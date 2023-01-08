ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Woman Charged With Stealing $13K In Goods From Stamford Victoria's Secret

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LM7V8_0k4stn5s00
A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in goods from Victoria's Secret in Stamford. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/WestportWiki -

A woman who was allegedly part of a well-organized shoplifting ring working with three other women was busted for stealing more than $13,000 in merchandise from a Fairfield County Victoria's Secret.

The incident took place in Stamford in May of 2022 when a group of four women who were well organized and equipped with bags to defeat loss prevention detectors went into Victoria's Secret and took $13,000 worth of merchandise, said Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police.

Property Crime officers took the case and with the help of Victoria’s Secret regional loss prevention people and other jurisdictions they were able to identify the alleged ring leader as Ezzia Figeroux, age 22, of Brooklyn New York, Scanlan said.

A warrant was obtained for her arrest and she was picked up in New Jersey and brought back to Stamford on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Figeroux was charged with larceny and conspiracy at larceny. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Scanlan said the investigation continues and police continue searching for the other women involved.

to follow Daily Voice Stamford and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Police Arrest Teens Suspected in Armed Robbery

Waterbury police have arrested two teens who are suspected of an armed robbery. Police said the teens, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old who are both from Waterbury, are suspected of driving a stolen motor vehicle, firing gunshots, engaging police in a pursuit and possessing a loaded gun Illegally. The vehicle,...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

2 teens charged for stolen car, shots fired incident in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two teens have been arrested in connection with driving a stolen car, a shots fired incident, engaging police in pursuit and having an illegal loaded gun. Police said on Thursday around 4:42 p.m., officers located a Honda CRV occupied by a 16-year-old and 14-year-old in the area of Pine Street. Officers […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport police terminate officer following disciplinary hearing

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport police officer is out of a job on Friday. The department said Officer Gianni Capozziello was fired as a result of a disciplinary hearing held in September of 2022. In 2019, Capozziello was caught on camera pistol-whipping a teenager during a traffic stop. A video posted on Facebook in […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Stamford food truck owner scares off burglar caught on video

STAMFORD — A food truck owner caught a burglar on video inside the vehicle and scared the person off by using a two-way speaker, police said. The incident occurred on Lenox Avenue sometime between 3:30 and 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to Stamford police Sgt. Sean Scanlan. The burglar was...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Duo Nabbed After Norwalk Shots-Fired Incident

Two Norwalk men have been charged for allegedly firing shots at a victim on a city street sending bullets flying around the area. The incident took place in Norwalk on Garner Street around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. Norwalk police responded to the area of Garner Street after receiving...
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
452K+
Followers
64K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy