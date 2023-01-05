ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich Mom, Slumped Over Wheel, Busted For DWI With Child In SUV, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago
Caitlin Brodie Photo Credit: Greenwich Police Deparment

A Fairfield County mom was busted for alleged DWI after being found slumped over the steering wheel of her SUV with her child in the back seat.

The incident took place in Greenwich on Thursday, Dec. 29 on Ocean View Avenue.

According to Lt. Patrick Smyth of the Greenwich Police, officers responded to Ocean View Avenue for a report of a blonde woman slumped over the steering wheel of a dark-colored SUV.

The driver, Caitlin Brodie, age 39, of Greenwich, was observed by Greenwich Police officers to have glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from her breath, Smyth said.

When asked to perform the standard field sobriety test she did not perform them to standard, police said.

Officers also found her son in the SUV, they added.

Brodie was arrested and charged with DWI with a child and risk of injury.

Under Connecticut state law, a person can be charged with DWI or driving while intoxicated, with or without any direct evidence of a person's blood alcohol concentration (BAC). The determining factor is whether a person's ability to drive has been impaired.

She was released after posting a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Comments / 17

ItSJuSTAnOpiNiOn
3d ago

I would be willing to bet she's been a closet alcoholic for a while and bc they have money, ppl didn't even notice. Well now it's out there. She put her kids at risk and herself and she was lucky she only passed out and not for into some horrific accident!

Reply
8
Sez Who?
3d ago

Very definitely not good to be driving drunk--even more so with kids. On the plus side it looks like she was already stopped when the cops got there. Maybe she had the sense to pull over on her own?

Reply
2
 

