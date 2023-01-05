Spend enough time on Reddit, and you'll find yourself going down some serious rabbit holes. One of those rabbit holes was some of the strange and bizarre letters former professional baseball players have sent after their glory days on the field. That includes Ted Williams, the iconic Boston Red Sox legend, whom had plenty on his plate in the world of business after baseball. One thing Williams wanted to add to that plate was ownership of one of Maine's best-known businesses, and there's a letter to prove it.

