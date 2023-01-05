ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Nest Wifi Pro mesh routers are up to $80 off right now

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yr1eN_0k4sfXHM00

Google’s Nest Wifi Pro mesh wireless routers are popular for several key reasons. And today, there are deals that will save you up to $80 off when you buy a single router, a 2-pack, or a 3-pack.

If you read our Nest Wifi Pro review, you know exactly what makes this wireless system so appealing. If not, we’ll catch you up and explain why Nest Wifi Pro might be the perfect upgrade for your home Wi-Fi system.

Having slow or spotty Wi-Fi is so frustrating. It doesn’t matter if you’re gaming, streaming, or trying to get some work done. Connectivity issues will instantly get your blood boiling. But for some reason, many people tend to just keep dealing with the issues instead of fixing them.

Today, Google’s sale on the Nest Wifi Pro system gives you the perfect opportunity to fix any and all Wi-Fi issues you’re currently dealing with.

BGR’s Nest Wifi Pro review makes it clear that Nest Wifi Pro is fast, reliable, and easy to use. It’s also a breeze to set up, thanks to the awesome Google Home app.

But perhaps the best part is Wi-Fi 6E support. Any other devices in your home that support Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E are going to have blazing-fast connections and no interruptions.

Right now, you can save up to $80 depending on which Nest WiFi Pro setup you choose. A single router is on sale for $159.99, which is a $40 discount. You’ll save $60 on a 2-pack of routers and $80 on a 3-pack. That slashes the Nest WiFi Pro 3-pack to just $319.99 instead of $399.99.

Of note, these deals are available on Amazon and Best Buy today.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 is $160 off in every color today

Despite increasing competition, Samsung’s lineup of foldable smartphones is still the best in the business. And today, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is on sale with discounts of up to $160 off. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is already the most affordable model among the company’s current-generation foldables. With...
BGR.com

Philips Hue is launching a TV app for $130

Philips Hue, one of the most popular smart lighting platforms in the world, is launching a new app for the television that will allow you to adapt your lights to the content playing on your TV…for $130. As reported by Gizmodo, Signify, the parent company of Philips, has announced...
BGR.com

BGR’s best of CES 2023

CES is back, and in a big way. While CES 2022 marked a return for the big show after a break for COVID, many companies and publications pulled out at the last minute, and as a result it was a little…subdued. Not so for 2023. CES 2023 is where...
BGR.com

Is Apple’s iPhone camera getting worse? MKBHD weighs in

At the end of 2022, YouTuber Marques Brownlee, known as MKBHD, performed a blind camera test to select the best smartphone camera of the year. With over 600,000 people joining and 20 million votes, the YouTuber used an Elo-style power ranking system hosted on a dedicated website to discover the best smartphone camera of 2022.
BGR.com

Amazon Kindle Scribe is just $295 with first-ever discount

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is the most sophisticated eReader that Amazon has ever released. And today, you can get one for as little as $294.99 thanks to the first Kindle Scribe deal that Amazon has ever offered. Amazon’s Kindle Scribe is unlike any other Kindle you’ve ever tried, as we...
BGR.com

Report: All iPhone 15 models will feature the Dynamic Island

DSCC’s Ross Young has repeatedly reported that all iPhone 15 models will feature the Dynamic Island. This hardware-software integration introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro is how Apple replaced the five years old notch, first introduced on the iPhone X. The Dynamic island shows important alerts, notifications, and activities....
BGR.com

Google wants to bring new features to older versions of Android

Google wants to take some of the features that have been added in later versions of Android and offer them to devices still running older versions of its operating system. In a blog post on the Android Developers website, the company announced a new Extension SDK framework that will allow developers to offer certain features from newer versions of Android to devices running select older versions.
BGR.com

Change this iPhone setting to thwart thieves who might steal your phone

Apple’s Find My technology makes stealing an iPhone difficult, as tech-savvy thieves might be wary about stealing devices that users can track online. But the iPhone remains a highly coveted device and a primary target. That’s why it’s important to change a key iPhone Control Center setting to prevent thieves from holding onto your device, in addition to having Find My active at all times and protecting your device with a password and biometrics.
BGR.com

Apple Books launch audiobook catalog narrated by AI

Apple has launched a catalog of books narrated by AI, as this “may mark the beginning of the end for human narrators,” according to The Guardian. The publication says Apple was due to release this feature in mid-November, but after layoffs at Meta and Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, the company decided to wait a bit longer as these events could “cast a dark cloud over the technology sector.”
BGR.com

Samsung unveils Auto HDR Remastering for 2023 Neo QLED TVs

Today, Samsung unveiled its 2023 lineup of TVs with new MICRO LED panels and Neo QLED, OLED, and style TVs. They come will powerful performance, more customization, and more technologies than ever. “In 2023, we are pushing boundaries of innovation to offer consumers more than just premium picture quality, but...
BGR.com

Anker chargers are on sale at all-time low prices today only

Anker has developed a reputation as the top brand in the world when it comes to smartphone chargers and charging accessories. And on Monday, best-selling Anker chargers are on sale at all-time low prices for one day only. Some of Anker’s hottest new wall adapters are on sale today, and...
BGR.com

Apple’s last-gen iPad is on sale for $200 less than the new model

Some Apple fans always need to ensure they have the latest and greats versions of Apple’s various products. Meanwhile, others know that there’s a lot of money to be saved by shopping for deals on earlier models. Today, there’s a sale at Best Buy on the last-gen iPad, offering an $80 discount on this popular model.
BGR.com

DSCC highlights Apple Mixed Reality headset features in latest analysis

Apple is set to release its Mixed Reality headset in 2023. First rumored to be unveiled in mid-2022, the Mixed Reality headset is likely to be introduced later this year. DSCC, which follows display trends in the tech world, has given us multiple pieces of information regarding Apple’s newest products, and it’s now rounding up what the company knows about the Cupertino firm’s goals to enter the AR/VR market.
BGR.com

BGR.com

353K+
Followers
12K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy