Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Looking for a haunted good time?Michelle NorthropPortland, ME
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Related
Popular Maine Roast Beef Food Truck Opening Restaurant in Westbrook
Lovers of all things roast beef can rejoice, as a new restaurant is set to open later this year in Southern Maine. Starting with a food truck and adding a restaurant in just three years is very impressive for the extremely popular George's North Shore Roast Beef. The new restaurant...
Priscilla Block to Return to Maine this Spring
There's going to be big Block Party in Portland, Memorial Day weekend. Saddle up, Block Party. Priscilla Block is set to return to Portland in May. The "You, Me, And Whiskey" co-singer will return to Aura, May 27. Tickets go on-sale Friday, January 13. Block was in Portland last year,...
Maine’s Top 10 Biggest Marijuana Businesses
Pot is big business! Here are the ten biggest ranked by how many Maine employees each business has. It might seem like there are thousands of marijuana dispensaries in Maine right now, but according to Wandering Through Maine, there are only 89. It seems like there are 89 just in Portland. This number is fluid with new businesses coming and some closing. But as of 2021, these were the top 10 biggest pot places according to how many employees they had according to data collected by Maine Biz.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
20 Under the Radar Spots in Portland, Maine, That You Should Try Right Now
Our lovely Portland, Maine, has swiftly become an absolute rocket in the food and beverage department. Countless articles, hit TV shows, and an amazing word of mouth campaign has taken the Portland culinary scene and lifted it to an epic level. All I have to say is "it's about time."...
WMTW
'It's happening everywhere': Studying homelessness in Maine's smaller towns
Homelessness is not just a problem in big cities. Smaller towns are also dealing with people living on the streets, in tents and in their cars. It's becoming such a problem in the town of Scarborough that officials are taking action after learning about homeless encampments in the woods behind Marden's, off Payne Road and in the parking lots of big box stores.
A Maine Resident Won $1 Million On A Scratch Ticket
According to WGME, a Mainer recently cashed in a scratch ticket worth a million dollars!. The ticket, $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket, was purchased from a convenience store in Kittery. While that scratch ticket was the biggest winner in the state in December 2022, there were a number of other...
Are more people going missing in Maine?
PORTLAND, Maine — Mike Harris was in his Florida home when he learned the news that his brother, Thomas P Harris, went missing in Boothbay last week. "I was a little confused, I don't know I wasn't thinking anything other than to find out where he went," Mike Harris said.
mainebiz.biz
2023 Forecast: Rock Row expects to add new tenants in 2023
Things continue to look up for Rock Row, the $600 million, 110-acre, mixed-use development in Westbrook. Rock Row’s tenants include not only retail, but also hospitality, medical and housing, which are “all different verticals when it comes to real estate,” said Alexander White, senior vice president and head of leasing at Waterstone Properties Group, the developer of Rock Row.
Open Letter to Grocery Shoppers in New England in the Winter
Put your freaking carriages away. Let me rephrase so that it is nicer, and in case you do not know what I am talking about immediately. Put your damn grocery carts back in the cart corral. I went to Market Basket in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the other night to do...
After 45 Years, Old Port Fixture Closes Its Doors for Good
Swiss Time has been in Portland for 45 years. First on Congress Street and then moving to Exchange Street in 1994. According to the Portland Press Herald, they finally had to shut down the iconic store run by husband and wife team, Claude and Jill Guyot. The tide started to...
Down East
Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer
Shortly after the beginning of construction on the Sarah Mildred Long Bridge, a meeting was held for the public to see the design of the bridge. During this meeting, I met a project manager and mentioned to him that I was impressed that his workers always flew American flags from the cranes over weekends. After the meeting, I decided to reward the workers for their patriotism. I made 100 brownies and delivered them to the job site. The next year, I made 200 brownies. The third year, I made 300 brownies. In turn, I received four tours of the construction — a tremendous honor. In my social circle, this bridge is known as Shirley’s Bridge. It is built on a foundation of honor and respect — and brownies. — Shirley Carswell, Eliot, Maine.
mainebiz.biz
2023 Forecast: Avesta to add 167 affordable dwellings in 2023
With thousands of people on Avesta Housing’s wait list for affordable dwellings, the head of the Portland-based nonprofit has a lot on her plate for 2023 and well beyond. “We are working diligently to provide more homes for people in need,” says Rebecca Hatfield, president and CEO. “Avesta has 700-plus units in various stages of our real estate development pipeline and are actively pursuing additional opportunities to bring more affordable homes to the market.”
Get ready, get set for bruising referendum campaigns in 2023
Voters in Kennebunk fill out their ballots for the November 2022 elections. Photo by Caitlin Andrews. By the time you get your spring tires put on, the waiting room of your local automotive shop might be decorated with political signage. You might not think who is allowed to repair a...
Vogue Lists Maine Alongside Paris, Rome, and London for Most Anticipated Hotels 2023
Walking around the city, I barely recognize it anymore. It feels like overnight, new hotels, restaurants, boutiques, and new buildings are erected and prices are skyrocketing at an alarming rate. I know this isn’t the first time you’ve heard this concern but when top publications like Vogue, Condé Nast, and...
This Drive-Thru Worker at the Dunkin’ in Brunswick, Maine, Deserves an Award
Don't get me wrong. As much as I appreciate a good dramatic show (especially one that I'm not a part of), I've never really understood what makes someone verbally rip someone apart that's doing them a service. Case in point, the Dunkin' drive-thru on Pleasant Street in Brunswick, Maine, the...
Unique Maine Airbnb on a Dairy Farm Lets You Snuggle With Adorable Goats
As a state that has so much to offer, you can find Airbnbs in Maine that are unique, and charming, offer hands-on experiences, and spectacular views. Whether you want to be in the mountains tucked away from fast-paced life, sitting on the ocean basking in the sea breeze, or experiencing the unique lifestyle of barn life, you can find it here in Maine.
WMTW
Second body found this week on Lewiston street
LEWISTON, Maine — A body has been found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston, according to police. This is the second consecutive day a body has been found on that street. An investigation is underway, but right now, the death is not considered suspicious.
If You Have a Dog, You’ll Totally Get the Latest Sign at Binga’s in Windham, ME
Here's a fun fact. According to News Center Maine in 2017, Maine was named the number one pet-friendly state in the country. The Safeway security company gave Maine the top honor for its 76 dog-friendly beaches and nearly 1,000 pet-friendly hotels. Pet hotels? That's a new one to me. People...
60-Year-Old Dover, New Hampshire, Business Damaged by Fire
A smokey fire burned at an industrial building in Dover Sunday night that took several hours to clean up. The fire on Industrial Park Drive was reported by drivers at around 5:30 p.m. when they saw smoke and fire coming from the building that houses North East Cutting Die around 5:30 p.m., according to Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane. Fire was shooting through the roof of the metal 100' X 100' building when the first firefighters arrived, leading to all off-duty personnel to be called in.
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0