Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rochester Institute of Technology is the poorest town in New York.Raj guleriaRochester, NY
Winter Home Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Rochester, NY Home In Tip-top ConditionKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
What Mistakes Must You Avoid When Buying A Home During The Winter In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.Raj guleriaManhattan, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Rochester That You Should Try OutTed RiversRochester, NY
Related
westsidenewsny.com
Pearl Neumann, 100 years old, graduates Spencerport High School
Pearl Neumann was presented with an honorary Spencerport High School diploma by Principal Sean McCabe during a ceremony on December 22, 2022. The 100 year old is a longtime resident of Manitou Road in Spencerport. Pearl has always regretted not graduating from high school and was beyond excited and overwhelmed...
How a new Rochester youth center came to be named for the Obamas
Teen Empowerment has landed a major donor for its new center. And his contribution came with an unusual request.
RCSD staff members placed on leave after shooting outside Franklin High School
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A number of Rochester City School District employees have been suspended after security footage of an apparent shooting spread on social media last week. According to police and the district, a suspect fired multiple shots toward students in a doorway at Franklin High School on Thursday. No one was injured in […]
13 WHAM
Winter comes back for a brief visit this week
It's been eleven days since the Rochester area saw high temperatures below freezing, and Sunday's high will make that twelve days. Indeed, long term trends continue to point towards a warmer than normal January, but it seems that colder air could be on the way across Western New York soon.
13 WHAM
Where is the snow this season?
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - If it seems like this year's snow season is well below normal, you're right! As of this writing our seasonal snow is only 9.3" in Rochester for Winter 2022-23. It isn't the lowest amount of snow ever recorded through January 9th, but its close.Take a look at some of the lowest snow amounts on record for Rochester through January 9th below.
‘Power yoga’ studio opens on East Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new power yoga studio opened Saturday morning in the city of Rochester! Ryan Barry, co-owner of Barry’s Power Yoga in Greece opened her second location at 930 East Avenue in the Hutchinson house. The studio is an organic juice bar, yoga studio and boutique, and with this second location in […]
WHEC TV-10
Officers stationed outside Rochester high schools after Franklin student was nearly shot
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department officers were outside of some Rochester city schools on Monday morning while students were arriving. This added security comes after a 16-year-old student was chased and nearly hit by a gunman on the steps of his school on Thursday as students were arriving. Multiple shots were fired outside Franklin Upper School Campus on Norton Street but no one was hit.
Donuts Delite selling ‘Pray for Damar’ donuts Sunday
Donuts can be purchased individually, or as a platter with several sizes available.
Rochester CPR trainer sees spike in interest after Hamlin incident
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest seems to be inspiring many people in the Rochester area to get CPR certified. News 8 spoke with Domenic Danesi, president of Ready to Respond training services, who offers in-home CPR training courses. Danesi said he’s seeing more and more people having an interest in learning CPR […]
Greece historical home has new tenants, Upstate Roots Design
The upgrades will be to the interior only. The cobblestone front will remain.
cnycentral.com
We have a few opportunities for some minor snowfall accumulation this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As a lot of us are aware of central New York is far below average with respect to snowfall so far this 2022-2023 winter season. While we do NOT foresee any MAJOR SNOWSTORM on the horizon, there will be a few chances for lighter snow this week. What...
Rochester teen sentenced for bringing loaded handgun inside Bennett High School
A Rochester teen was sentenced Friday afternoon for his role in bringing a loaded handgun to Bennett High School back in December of 2021. Read more here:
After fire, owner of popular Rochester restaurant vows to keep staff employed
"I’m praying the state liquor authority understands our situation and is able to do what they need to do to make sure the liquor license gets transferred over timely."
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the week: Mocha
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Mocha is an 5-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Lovely Mocha was brought to Lollypop Farm when her family could no longer take care of her. We don’t know much about her background, but she’s been a bit of a shy girl with some of the staff at first, so she’ll need to meet everyone in your home before adoption. In fact, we’d like to do a few meet’n’greets so she can take her time getting to know you, which will bring out her inner sweetheart.
Construction under way for expansion at Strong Memorial Hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Construction is moving along for a major expansion at Strong Memorial Hospital. By 2027, hospital leaders say the emergency department will see a major renovation, nearly tripling in size with an additional nine-story tower. It comes at a time when many hospitals across the state are overcrowded and understaffed. Officials are calling […]
wrfalp.com
Brockport Man Dies in Car-Pedestrian Accident in Fredonia
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said 48-year old Richard Lorek was struck by a car driven by 64-year old Polly Gambino of Cassadaga when he tried to cross Route 60 on foot. Lorek was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital where he died. No charges are expected at this time.
4 Creepy ‘Tunnels’ Found in Western New York
Wow, this looks really creepy at first. What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years. Bob Szatkowski and his daughter were hiking when they came across these 4 'tunnels' that were in the middle of NOWHERE in Batavia. All four or they are side by side with bricks in a perfect half-moon structure, but it looks like they have been abandoned. Have you ever seen this before? What do you think these are?
RPD: Gunshots into a house on Portland Ave
A home on Portland Ave was struck at Sunday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.
rochesterfirst.com
University of Rochester Lab Engineer discusses microplastics now found in humans
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More evidence in the research of scientists is coming to light about the presence of microplastics not just in the air we breathe and the water we drink, but now microplastic pollution is being found in our blood. The technology being used to study microplastics,...
1 dead in East Rochester house fire
First responders said they were able to arrive within approximately two minutes, as the nearest fire station was about two blocks away from the home.
Comments / 0