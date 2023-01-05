ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q106.5

Priscilla Block to Return to Maine this Spring

There's going to be big Block Party in Portland, Memorial Day weekend. Saddle up, Block Party. Priscilla Block is set to return to Portland in May. The "You, Me, And Whiskey" co-singer will return to Aura, May 27. Tickets go on-sale Friday, January 13. Block was in Portland last year,...
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Maine’s Top 10 Biggest Marijuana Businesses

Pot is big business! Here are the ten biggest ranked by how many Maine employees each business has. It might seem like there are thousands of marijuana dispensaries in Maine right now, but according to Wandering Through Maine, there are only 89. It seems like there are 89 just in Portland. This number is fluid with new businesses coming and some closing. But as of 2021, these were the top 10 biggest pot places according to how many employees they had according to data collected by Maine Biz.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

'It's happening everywhere': Studying homelessness in Maine's smaller towns

Homelessness is not just a problem in big cities. Smaller towns are also dealing with people living on the streets, in tents and in their cars. It's becoming such a problem in the town of Scarborough that officials are taking action after learning about homeless encampments in the woods behind Marden's, off Payne Road and in the parking lots of big box stores.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
B98.5

A Maine Resident Won $1 Million On A Scratch Ticket

According to WGME, a Mainer recently cashed in a scratch ticket worth a million dollars!. The ticket, $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket, was purchased from a convenience store in Kittery. While that scratch ticket was the biggest winner in the state in December 2022, there were a number of other...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Are more people going missing in Maine?

PORTLAND, Maine — Mike Harris was in his Florida home when he learned the news that his brother, Thomas P Harris, went missing in Boothbay last week. "I was a little confused, I don't know I wasn't thinking anything other than to find out where he went," Mike Harris said.
BOOTHBAY, ME
mainebiz.biz

2023 Forecast: Rock Row expects to add new tenants in 2023

Things continue to look up for Rock Row, the $600 million, 110-acre, mixed-use development in Westbrook. Rock Row’s tenants include not only retail, but also hospitality, medical and housing, which are “all different verticals when it comes to real estate,” said Alexander White, senior vice president and head of leasing at Waterstone Properties Group, the developer of Rock Row.
WESTBROOK, ME
Down East

Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

Shortly after the beginning of construction on the Sarah Mildred Long Bridge, a meeting was held for the public to see the design of the bridge. During this meeting, I met a project manager and mentioned to him that I was impressed that his workers always flew American flags from the cranes over weekends. After the meeting, I decided to reward the workers for their patriotism. I made 100 brownies and delivered them to the job site. The next year, I made 200 brownies. The third year, I made 300 brownies. In turn, I received four tours of the construction — a tremendous honor. In my social circle, this bridge is known as Shirley’s Bridge. It is built on a foundation of honor and respect — and brownies. — Shirley Carswell, Eliot, Maine.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

2023 Forecast: Avesta to add 167 affordable dwellings in 2023

With thousands of people on Avesta Housing’s wait list for affordable dwellings, the head of the Portland-based nonprofit has a lot on her plate for 2023 and well beyond. “We are working diligently to provide more homes for people in need,” says Rebecca Hatfield, president and CEO. “Avesta has 700-plus units in various stages of our real estate development pipeline and are actively pursuing additional opportunities to bring more affordable homes to the market.”
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Unique Maine Airbnb on a Dairy Farm Lets You Snuggle With Adorable Goats

As a state that has so much to offer, you can find Airbnbs in Maine that are unique, and charming, offer hands-on experiences, and spectacular views. Whether you want to be in the mountains tucked away from fast-paced life, sitting on the ocean basking in the sea breeze, or experiencing the unique lifestyle of barn life, you can find it here in Maine.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Second body found this week on Lewiston street

LEWISTON, Maine — A body has been found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston, according to police. This is the second consecutive day a body has been found on that street. An investigation is underway, but right now, the death is not considered suspicious.
LEWISTON, ME
97.5 WOKQ

60-Year-Old Dover, New Hampshire, Business Damaged by Fire

A smokey fire burned at an industrial building in Dover Sunday night that took several hours to clean up. The fire on Industrial Park Drive was reported by drivers at around 5:30 p.m. when they saw smoke and fire coming from the building that houses North East Cutting Die around 5:30 p.m., according to Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane. Fire was shooting through the roof of the metal 100' X 100' building when the first firefighters arrived, leading to all off-duty personnel to be called in.
DOVER, NH
