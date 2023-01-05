Inspector general finds state workers got erroneous unemployment payments during pandemic

Read full article on original website
Georgia doctor reaches $1.8M settlement over medically unnecessary eye surgeries
CONYERS, Ga. - A Conyers doctor will pay the government over $1.8 million to resolve allegations that they billed the government for cataract surgeries and tests that were not necessary or incomplete. The United States Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia says that Aarti D. Pandya, M.D. submitted false...
Georgia special grand jury finishes probe of 2020 election
The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was overseeing the panel, issued an order Monday...
$6.6 Billion in Surplus Cash: Is It Possible For Georgians To Have Another One-Time Tax Rebate Now?
The State of Georgia has $6.6 billion in surplus cash and lawmakers are planning to use some of that money to provide a one-time tax rebate for the resident. In August, Governor Brian Kemp approved the $350 for Georgians and hoping that some residents can get another round of stimulus money from the state. In 2022 Georgia has a budget year in June with $6.6 billion and in this 2023 session which is set to start next week, Kemp and lawmakers are manifesting a plan to use the extra funds over $3 billion to give a one-time tax rebate to Georgians. The Lawmakers have not yet announced any specific spending plans for the remaining $3 billion according to 24/7 Wall news.
$6.7 Million in Fraudulent Unemployment Payments Uncovered by Georgia State Audit
An audit by the Georgia Office of the Inspector General found that several state employees received unemployment benefits while they were fully employed during the pandemic. At least 280 full-time employees received an average of $23,700 each in unemployment payments for a total of $6.7 million in 2020 and 2021 according to the findings by Inspector General Scott McAfee as stated in an article published by 11Alive on January 4, 2023. This figure does not include part-time employees, those who received less than $1,000, or those who received benefits via debit card or left their employment with the state.
Democrats' new primary calendar isn't quite a done deal, as complications arise
A newly proposed Democratic primary calendar that would end the 40-year tradition of Iowa and New Hampshire voting first is hitting a snag, though party officials are confident it can be overcome. Two of the five states that would be in the new early window — Georgia and New Hampshire...
Women will serve in record-setting numbers for Georgia’s next legislative session
By Guest Columnist MELITA EASTERS, executive director of Georgia WIN List, a grassroots political action committee dedicated to recruiting, training, supporting, electing, and re-electing Democratic women. As the Georgia General Assembly convenes Monday, women will hold a historic 82 seats for the first time since the Supreme Court of the...
Lawmakers are kicking off the 2023 legislative session. Here’s what Georgians can expect
—— Monday marks the beginning of a new legislative session and several changes under the Gold Dome that will impact lawmakers’ work. New leadership holds the gavel in both the House and the Senate and a large group of freshman lawmakers will begin learning how to navigate the complicated and political process of legislating.
What to know as new COVID-19 variant spreads in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — A new COVID-19 variant is trickling its way across the United States. It's called XBB 1.5. It's the sub-lineage of the SARS-CoV-2 lineage XBB. As of December 31, XBB 1.5 accounted for more than 40% of cases in the United States. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Jennifer Hoffman with Piedmont Macon Medical Center says to avoid getting this variant, you should keep your COVID vaccinations up to date.
Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is done being underestimated. Having vanquished both a Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger and Democratic star Stacey Abrams to win reelection, Kemp is looking to expand his influence in his second term, free from the caricature of the gun-toting, pickup-driving, migrant-catching country boy that emerged during his first campaign for governor.
Lawmakers: Women make history on the first day of Georgia's 2023 legislative session
The Georgia Women’s Legislative Caucus honored Speaker Jan Jones (R - Milton) as the first female speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives on Monday morning. Jones became Speaker of the Georgia House in November 2022 after the death of former Speaker David Ralston. Jones served as speaker until...
$400 one-time payment likely coming to Alabama residents
If you're a taxpayer in Alabama, you may soon see a payment of up to $400 coming your way. Why? The state's government collected over $13 billion in the 2022 fiscal year. This means that the state of Alabama has a surplus of $2 billion more than the budgeted amount for the year. Due to this extra money collected by the state, something has to be done with this money. Right now, government officials are now trying to figure out how best to put it to use. Some individuals, such as Senator Orr, say that sending the money back to the taxpayers is a good idea, according to this source.
GPB morning headlines for January 9, 2023
Georgia lawmakers have flocked to Atlanta today for the kickoff of the 2023 legislative session. The No. 1 Georgia bulldogs are gearing up to take on No. 3 TCU for the College Football Playoff National Championship game tonight. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks at Ebenezer Baptist Church next Sunday...
You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in Georgia
ATLANTA (WSAV) — A new Georgia law is now in effect which means you don’t need a permit to carry a handgun. It went into effect on Jan. 1 but comes with some controversy. “It causes me great concern,” Rep. Teri Anulewciz, D-Smyrna said. “There are so many shootings on roads and highways throughout Georgia because road rage has gotten to a point where people will just brandish their weapon that they have with them in their car, they’ll start shooting people.”
Georgia Democrats reelect Nikema Williams as chair, regroup for next election
Nearly 300 Georgia Democrats who gathered to elect the party’s leadership Saturday had one message: There is work to be ...
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Georgia Today: Lawmakers are back; catching up with our congressmen; a national championship preview
LISTEN: On the Monday Jan. 9 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia has a $6 billion surplus and a new legislative session, we catch up with our congressmen in D.C., and here's a preview of the UGA/TCU national championship game. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
PHOTOS: The drama-filled process to elect Kevin McCarthy as House speaker
After a chaotic four days and 15 rounds of voting to elect a speaker of the House, California Republican Kevin McCarthy finally emerged victorious early Saturday to convene a new Congress. Here's a peek at what the tense, drawn-out negotiations looked like on the final day, on and around the...
One-on-one with Georgia Speaker of the House nominee Jon Burns
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A long time state leader from Effingham County could become the third highest-ranking person in the Georgia capital when that chamber meets to vote Monday. State Representative Jon Burns says he plans to take the same approach he’s used in serving his district to serving the...
Medical Minute: PTSD Treatment
In this week’s Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of the Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses new laboratory evidence that an old blood pressure medicine may help weaken traumatic memories that lead to debilitating PTSD. The Medical Minute airs...
