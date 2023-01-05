ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

ODU player collapses during game

Imo Essien fell to the ground during Old Dominion's road game at Georgia Southern. Trainers from both programs tended to the sophomore, who was evaluated, was responsive, and after being helped to hit feet, rejoined his team during halftime and sat on the bench the remainder of the game. ODU...
NORFOLK, VA
nsuspartans.com

Norfolk State Announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced its 2023 Hall of Fame induction class on Saturday. The first class since 2019 features seven outstanding individuals and – for the first time ever – three teams. Terry Bradshaw (baseball), Ron Dillard (baseball), Ray Jarvis...
NORFOLK, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

Part I: Honoring the Norfolk 17 and commemorating the end of the Massive Resistance.

Six decades ago, the Norfolk 17 made their mark in Virginia and national history books when they desegregated six all-white public schools. This ended Virginia’s role among the six other southern states’ Massive Resistance to complying with the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court Decision declaring racially segregated public schools illegal.
NORFOLK, VA
newsfromthestates.com

6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines

• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WSLS

Teacher shot by 6-year-old in Newport News identified

Staff at James Madison University confirm the teacher shot in the chest by a 6-year-old student this week is an alumna of the university. The university posted a statement from President Jonathan Alger to social media accounts, identifying the teacher as Abby Zwerner. Jonathan R. Alger, President of James Madison...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
FOX 28 Spokane

Trial set for Black soldier suing police over violent stop

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A U.S. Army lieutenant who was pepper sprayed, struck and handcuffed by police in Virginia but never arrested will argue to a jury next week that he was assaulted and falsely imprisoned and that his vehicle was illegally searched. Video of the 2020 traffic stop got millions of views after Caron Nazario filed the federal lawsuit. It highlights fears of mistreatment among Black drivers and intensifies scrutiny of the boundaries of police conduct. The episode also was a signal to Black Americans that military uniforms don’t necessarily protect them. The trial is scheduled to begin Monday in federal court in Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Urban Outfitters closes in downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Urban Outfitters has said goodbye just over a decade after opening in the heart of downtown Norfolk’s Granby Street. The Philadelphia-based retailer that specializes in trendy clothing and accessories for teens and younger adults closed on December 31. All of the merchandise has been removed from the three-story 271 Granby Street location.
NORFOLK, VA

