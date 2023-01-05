Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta

Read full article on original website
GPB morning headlines for January 9, 2023
Georgia lawmakers have flocked to Atlanta today for the kickoff of the 2023 legislative session. The No. 1 Georgia bulldogs are gearing up to take on No. 3 TCU for the College Football Playoff National Championship game tonight. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks at Ebenezer Baptist Church next Sunday...
Georgia special grand jury finishes probe of 2020 election
The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was overseeing the panel, issued an order Monday...
Lawmakers are kicking off the 2023 legislative session. Here’s what Georgians can expect
—— Monday marks the beginning of a new legislative session and several changes under the Gold Dome that will impact lawmakers’ work. New leadership holds the gavel in both the House and the Senate and a large group of freshman lawmakers will begin learning how to navigate the complicated and political process of legislating.
Nominee for Georgia House speakership aims to keep friends
Jon Burns has made a reputation as everyone's friend during his 18 years in the Georgia House. Now he hopes that affability will serve him as the chamber's speaker, one of the most powerful people in the state. "You get a lot more done in life, and certainly in government,...
Lawmakers: Women make history on the first day of Georgia's 2023 legislative session
The Georgia Women’s Legislative Caucus honored Speaker Jan Jones (R - Milton) as the first female speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives on Monday morning. Jones became Speaker of the Georgia House in November 2022 after the death of former Speaker David Ralston. Jones served as speaker until...
Women will serve in record-setting numbers for Georgia’s next legislative session
By Guest Columnist MELITA EASTERS, executive director of Georgia WIN List, a grassroots political action committee dedicated to recruiting, training, supporting, electing, and re-electing Democratic women. As the Georgia General Assembly convenes Monday, women will hold a historic 82 seats for the first time since the Supreme Court of the...
Playing God: Medical staff accused of placing DNRs on patients without family knowledge
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Chuck Milne remembers his big sister, Leona, who always struggled to fit in. “It was like a little girl trying to be somebody big and grown up,” Milne said. “But, you could still see the child, the angelic part.”. Milne said...
Solar panel maker Qcells expected to announce huge Georgia expansion
Solar panel manufacturer Qcells is expected to announce an expansion in Dalton plus a massive new plant northwest of Atlanta as part of what could be the largest clean energy manufacturing investment in U.S history, multiple people with knowledge of the company’s plans told the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Mass transit could be expanding in Georgia, but critics say costs aren't justified
(The Center Square) — Atlanta once had a robust transportation network, with streetcars rumbling along the city’s streets and interurban lines connecting suburbs like Marietta and Stone Mountain. But 75 years ago, the lines shuttered, replaced by new forms of transportation: Automobiles. Transportation is an ever-present topic of conversation in the Atlanta region. Talk of commuter rail lines has made headlines for years, but progress hasn’t matched the promises, even...
John Cole’s Georgia: House money
The post John Cole’s Georgia: House money appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Gwinnett County teacher to appear on 'Jeopardy!'
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report. A Gwinnett County teacher will appear on 'Jeopardy!' Monday night. Kelly Mraz, or as her students know her, “Mrs. Mraz,” will represent Gwinnett County Public Schools with her appearance on the show, according to a Facebook post from R.D. Head Elementary.
You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in Georgia
ATLANTA (WSAV) — A new Georgia law is now in effect which means you don’t need a permit to carry a handgun. It went into effect on Jan. 1 but comes with some controversy. “It causes me great concern,” Rep. Teri Anulewciz, D-Smyrna said. “There are so many shootings on roads and highways throughout Georgia because road rage has gotten to a point where people will just brandish their weapon that they have with them in their car, they’ll start shooting people.”
Georgia’s Gas Tax Goes Back into Effect Tuesday
It was nice while it lasted. Motorists in Georgia will see gas prices go back up Tuesday, January 10. That’s when the state’s gas tax suspension ends. Governor Brian Kemp had suspended the state gas tax last March to help provide some relief from high gas prices as a result of inflation and natural disasters in neighboring states that led to an increase in pump prices.
Georgia To Allocate $6.6 Billion Excess Budget To Tax Rebates, Revenue Replenishment
The state of Georgia has plans to allocate its $6.6 billion excess budget to tax rebates and replenishment of past revenues. Georgia officials will finalize the plans for the excess budget today, January 9. Residents of Georgia can look forward to receiving one-time tax rebates due to a new proposal...
Muscogee Nation and Georgia officials will cooperate on restoring the sacred to the tribe
Hundreds of indigenous people disinterred by archaeologists at the historic Etowah Mounds in Northwest Georgia will be returned to their descendants with the cooperation of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Etowah is one of the most well known of the so-called Mississipian mound cities in the Southeast which thrived...
From Athens to LA: The best moments, performances this season for the Dawgs
ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs are on the doorstep of making history and are looking to become the first team in the College Football Playoff era to win back-to-back national titles. A season ago, the Bulldogs marched to Indianapolis with significant moments in critical games like the opener...
