Laurens County, SC

FOX Carolina

Deputies: Oconee Co. man found with explicit photos of minor

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested Monday in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor. According to deputies, in August a School Resource Officer spoke with an employee of the Department of Social Services about nude photos sent between a teenager and Smith.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Easley police searching for runaway teen

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Easley police are searching for a teen who ran away from her home on Stonehaven Lane. According to police, 16-year-old Cadince Bennefield ran away from her home between 10 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 6. Police said Bennefield is five-feet-three inches...
EASLEY, SC
counton2.com

Pickens Co. deputies find woman dead after 911 disturbance call

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office said a death investigation is underway after finding a woman dead on Saturday. Deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a disturbance at a home on Crest Way in Easley. Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive woman with a gunshot...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman shot during reported road rage on I-85, deputies say

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is injured Sunday following a shooting during a reported road rage incident on I-85, officials said. That's according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called to a report of a road rage shooting on I-85 south, near the two-mile...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Gun drawn on woman with child in Union carjacking, deputies say

UNION, S.C. — Authorities are investigating after a carjacking at an Upstate gas station, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say officers were dispatched a little after 9:20 p.m. to the Lil' Cricket gas station on South Duncan Bypass on Friday. According to deputies, the victim said...
UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenwood Co. deputies searching for missing 27-year-old autistic man

NINETY SIX, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing autistic man who was last seen on Saturday. Deputies said 27-year-old Alexander Hendrix was last seen wearing dark pants, a black jacket, a brown hat and glasses leaving his house on Highway 34 near Island Ford Road at 4 p.m.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Man charged after killing 76-year-old Upstate woman

A man has been arrested following a shooting that killed a 76-year-old woman in Taylors. Man charged after killing 76-year-old Upstate woman. A man has been arrested following a shooting that killed a 76-year-old woman in Taylors. Family of murder victims speaks out, asks community …. Family of murder victims...
TAYLORS, SC

