ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta

By Peter Biello, Jeremy Powell
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
nomadlawyer.org

The 07 Safest Places to Live in Georgia

Safest Places to Live in Georgia: But confused enough to decide which city is best for you to settle in. I completely understand shifting is a big thing, but don’t worry much as you are shifting to one of the safest states of the US. It is one of...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Mass transit could be expanding in Georgia, but critics say costs aren't justified

(The Center Square) — Atlanta once had a robust transportation network, with streetcars rumbling along the city’s streets and interurban lines connecting suburbs like Marietta and Stone Mountain. But 75 years ago, the lines shuttered, replaced by new forms of transportation: Automobiles. Transportation is an ever-present topic of conversation in the Atlanta region. Talk of commuter rail lines has made headlines for years, but progress hasn’t matched the promises, even...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Gwinnett County teacher to appear on 'Jeopardy!'

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report. A Gwinnett County teacher will appear on 'Jeopardy!' Monday night. Kelly Mraz, or as her students know her, “Mrs. Mraz,” will represent Gwinnett County Public Schools with her appearance on the show, according to a Facebook post from R.D. Head Elementary.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
a-z-animals.com

Discover 6 Endangered Animals That Call Georgia Home

© U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Southeast Region / Flickr / Original. An animal is classified as endangered if it is at risk of extinction within the foreseeable future throughout a significant portion of its natural range. The federal government has a list of endangered animals according to the Endangered Species Act. However, each state may also adopt its own endangered animal list. Forty-two of the animals on the federal government’s endangered and threatened animal species list call Georgia home.
GEORGIA STATE
counton2.com

You no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in Georgia

ATLANTA (WSAV) — A new Georgia law is now in effect which means you don’t need a permit to carry a handgun. It went into effect on Jan. 1 but comes with some controversy. “It causes me great concern,” Rep. Teri Anulewciz, D-Smyrna said. “There are so many shootings on roads and highways throughout Georgia because road rage has gotten to a point where people will just brandish their weapon that they have with them in their car, they’ll start shooting people.”
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

Georgia’s Gas Tax Goes Back into Effect Tuesday

It was nice while it lasted. Motorists in Georgia will see gas prices go back up Tuesday, January 10. That’s when the state’s gas tax suspension ends. Governor Brian Kemp had suspended the state gas tax last March to help provide some relief from high gas prices as a result of inflation and natural disasters in neighboring states that led to an increase in pump prices.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
33K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy