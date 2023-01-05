Nest Wifi Pro mesh routers are up to $80 off right now

Google’s Nest Wifi Pro mesh wireless routers are popular for several key reasons. And today, there are deals that will save you up to $80 off when you buy a single router, a 2-pack, or a 3-pack.

If you read our Nest Wifi Pro review, you know exactly what makes this wireless system so appealing. If not, we’ll catch you up and explain why Nest Wifi Pro might be the perfect upgrade for your home Wi-Fi system.

Having slow or spotty Wi-Fi is so frustrating. It doesn’t matter if you’re gaming, streaming, or trying to get some work done. Connectivity issues will instantly get your blood boiling. But for some reason, many people tend to just keep dealing with the issues instead of fixing them.

Today, Google’s sale on the Nest Wifi Pro system gives you the perfect opportunity to fix any and all Wi-Fi issues you’re currently dealing with.

BGR’s Nest Wifi Pro review makes it clear that Nest Wifi Pro is fast, reliable, and easy to use. It’s also a breeze to set up, thanks to the awesome Google Home app.

But perhaps the best part is Wi-Fi 6E support. Any other devices in your home that support Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E are going to have blazing-fast connections and no interruptions.

Right now, you can save up to $80 depending on which Nest WiFi Pro setup you choose. A single router is on sale for $159.99, which is a $40 discount. You’ll save $60 on a 2-pack of routers and $80 on a 3-pack. That slashes the Nest WiFi Pro 3-pack to just $319.99 instead of $399.99.

Of note, these deals are available on Amazon and Best Buy today.