DOWNEY - What if someone could tell your story, one scoop of ice cream at a time? Two of Downey’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs want to do just that. Tony LaVerde and Anthony Abdelsayed, 24, are the minds behind Mashup Ice Cream Co., a new brand of ice cream established in September of 2022 that is focused on providing unique flavors while collaborating with other creators.

DOWNEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO