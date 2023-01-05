ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mix 97.9 FM

3 Places To Travel To In Texas In 2023 That Are Budget-Friendly!

Day 9 of January, I don't think it is too soon for anyone to have broken any New Year resolutions. If you are like me and still mentally thinking about your list, let me add one for you. Travel. But travel in a way that is budget-friendly. If you take trips that won't break the bank, you have the opportunity to travel more, it's a win-win.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Violet Crown Clubhouse closing Jan. 15

The Violet Crown Clubhouse (VCC), located at 7100 Woodrow Ave., is closing its doors for the final time on Sunday after being open for the last four years. VCC, which is situated in a former pharmacy that felt like a blast from the past when visitors walked through its doors, announced the news on its Instagram page.
AUSTIN, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?

The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Hiker found dead near the highest point in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Guadalupe Mountains National Park is reporting the death of a hiker on a trail leading to the highest peak in Texas. In a release, the agency says the hiker was found non-responsive by other hikers on December 31, 2022. Officials say that despite CPR being administered, the person was pronounced dead.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Can You Record A Conversation In Texas?

We've all been tempted to record a conversation. Sometimes people show a side of themselves to us that they just don't show to anyone else. Whether it be a boss, a former spouse, or someone who knows they owe you money but denies it to others. Then there are all...
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Colorado Trying To ‘Out-Texas,’ Texas at the Game of Migrants

When you play the game of migrants, you win or you die. There is no middle ground. That's how some U.S. Governors are playing the game, at least. Throughout the fall of 2022, republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron Desantis seemed to be competing for the title of mightiest Migrant Vanquisher, but now, democratic Governor Jared Polis is throwing Colorado's hat into the ring.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

24 Unique or Odd School Mascots Found in the State of Texas

School mascots are a tradition that goes back many years. It’s almost funny how so many of us have never had a say in what our school mascot is, yet we have such pride in them. But it’s a representation of our town, the place we call home. Whether we love our school mascot or laugh at the name and logo there are definitely some very unique school mascots found in Texas and we found 24 of them that we had to bring to your attention.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

What Is The Most Popular Pickup Truck In Texas?

Texas is big on a lot of things, including pickup trucks. We love our trucks, no doubt about that at all, but which one do we love most?. Mirror, mirror on the wall, what is Texas most beloved truck of all? Well, for starters, it isn't my Toyota Tacoma. I love my truck and we have gone through some rough stuff together, on purpose and as a result of weather and/or crazy drivers.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
TEXAS STATE
Narcity USA

This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit

You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
TEXAS STATE
dailytrib.com

Bella Sera gets OK to expand original Marble Falls location

The Marble Falls City Council on Jan. 3 approved a right-of-way abandonment that will allow Bella Sera Italian Restaurant to expand the building and rework the parking lot at its original site, 1125 U.S. 281. Improvements include adding more than 3,000 square-feet of interior space and making the parking lot...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
