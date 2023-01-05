Read full article on original website
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
A 6-year-old in custody after shooting and wounding his teacher with a handgunMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Virginia elementary school kid talks about terrifying lockdown after 6-year-old accused of shooting teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
6-Year-Old Student in Custody After Shooting Teacher at Virginia Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseNewport News, VA
Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot By 1st GraderStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
WAVY News 10
ODU player collapses during game
Imo Essien fell to the ground during Old Dominion's road game at Georgia Southern. Trainers from both programs tended to the sophomore, who was evaluated, was responsive, and after being helped to hit feet, rejoined his team during halftime and sat on the bench the remainder of the game. ODU...
Virginia Beach pantry gives struggling service members access to meals & more
The shelves are stocked with everything you'd expect to in a store, but the shoppers at Patriot's Pantry are exclusively active-duty military members and their families. And they don't pay a dime.
nsuspartans.com
Norfolk State Announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class
NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced its 2023 Hall of Fame induction class on Saturday. The first class since 2019 features seven outstanding individuals and – for the first time ever – three teams. Terry Bradshaw (baseball), Ron Dillard (baseball), Ray Jarvis...
ODU overcomes scary scene involving teammate in win at Georgia Southern
STATESBORO, GA (WAVY) – Members of the Old Dominion men’s basketball team watched in shock, and many held back tears, as their teammate Imo Essien had to be tended to by training staff from both ODU and Georgia Southern on Saturday. Essien, a sophomore guard, appeared to become weak, then collapsed during play in the […]
JMU identifies teacher shot in Newport News as an alumna of their school
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — James Madison University has confirmed that the teacher shot by a 6-year-old student Friday is an alumna of their school. They said her name is Abby Zwerner. In their statement, attributed to President Jonathan R. Alger, they said: "All of us at James Madison University...
thenewjournalandguide.com
Part I: Honoring the Norfolk 17 and commemorating the end of the Massive Resistance.
Six decades ago, the Norfolk 17 made their mark in Virginia and national history books when they desegregated six all-white public schools. This ended Virginia’s role among the six other southern states’ Massive Resistance to complying with the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court Decision declaring racially segregated public schools illegal.
newsfromthestates.com
6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines
• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
'Murderabilia' website selling items with ties to DC snipers
There's been a growing, perhaps disturbing, new trend of items with ties to well-known criminals being sold online as "murderabilia." Some of those items include ones tied to the D.C. snipers.
What the past PTA president wants you to know about Richneck Elementary School
When Brenda Coles saw what was unfolding at her son's old elementary school in Newport News on January 6, she could not believe what she saw.
WSLS
Teacher shot by 6-year-old in Newport News identified
Staff at James Madison University confirm the teacher shot in the chest by a 6-year-old student this week is an alumna of the university. The university posted a statement from President Jonathan Alger to social media accounts, identifying the teacher as Abby Zwerner. Jonathan R. Alger, President of James Madison...
Following the Funds: Why the VB based special election means so much to both parties
Both Democratic candidate Aaron Rouse, a former Virginia Beach City Councilman, and Republican candidate Kevin Adams, a political newcomer, and U.S. Navy veteran, have raised more than $1 million, with Rouse having a slight lead.
HRT OnDemand Program extended a month
Hampton Roads Transit announced a one month extension to the OnDemand Service that began on July 10, 2022.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC DISPLAY CITY OF PORTSMOUTH HOME AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN PROGRAM ALLOCATION PLAN
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded the City of Portsmouth $1,540,476 of HOME American Rescue Plan (ARP) program funds to undertake activities that must primarily benefit qualifying individuals and families who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, or in other vulnerable populations. Notice is hereby...
FOX 28 Spokane
Trial set for Black soldier suing police over violent stop
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A U.S. Army lieutenant who was pepper sprayed, struck and handcuffed by police in Virginia but never arrested will argue to a jury next week that he was assaulted and falsely imprisoned and that his vehicle was illegally searched. Video of the 2020 traffic stop got millions of views after Caron Nazario filed the federal lawsuit. It highlights fears of mistreatment among Black drivers and intensifies scrutiny of the boundaries of police conduct. The episode also was a signal to Black Americans that military uniforms don’t necessarily protect them. The trial is scheduled to begin Monday in federal court in Richmond.
Community search for Codi Bigsby
Volunteers who have never met Codi say they won't give up and say they haven't stopped searching for him.
Organizations representing teachers respond to shooting at school in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Leaders of organizations that represent teachers from the local to the national level have issued statements about the tragic incident at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News in which a 6-year-old who had brought a gun to school shot and critically wounded a teacher. Newport...
South Norfolk Jordan Bridge reopens after fire forced it to be closed
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The South Norfolk Jordan Bridge has finally completely reopened to traffic three weeks after a fire at the Wheelabrator trash-to-energy facility in Portsmouth adjacent to the bridge forced its closure. The bridge's general manager, Kevin Crum, called the 13News Now newsroom late Saturday afternoon to let...
‘Hard Times’ for skate shop not lasting long as owner recovers from store damage
Hard Times Skate shop is facing a hard time. The day after Christmas, owner Tony Herndon returned to his shop on Afton Parkway to work a few hours. When he entered, water was pouring from the ceiling. In an update, he said he has received a lot of support, and hopes to reopen as soon as Friday.
Jesse Jackson Jr, others suing Hampton University for breach of contract
The lawsuits were filed by Jesse Jackson Jr., Dr. Wilmer Leon III, and Kelly Harvey-Viney, the daughter of HU's former president Dr. William Harvey.
WAVY News 10
Urban Outfitters closes in downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Urban Outfitters has said goodbye just over a decade after opening in the heart of downtown Norfolk’s Granby Street. The Philadelphia-based retailer that specializes in trendy clothing and accessories for teens and younger adults closed on December 31. All of the merchandise has been removed from the three-story 271 Granby Street location.
