned his bachelor’s degree from Grace College in Winona Lake, in 1986, concentrating on biblical studies and history. He was a talented musician, playing the saxophone and piano and taught himself a variety of instruments such as the clarinet and guitar. Rodney played with the Grace Saxophone Quartet as well as with the Grace Community Wind Ensemble.
inkfreenews.com
LuAnn (Miller) Greene — UPDATED
LuAnn Greene, 67, North Manchester, died unexpectedly on Jan. 4, 2023, at her home. LuAnn was born on Sept. 5, 1955, in Rochester and was the daughter of Jack and Norma “Jeanie” (Hoffman) Miller. LuAnn is survived by her daughter, Stacy Michelle Stafford, North Manchester; son, Jason Russell...
inkfreenews.com
Lucille Wagner
Lucille Wagner, 94, Warsaw, died at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. She was born on May 17, 1928 in Beckley, West Virginia to Elsie (Farley) Clark and Luther Clark. Lucille was married on July 15, 1951 to Herbert William Wagner. Lucille is survived by her two daughters, Carol (Jim)...
inkfreenews.com
Irma Joan Duda — PENDING
Irma Joan Duda, 90, died at 2 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.
inkfreenews.com
Larry Meryl Shivers — PENDING
Larry Meryl Shivers, 85, Plymouth, died at 5:37 p.m. Jan. 6, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
Comments / 0