Love Texas Roadhouse? Coming to Concord, New Hampshire Soon

I've tried being a vegetarian, and even a pescatarian (vegetarian who eats fish), but I just couldn't do it. I love lobster, but boy do I love me a good steak. Working in Dover, New Hampshire, of course I am partial to Newick's on Dover Point Road, and absolutely love everything they have to offer in seafood, especially lobster. I am a self-proclaimed "sea-foodie".
CONCORD, NH
60-Year-Old Dover, New Hampshire, Business Damaged by Fire

A smokey fire burned at an industrial building in Dover Sunday night that took several hours to clean up. The fire on Industrial Park Drive was reported by drivers at around 5:30 p.m. when they saw smoke and fire coming from the building that houses North East Cutting Die around 5:30 p.m., according to Dover Fire Chief Michael McShane. Fire was shooting through the roof of the metal 100' X 100' building when the first firefighters arrived, leading to all off-duty personnel to be called in.
DOVER, NH
77 Years Ago: New Hampshire 8-Year-Old Takes Train to Boston by Himself

It's not every day that a small boy gets to visit the big city by himself, but that's just what happened 77 years ago to young Ernest R. Hoytt Jr. of Dover, New Hampshire. This writer stumbled across this amusing story thanks to New Hampshire Heritage, History, and Memories, a Facebook group dedicated to sharing memories of the Granite State. Recently, an admin member of the group posted this tidbit from a 1946 Boston Globe article, telling of a young boy's solo adventure to Boston.
DOVER, NH
Red Sox Legend Ted Williams Attempted to Buy L.L. Bean in 1960

Spend enough time on Reddit, and you'll find yourself going down some serious rabbit holes. One of those rabbit holes was some of the strange and bizarre letters former professional baseball players have sent after their glory days on the field. That includes Ted Williams, the iconic Boston Red Sox legend, whom had plenty on his plate in the world of business after baseball. One thing Williams wanted to add to that plate was ownership of one of Maine's best-known businesses, and there's a letter to prove it.
BOSTON, MA
Man Who Left Exeter, New Hampshire, Burglary on Skateboard Arrested

A former Exeter resident who made his exit from the burglary of a business in September on a motorized skateboard was arrested in December after a car chase in Keene. Exeter Police Chief Stephen Poulin said Ryan Dean, 39, of Hinsdale broke into New England Truck Center on Epping Road around 8:30 p.m. on September 18. Security video captured Dean entering the parking lot on a motorized skateboard and using a rock to break a window during a heavy rain. The video also showed Dean leaving on the skateboard carrying what looked like a cash box with over $1,500 in cash and checks inside.
EXETER, NH
Wells, ME Man Faces Terrorism Charges in Attack on NYPD Officers

A New York City grand jury has indicted Trevor Bickford of Wells on terrorism charges in an attack with a machete on three NYPD officers near Times Square on New Year's Eve. The 19-year-old faces eighteen felony counts in the charges from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office following the stabbing of two officers and an attempt to stab a third just blocks from where thousands were gathered to watch the ball drop to welcome the new year. One of the officers shot Bickford in the shoulder.
WELLS, ME
