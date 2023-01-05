Read full article on original website
Man Arrested in the 36-Year-Old Cold Case Murder of Claire GravelTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Salem, MA
Major retail store opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersNashua, NH
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
Nahant, Massachusetts Asked the Government to Cull the Coyotes that Have 'Invaded' Their Small TownZack LoveNahant, MA
Open Letter to Grocery Shoppers in New England in the Winter
Put your freaking carriages away. Let me rephrase so that it is nicer, and in case you do not know what I am talking about immediately. Put your damn grocery carts back in the cart corral. I went to Market Basket in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the other night to do...
Teatotaller in Somersworth, NH, Transforming into Recovery Friendly Restaurant
Teatotaller serves up good vibes in the form of boba tea and drag shows in Somersworth, New Hampshire, and has been referred to by many as a queer oasis. It is so beloved that they actually opened a second location in Concord a few months back. Emmet and the Teatotaller...
Love Texas Roadhouse? Coming to Concord, New Hampshire Soon
I've tried being a vegetarian, and even a pescatarian (vegetarian who eats fish), but I just couldn't do it. I love lobster, but boy do I love me a good steak. Working in Dover, New Hampshire, of course I am partial to Newick's on Dover Point Road, and absolutely love everything they have to offer in seafood, especially lobster. I am a self-proclaimed "sea-foodie".
20 of the Oldest Restaurants in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Still Going Strong
It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. Whether you prefer a certain location, atmosphere, or...
60-Year-Old Dover, New Hampshire, Business Damaged by Fire
A smokey fire burned at an industrial building in Dover Sunday night that took several hours to clean up. The fire on Industrial Park Drive was reported by drivers at around 5:30 p.m. when they saw smoke and fire coming from the building that houses North East Cutting Die around 5:30 p.m., according to Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane. Fire was shooting through the roof of the metal 100' X 100' building when the first firefighters arrived, leading to all off-duty personnel to be called in.
77 Years Ago: New Hampshire 8-Year-Old Takes Train to Boston by Himself
It's not every day that a small boy gets to visit the big city by himself, but that's just what happened 77 years ago to young Ernest R. Hoytt Jr. of Dover, New Hampshire. This writer stumbled across this amusing story thanks to New Hampshire Heritage, History, and Memories, a Facebook group dedicated to sharing memories of the Granite State. Recently, an admin member of the group posted this tidbit from a 1946 Boston Globe article, telling of a young boy's solo adventure to Boston.
Is This the Luckiest Store in New Hampshire for Lottery Tickets?
For the second time in less than three months, there's a major lottery jackpot up for grabs that's worth over $1 billion. Back in November, the Powerball reached almost a $2 billion jackpot. Tomorrow night (Tuesday, January 10), another Mega Millions drawing will take place which could score a Mainer,...
Lost New Hampshire Dog Rescued After Slipping Through Ice One State Over
Australian Shepherds are beautiful dogs, with fluffy fur and often spots or smeared markings. They are straight out of a 'Yellowstone' episode as they are the herding dog of choice by cowboys, according to the American Kennel Club. Aussies are smart, like their kin the collie, work hard, and love...
Red Sox Legend Ted Williams Attempted to Buy L.L. Bean in 1960
Spend enough time on Reddit, and you'll find yourself going down some serious rabbit holes. One of those rabbit holes was some of the strange and bizarre letters former professional baseball players have sent after their glory days on the field. That includes Ted Williams, the iconic Boston Red Sox legend, whom had plenty on his plate in the world of business after baseball. One thing Williams wanted to add to that plate was ownership of one of Maine's best-known businesses, and there's a letter to prove it.
Mobile Home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Heavily Damaged by Fire
A family of four escaped a fire early Thursday morning at a mobile home in Portsmouth. Flames broke out around 2:40 a.m. at the home at Oriental Gardens off Woodbury Avenue, consuming nearly the entire home, according to Portsmouth Fire Chief William McQuillen. The blaze was brought under control just over an hour later.
New Hampshire Former CEO Goes Viral on Tik Tok with 3 Tips About Your Job
You might think she's an overachiever, however this former CEO knows how to coach people and definitely knows a lot about how to be happy in your job or career. Denise Conroy was CEO (Chief Executive Officer) at Iconic Group, but also CMO (Chief Marketing Officer) at Outdoor Channel, and HGTV prior to the CEO gig. She's a warrior.
Massachusetts Woman Honored for Saving a Child’s Life (With Help From Steve Carell)
Imagine owing your life to Michael Scott. Thanks to some quick thinking by a fan of The Office, a young child in Massachusetts will have an even deeper appreciation for the legendary comedy. In a 2009 episode of the series set at a fictional paper company, Scott, played by Acton,...
Man Who Left Exeter, New Hampshire, Burglary on Skateboard Arrested
A former Exeter resident who made his exit from the burglary of a business in September on a motorized skateboard was arrested in December after a car chase in Keene. Exeter Police Chief Stephen Poulin said Ryan Dean, 39, of Hinsdale broke into New England Truck Center on Epping Road around 8:30 p.m. on September 18. Security video captured Dean entering the parking lot on a motorized skateboard and using a rock to break a window during a heavy rain. The video also showed Dean leaving on the skateboard carrying what looked like a cash box with over $1,500 in cash and checks inside.
Wells, ME Man Faces Terrorism Charges in Attack on NYPD Officers
A New York City grand jury has indicted Trevor Bickford of Wells on terrorism charges in an attack with a machete on three NYPD officers near Times Square on New Year's Eve. The 19-year-old faces eighteen felony counts in the charges from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office following the stabbing of two officers and an attempt to stab a third just blocks from where thousands were gathered to watch the ball drop to welcome the new year. One of the officers shot Bickford in the shoulder.
