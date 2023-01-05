ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa Fire Department contains fire at south Tulsa restaurant

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a building fire at King Burrito near 71st and Mingo just before 6 a.m. Friday morning. The fire was contained to a wall on the exterior of the building where some debris had piled up. TFD was able to...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Fire causes minor damage at Tulsa Mexican restaurant

TULSA, Okla. — A fire caused minor damage to a Mexican restaurant in south Tulsa Friday morning, fighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a building fire at King Burrito near East 71st Street and South Mingo Road around 6 a.m. The fire was confined to a rear wall and...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Broken Arrow home where family of eight died has been demolished

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow home where a family of eight died has been demolished. Back in October, the bodies of eight people, including six children, were found in a house fire. Police said the family died as a result of a murder-suicide but never disclosed who was responsible for the deaths.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Boy dead after he was stabbed by girl in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a boy is dead after he was stabbed by a girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at an apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
TULSA, OK
fox5ny.com

Police: 12-year-old Oklahoma girl stabs brother, 9, to death

OKLAHOMA - A 9-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Tulsa, Oklahoma by his 12-year-old sister, according to police. Officers were called Thursday night to a home in the 1000 block of 64th Pl. S. and found the boy being treated by paramedics. EMSA paramedics and Tulsa firefighters were performing CPR to the victim.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Sugar Llamas donut shop opens new location in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Sugar Llamas opened a new location this weekend in Tulsa. The llama themed donut and coffee shop celebrated their grand opening on Saturday with some special guests. Patrons had an opportunity to meet llamas Fabio and Pedro while they satisfied their sweet tooth with a variety...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Neighbor reacts to death of 9-year-old boy in alleged sibling stabbing in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — “She’s losing two children at one time, her life, or the little girl’s life will never be the same, especially the little girl.”. A mother of three grown children in a neighboring apartment complex shared her reaction to the reported stabbing of a 9-year old boy at the River Bank Plaza Apartments. According to Tulsa Police, the 9-year-old died at the hospital overnight.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Turnpike Troubadours will headline major Tulsa venue

TULSA, Okla. — A popular native Oklahoma band will headline a major Tulsa venue in April. The BOK Center announced the Turnpike Troubadours will perform there April 1, with special guests Old Crow Medicine Show and Muscadine Bloodline opening the show. The band is from eastern Oklahoma and went...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

More than 700 people helped at Tulsa Sobering Center last year, city reports

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s jail diversion program helped more than 700 people last year, the city reported. The program is operated by Grand Addiction Recovery Center and helps those who suffer with alcoholism or other addictions and connects them to opportunities for long-term counseling and substance abuse treatment rehabilitation programs.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Tulsa. The expo features 14 premier boat dealerships and over 59 brands are on display, including Sea Ray, Crest, Tige, Cruisers Yachts, and more. The Oklahoma Boat Expo is a new boat...
TULSA, OK

