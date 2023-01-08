Woman Charged With Stealing $13K In Goods From Stamford Victoria's Secret

A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in goods from Victoria's Secret in Stamford. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/WestportWiki -

A woman who was allegedly part of a well-organized shoplifting ring working with three other women was busted for stealing more than $13,000 in merchandise from a Fairfield County Victoria's Secret.

The incident took place in Stamford in May of 2022 when a group of four women who were well organized and equipped with bags to defeat loss prevention detectors went into Victoria's Secret and took $13,000 worth of merchandise, said Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police.

Property Crime officers took the case and with the help of Victoria’s Secret regional loss prevention people and other jurisdictions they were able to identify the alleged ring leader as Ezzia Figeroux, age 22, of Brooklyn New York, Scanlan said.

A warrant was obtained for her arrest and she was picked up in New Jersey and brought back to Stamford on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Figeroux was charged with larceny and conspiracy at larceny. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Scanlan said the investigation continues and police continue searching for the other women involved.

to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.