KTUL
Tulsa Fire Department contains fire at south Tulsa restaurant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a building fire at King Burrito near 71st and Mingo just before 6 a.m. Friday morning. The fire was contained to a wall on the exterior of the building where some debris had piled up. TFD was able to...
KOKI FOX 23
Fire causes minor damage at Tulsa Mexican restaurant
TULSA, Okla. — A fire caused minor damage to a Mexican restaurant in south Tulsa Friday morning, fighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a building fire at King Burrito near East 71st Street and South Mingo Road around 6 a.m. The fire was confined to a rear wall and...
Tulsa man admits threatening to ‘shoot up’ Saint Francis hospital
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he made threats against Saint Francis Hospital. Officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 4 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Troy Eaton, who was interacting with healthcare professionals who were treating his mother.
Girl, 12, fatally stabs 9-year-old brother, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. — A 12-year-old girl is accused of fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother on Thursday at an apartment in Tulsa, Oklahoma, authorities said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers received a call at 11:43 p.m. CST about a stabbing involving two juveniles at the River Bank Plaza Apartments.
KOCO
Broken Arrow home where family of eight died has been demolished
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow home where a family of eight died has been demolished. Back in October, the bodies of eight people, including six children, were found in a house fire. Police said the family died as a result of a murder-suicide but never disclosed who was responsible for the deaths.
KOKI FOX 23
Washington man hospitalized after being hit by car in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 24-year-old man from Washington was hospitalized after he was hit by a car in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said it happened around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 8 on OK-51, about 9 miles east of Tahlequah. According to OHP,...
KTUL
Several Tulsa-area Orthodox churches gather in Broken Arrow to pray over city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 40-year-old tradition took place at Veterans Park Sunday. Members of several area orthodox churches gathered to pray for the city and "bless the waters." They carved a 300-pound block of ice into a cross Saturday night. Sunday, kids helped push it into the pond.
News On 6
Tulsa Firefighters Put Out Fire At Homeless Encampment
Tulsa fire crews are looking into the cause of a fire at a homeless encampment. Firefighters were on the scene along Main Street just north of the Cain's Ballroom. Firefighters say no injuries were reported.
KOKI FOX 23
Sand Springs family desperate for answers after loved one dies from gunshot wound
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs family is calling for answers after their loved one died from a gunshot wound. Matthew Smith, 18, died just before the new year. His family told FOX23 they want to know what led up to his death. They spoke with FOX23 anonymously because they said they’re worried for their safety.
KOKI FOX 23
Boy dead after he was stabbed by girl in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a boy is dead after he was stabbed by a girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at an apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
fox5ny.com
Police: 12-year-old Oklahoma girl stabs brother, 9, to death
OKLAHOMA - A 9-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Tulsa, Oklahoma by his 12-year-old sister, according to police. Officers were called Thursday night to a home in the 1000 block of 64th Pl. S. and found the boy being treated by paramedics. EMSA paramedics and Tulsa firefighters were performing CPR to the victim.
KOKI FOX 23
Sugar Llamas donut shop opens new location in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Sugar Llamas opened a new location this weekend in Tulsa. The llama themed donut and coffee shop celebrated their grand opening on Saturday with some special guests. Patrons had an opportunity to meet llamas Fabio and Pedro while they satisfied their sweet tooth with a variety...
Several Families Displaced By Fire At Apartment Near 81st And Riverside
Several people have to stay somewhere else, because of a fire at their apartment complex. The fire happened at the Riverchase Apartments near 81st and Riverside. Thankfully no one was hurt. But the residents who lived there are now figuring out what to do next. "Oh man, it was blazing....
Neighbor reacts to death of 9-year-old boy in alleged sibling stabbing in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — “She’s losing two children at one time, her life, or the little girl’s life will never be the same, especially the little girl.”. A mother of three grown children in a neighboring apartment complex shared her reaction to the reported stabbing of a 9-year old boy at the River Bank Plaza Apartments. According to Tulsa Police, the 9-year-old died at the hospital overnight.
Sand Springs woman dies in mobile home fire, two others injured
Sand Springs woman dies in mobile home fire, two others injured. Neighbors say they woke up to several loud explosions.
Suspect uses mother’s name during arrest, says stolen truck was borrowed
TULSA, Okla. — A woman has been arrested after Tulsa police say she was caught with several grams of marijuana inside a stolen truck. Officers were notified about a stolen truck near Apache and Peoria on Sunday, thanks to the department’s Flock Safety System. The stolen truck was...
bartlesvilleradio.com
OCSO Searching for Convenience Store Burglary Suspect Near Sand Springs
The Osage County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at the Shop and Save Convenience Store at State Highway 97 and Shell Creek Road near Sand Springs on Saturday at about 2:40am. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, It appears that a male with most of his...
KOKI FOX 23
Turnpike Troubadours will headline major Tulsa venue
TULSA, Okla. — A popular native Oklahoma band will headline a major Tulsa venue in April. The BOK Center announced the Turnpike Troubadours will perform there April 1, with special guests Old Crow Medicine Show and Muscadine Bloodline opening the show. The band is from eastern Oklahoma and went...
KOKI FOX 23
More than 700 people helped at Tulsa Sobering Center last year, city reports
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s jail diversion program helped more than 700 people last year, the city reported. The program is operated by Grand Addiction Recovery Center and helps those who suffer with alcoholism or other addictions and connects them to opportunities for long-term counseling and substance abuse treatment rehabilitation programs.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Tulsa. The expo features 14 premier boat dealerships and over 59 brands are on display, including Sea Ray, Crest, Tige, Cruisers Yachts, and more. The Oklahoma Boat Expo is a new boat...
