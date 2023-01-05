Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: The ice cream will go on, but dining in is out at Stuarts Draft shop
Sweet Scoops Ice Cream Parlor opened in Stuarts Draft in June 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Through minimum wage increases, supply chain challenges and the need to hire a manager, the shop survived. But all of its staff members are returning to college this semester, so the dining room closed...
WSLS
Mixed bag of rain, wintry precipitation make for an unpleasant Sunday
ROANOKE, Va. – We started the weekend with mainly dry, but chilly weather. Winter’s chill sticks with us today, but we’ll also throw some precipitation into the mix. I say precipitation because it could be rain for some of you and a wintry mix of snow, sleet and/or freezing rain for others. The chance for wintry precipitation has prompted a winter weather advisory for parts of the area.
Surprise Snow Hits Area : Delays / Closes Schools, Causes Accidents
A bit of a surprise snow began falling Sunday evening around 6 PM in many areas close to the Blue Ridge and points east. Forecasts called for just a plain old cold rain, but just enough cold air worked in for the rain to change to snow. As temperatures rise...
wsvaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory today
Rockingham-Northern Virginia Blue Ridge-Western Pendleton- Eastern Pendleton- …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of. up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an. inch above 1500 feet elevation. * WHERE…In Virginia, Rockingham County,...
WSLS
Lynchburg Humane Society offering $17 dog adoptions through Jan. 8
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Humane Society is working to clear their shelter after taking in nine dogs on Friday, Claire LeFew with LHS said. We’re told that at this time of year, the shelter is usually preparing for their kitten season, but like other shelters across the Commonwealth, they are breaking capacity records.
Remains found in Shenandoah National Park may be those of missing Albemarle man
Luray, Va. – The body of a male believed to be missing Virginia man James Alan Cattley was discovered by searchers in the southern portion of Shenandoah National Park. Consisting of 80,000 acres, the park encompasses parts of eight counties. Each year, millions visit the area, which includes the 105-mile Skyline Drive and 75 designated scenic overlooks. The park also includes established campgrounds (open seasonally) and 101 miles of the famed Appalachian Trail, on which visitors hike and often overnight camp. Camping on the A.T. requires a free permit either obtained from a park ranger or via self-registration at one of the park's many kiosks. Skyline Drive is always open, weather-permitting. The park itself is open 365 days per year.
WHSV
Two dead after Broadway home fire
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: Chief Holloway confirmed that another body was recovered from the fire. Crews remain on scene. Original: At least one person is dead after a home fire outside of Broadway on Sunday. Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a...
JMU identifies teacher shot in Newport News as an alumna of their school
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — James Madison University has confirmed that the teacher shot by a 6-year-old student Friday is an alumna of their school. They said her name is Abby Zwerner. In their statement, attributed to President Jonathan R. Alger, they said: "All of us at James Madison University...
WSLS
Amherst County students remembered after Nelson County incident
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County is mourning the loss of two students following a tragedy in Nelson County over winter break. Three bodies were found after a vehicle was discovered in the Rockfish River on Dec. 27, according to police. 11-year-old Jasiah Davis and 17-year-old Christopher Doss were...
breezejmu.org
JMU alumna Abby Zwerner shot in Newport News, suspect in custody
Editor's note: The previous version of the headline on this story was misleading. The headline has been updated to reflect the story more clearly. JMU alumna Abby Zwerner (’19, ’20), a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, is in stable condition at Riverside Regional Medical Center after being shot Friday afternoon, according to WAVY. The suspect, a 6-year-old first-grade student at the school, is currently in custody.
WSLS
Fuel spill on Route 220 in Eagle Rock cleared
EAGLE ROCK, Va. – UPDATE:. According to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, all fire units have cleared the scene. Rescue crews are working at the scene of an accident with a fuel spill in Eagle Rock, according to the Eagle Rock Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Officials say it...
WSLS
Crashes in Amherst, Botetourt, Bedford counties cleared
All crashes have been cleared. 1. A multi-vehicle crash on US 29 in Amherst near US 60 has all northbound lanes closed. Traffic is being re-routed. There is no estimate as to when the roads will reopen. Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to use caution because bridges and roads are icy.
cbs19news
New COVID variant on the rise
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new variant has joined the COVID family. On Friday, the University of Virginia Health System hosted a briefing to discuss the recent rise of the new strain and the effects it’s been having. This variant is moving fast. The Centers for Disease Control...
NBC 29 News
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
breezejmu.org
Former JMU football player Deane Cheatham dies in car accident
Former JMU tight end Martin “Deane” Cheatham (2011-15) died Saturday morning in a car accident in Hanover County. He was 30 years old. “Hearts are heavy as we lost one of our own,” JMU football tweeted Sunday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cheatham family during this difficult time.”
NBC 29 News
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Both the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and Charlottesville City Council approved a new plastic bag tax in 2022, with it going into effect on January 1st, 2023. Most customers have already made the switch to using reusable or paper bags. “I think everybody should go...
Augusta Free Press
Massive Virginia cocaine operation dismantled, ringleader sentenced to 27.5 years
A narcotics supply chain was officially shut down this week in Central Virginia when a former Lynchburg resident and the ringleader of the operation was sentenced to 27.5 years in federal prison. Jermel Lawrence Storey, 45, who most recently resided in Charlotte, N.C., pled guilty in July to conspiring to...
Augusta Free Press
The mayor resigns, a whistleblower was fired: What’s going on in Staunton?
The surprise resignation of Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes was the first of two stories involving the Queen City that has tongues in local political circles wagging. The second is the move by the city to fire a city employee who in September had raised concerns about the city’s administration of federal Community Development Block Grant funds, alleging that a Pennsylvania-based consultant contracted by the city to assist in the distribution of the funds meant to assist low-income city residents is to blame for the bulk of those dollars going unspent.
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash shuts down southbound lanes at MM 223
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: VDOT is reporting all lanes are back open. VDOT is reporting that all southbound lanes are closed at MM 223 near Staunton due to a tractor trailer crash. Traffic backups are about 4 miles as of 6:52 p.m. WHSV is working to get more...
One hurt, one killed in shooting in Charlottesville
One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Charlottesville.
