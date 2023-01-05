Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Diana Jenkins Quits RHOBH to 'Focus' on PregnancyAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
TCU journalism students ready to shine at College Football Playoff National Championship gameLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
foxla.com
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich dead at 54
LOS ANGELES - Adam Rich, who played the youngest of eight children on the ABC series "Eight is Enough" in the late 1970s and early '80s, has died. He was 54. Rich was found dead at his home on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. A cause...
3 shot, 1 fatally, near Hollywood Walk of Fame
One man was killed and two others were wounded after a gunman opened fire just steps from the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Saturday morning. Three men in their early-to-mid 30s were struck as they exited a building near Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue at 1:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. All […]
outlooknewspapers.com
Coroner Rules Teen Actor Died From Fentanyl Overdose
First published in the Dec. 31 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Coroner’s Office recently ruled that teen actor Tyler Sanders, star of Amazon’s “Just Add Magic: Mystery City,” died from an accidental fentanyl overdose. A friend found Sanders, 18, unresponsive inside his locked apartment...
palisadesnews.com
Popular Malibu Restaurant Closes After 22 Years
It is indeed sad news that the Malibu Kitchen, a staple in the community, closed after 22 years on December 4, 2022, as reported by The Malibu Times. The news first came to light on the website of Spike Feresten’s Spike’s Car Radio podcast. As quoted by The Malibu Times, the website said, “Spike has an exclusive story sure to send shock-waves through the SoCal car community, The Malibu Kitchen is closing after 22 years. The guys reflect on over two decades of driving and hanging with Bill Miller at the world-famous Malibu eatery.”
Los Angeles Times reporter Gregory Yee dies at age 33
Los Angeles Times breaking news reporter Gregory Yee has died at the age of 33, the newspaper reported Thursday. Yee died Wednesday at the Hollywood bungalow where he lived, apparently from complications from a respiratory issue, according to the Times. Yee was born and raised in the Los Angeles area...
thedowneypatriot.com
Flood watch issued as SoCal braces for storm
DOWNEY — Rain is starting to fall in Southern California Monday morning, bringing high winds and flood watches to parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties and prompting President Joe Biden to declare an emergency in the state. The flood watch will be in effect from late Monday through...
Knott's Berry Farm 2023 Ticket Bundle Offer
Considering a visit to Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park anytime soon? On the fence and not sure you want to purchase a Season Pass? This bundle offer is the perfect way to try Knott’s Berry Farm out, bring a friend or relative that doesn’t have a pass or if you are just visiting, enjoy a full day of rides and entertainment. Not only does this offer include admission, it includes parking and an All Day Dining pass. The icing on the cake is if you decide you want to become a season pass holder any time during your day, you can simply apply this ticket towards a season pass that’s valid thru December 31, 2023. Just visit guest services and they will set you up!
Family of 4 still hospitalized after Pasadena father drove off cliff in NorCal
The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into the San Mateo County jail on suspicion of […]
Man found 'wedged' under Metro platform at Hollywood and Western
A man was injured when he was possibly struck by a train at the Metro B Line Hollywood/Western Station in the East Hollywood area Wednesday morning.Paramedics were sent to the 5400 block of West Hollywood Boulevard about 9:25 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The man was found "wedged" beneath the station platform, the LAFD reported."The man was not physically trapped by the train," the LAFD said. "He has been safely extricated and is being medically evaluated by LAFD responders. His site affiliation and the circumstances of his being at track level have yet to be determined."Some rail delays were reported in the area, but service was back to normal within about 30 minutes, Metro reported.
2urbangirls.com
Street takeover draws hundreds outside of LA mall as LAPD Chief Michael Moore seeks second term
LOS ANGELES – Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday. The takeover occurred at about 10 p.m. Saturday at La Cienega Boulevard and West Third Street. Video aired by ABC7 showed a vehicle doing “donuts” near flames in an intersection. The station cited police in reporting that a Christmas tree was set on fire.
theeastsiderla.com
Man fatally shot during music video at Sixth Street bridge
Boyle Heights -- A man was shot and killed on or near a spiral pedestrian ramp at the Sixth Street Bridge during an unauthorized music video production on Friday night, according to preliminary police information. The shooting was reported at 10:03 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission...
Malibu Search and Rescue Team responds to injured mountain biker Saturday morning
The Malibu Search and Rescue Team and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to an injured mountain biker on a back bone trail in Malibu on Sat, Jan. 7. The man was rescued and suffered trauma related chest injury from a fall approx 1.5 miles in on the trail at Newton Canyon. The post Malibu Search and Rescue Team responds to injured mountain biker Saturday morning appeared first on The Malibu Times.
California Woman Wins 'Largest Possible' State Lottery Scratcher Jackpot
Here's how much she won.
Person found dead in downtown L.A. freight elevator
A person was found dead in the doorway of a freight elevator at the rear of a commercial building in downtown L.A. Wednesday morning.Paramedics were sent to 820 S. Broadway about 11:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Information was not immediately available on the identity of the person, described by the fire department only as a male whose age was not known.According to the LAFD, the person was found "trapped at the 2nd floor level freight elevator doorway at the rear of a six-story commercial building."The circumstances of the death were under investigation.
foxla.com
Family of LAPD shooting victim wants body camera video released
Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office. His family is demanding the department release the body camera footage.
Pregnant Calif. Woman Killed in Drive-By Shooting on Her Way to a Party with Her Dad
Marissa Perez, 25, was preparing to become a mom in June A pregnant California woman was shot and killed last week as she was heading out to a birthday party with her father. Marissa Perez, 25, was killed around 7:30 pm on Dec. 29 in Artesia, Calif., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau. Perez was in the passenger side of a vehicle while her father was driving to pick up a birthday cake, ABC7 reports. An unknown driver allegedly pulled up beside Perez's car and...
Man killed after getting trapped on freight elevator doorway in DTLA building, officials say
Crews with the Los Angeles City Fire Department found the man trapped on the second floor freight elevator doorway near the back of the building.
foxla.com
Man found dead on campus of a high school in LA
LOS ANGELES - A man's body was found outside a building on the campus of Los Angeles High School Tuesday. Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles School Police officers responded around 7:10 a.m. to the campus in the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard in the Mid-Wilshire area in response to a radio call of an ``Ambulance Death Investigation," according to the LAPD.
15-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in November Found
A 15-year-old boy diagnosed with a mild form of autism, who went missing in the unincorporated Westmont area near Inglewood in November, has been found, authorities said today.
2urbangirls.com
Possible gang-related shooting leaves one dead in LA area
LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally wounded during a gang-related shooting in Boyle Heights, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission Road, where an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated into a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Comments / 0