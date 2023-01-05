ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants injury report: Azeez Ojulari remains sidelined

By Dan Benton
 4 days ago
The New York Giants were back on the practice field on Thursday and little had changed from the day prior.

Nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, who was given a veteran rest day on Wednesday, returned to the field. Center Jon Feliciano also saw increased reps in practice but was still listed as limited.

Edge rusher Azeez Ojulari also remains out, while cornerback Adoree’ Jackson was again limited. Head coach Brian Daboll said Jackson will play when he’s capable of playing.

Many of the team’s starters saw decreased workloads which seems to imply Daboll will rest his players on Sunday.

The Giants’ full Thursday injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: DL Leonard Williams (neck), LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle)

Limited participant: CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), OL Jon Feliciano (back)

Full participant: S Xavier McKinney (fingers), NT Dexter Lawrence (rest)

