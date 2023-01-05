The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept was arguably the biggest automotive debut at this year's CES, and not just for its tech. It may be labeled a concept, but this vehicle accurately previews Ram's first-ever all-electric pickup truck that will go up against the Ford F-150 Lightning and Chevrolet Silverado EV/GMC Sierra EV from 2024. While the tech aspects of the electric pickup trucks have been detailed in our debut article last week, its design is also worthy of the "Revolution" badge in the model's name.

