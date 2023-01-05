Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Oconee Co. man found with explicit photos of minor
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested Monday in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor. According to deputies, in August a School Resource Officer spoke with an employee of the Department of Social Services about nude photos sent between a teenager and Smith.
FOX Carolina
Easley police searching for runaway teen
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Easley police are searching for a teen who ran away from her home on Stonehaven Lane. According to police, 16-year-old Cadince Bennefield ran away from her home between 10 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 6. Police said Bennefield is five-feet-three inches...
Mother, child robbed at gunpoint in South Carolina
Deputies said an investigation is underway after a mother and child were robbed at gunpoint at a local gas station in Union County.
counton2.com
Pickens Co. deputies find woman dead after 911 disturbance call
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office said a death investigation is underway after finding a woman dead on Saturday. Deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a disturbance at a home on Crest Way in Easley. Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive woman with a gunshot...
WYFF4.com
Woman shot during reported road rage on I-85, deputies say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is injured Sunday following a shooting during a reported road rage incident on I-85, officials said. That's according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called to a report of a road rage shooting on I-85 south, near the two-mile...
FOX Carolina
WLOS.com
Man on probation charged, held on $600,000 bond after drugs, firearms found at residence
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man on active probation for a felony conviction was arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with more felonies following a community tip about drug activity in Rutherford County. Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said its VICE Unit recently received a tip regarding fentanyl being...
WYFF4.com
Gun drawn on woman with child in Union carjacking, deputies say
UNION, S.C. — Authorities are investigating after a carjacking at an Upstate gas station, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say officers were dispatched a little after 9:20 p.m. to the Lil' Cricket gas station on South Duncan Bypass on Friday. According to deputies, the victim said...
FOX Carolina
Greenwood Co. deputies searching for missing 27-year-old autistic man
NINETY SIX, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing autistic man who was last seen on Saturday. Deputies said 27-year-old Alexander Hendrix was last seen wearing dark pants, a black jacket, a brown hat and glasses leaving his house on Highway 34 near Island Ford Road at 4 p.m.
1 dead, 1 charged following crash in Cherokee Co.
One person is dead and another person is charged following a crash in Cherokee County.
FOX Carolina
WYFF4.com
WJCL
Deputies: 76-year-old South Carolina woman killed at gas station in road rage shooting
A 76-year-old woman was shot to death at a South Carolina gas station during the weekend. Now authorities say they're investigating it as a case of road rage. Greenville County deputies were called at about 4 p.m. Saturday to the 7-Eleven at Wade Hampton Boulevard and Edwards Mill Road. Investigators...
Woman faces drug charges following traffic stop in Rutherford Co.
A woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop early Friday morning in Rutherford County.
wspa.com
FOX Carolina
Community to hold prayer vigil for Greenwood man missing nearly 2 months
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County community is planning to come together this week for a prayer vigil marking nearly two months since a young man went missing. 28-year-old Kenneth Hughes was last seen on Nov. 16 walking into the woods along Ridge Road in the Hodges area,...
Newberry County residents concerned by 'blood dumps' in the road; sheriff responds
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Frustrated residents in Newberry County have begun questioning an unusual sight in their community - blood in the road and what some describe as "protein" and others simply call "guts." And while the cause may be less disturbing than it initially sounds, some residents say it's...
400 fentanyl pills, guns seized from Rutherford Co. home
A man was arrested Thursday after deputies seized 400 fentanyl pills and three guns from a home in Rutherford County.
