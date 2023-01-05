ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honeoye Falls, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westsidenewsny.com

Pearl Neumann, 100 years old, graduates Spencerport High School

Pearl Neumann was presented with an honorary Spencerport High School diploma by Principal Sean McCabe during a ceremony on December 22, 2022. The 100 year old is a longtime resident of Manitou Road in Spencerport. Pearl has always regretted not graduating from high school and was beyond excited and overwhelmed...
SPENCERPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Winter comes back for a brief visit this week

It's been eleven days since the Rochester area saw high temperatures below freezing, and Sunday's high will make that twelve days. Indeed, long term trends continue to point towards a warmer than normal January, but it seems that colder air could be on the way across Western New York soon.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Where is the snow this season?

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - If it seems like this year's snow season is well below normal, you're right! As of this writing our seasonal snow is only 9.3" in Rochester for Winter 2022-23. It isn't the lowest amount of snow ever recorded through January 9th, but its close.Take a look at some of the lowest snow amounts on record for Rochester through January 9th below.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘Power yoga’ studio opens on East Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new power yoga studio opened Saturday morning in the city of Rochester! Ryan Barry, co-owner of Barry’s Power Yoga in Greece opened her second location at 930 East Avenue in the Hutchinson house. The studio is an organic juice bar, yoga studio and boutique, and with this second location in […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Officers stationed outside Rochester high schools after Franklin student was nearly shot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department officers were outside of some Rochester city schools on Monday morning while students were arriving. This added security comes after a 16-year-old student was chased and nearly hit by a gunman on the steps of his school on Thursday as students were arriving. Multiple shots were fired outside Franklin Upper School Campus on Norton Street but no one was hit.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester CPR trainer sees spike in interest after Hamlin incident

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest seems to be inspiring many people in the Rochester area to get CPR certified. News 8 spoke with Domenic Danesi, president of Ready to Respond training services, who offers in-home CPR training courses. Danesi said he’s seeing more and more people having an interest in learning CPR […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the week: Mocha

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Mocha is an 5-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Lovely Mocha was brought to Lollypop Farm when her family could no longer take care of her. We don’t know much about her background, but she’s been a bit of a shy girl with some of the staff at first, so she’ll need to meet everyone in your home before adoption. In fact, we’d like to do a few meet’n’greets so she can take her time getting to know you, which will bring out her inner sweetheart.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Construction under way for expansion at Strong Memorial Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Construction is moving along for a major expansion at Strong Memorial Hospital. By 2027, hospital leaders say the emergency department will see a major renovation, nearly tripling in size with an additional nine-story tower. It comes at a time when many hospitals across the state are overcrowded and understaffed. Officials are calling […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wrfalp.com

Brockport Man Dies in Car-Pedestrian Accident in Fredonia

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said 48-year old Richard Lorek was struck by a car driven by 64-year old Polly Gambino of Cassadaga when he tried to cross Route 60 on foot. Lorek was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital where he died. No charges are expected at this time.
FREDONIA, NY
Lite 98.7

4 Creepy ‘Tunnels’ Found in Western New York

Wow, this looks really creepy at first. What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years. Bob Szatkowski and his daughter were hiking when they came across these 4 'tunnels' that were in the middle of NOWHERE in Batavia. All four or they are side by side with bricks in a perfect half-moon structure, but it looks like they have been abandoned. Have you ever seen this before? What do you think these are?
BATAVIA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy