Original Locals

Rincon tribal member Ruth-Ann Thorn is a fixture in the art world. She recently produced and hosted a television travel series called This is Indian Country, which premiered on FNX in November. Her show features contributions of native people throughout the country. Playing off the show's formula, we asked her to spotlight local indigenous movers, shakers, thinkers, and creators.
