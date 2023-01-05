Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesCorrie WritingAustin, TX
Craft Beer in Austin: A Guide to the Best Breweries and TaproomsCorrie WritingPhoenix, AZ
Texas man goes viral for getting a P Terry's logo tattoo on his armAsh JurbergAustin, TX
3 Places To Travel To In Texas In 2023 That Are Budget-Friendly!
Day 9 of January, I don't think it is too soon for anyone to have broken any New Year resolutions. If you are like me and still mentally thinking about your list, let me add one for you. Travel. But travel in a way that is budget-friendly. If you take trips that won't break the bank, you have the opportunity to travel more, it's a win-win.
KVUE
Violet Crown Clubhouse closing Jan. 15
The Violet Crown Clubhouse (VCC), located at 7100 Woodrow Ave., is closing its doors for the final time on Sunday after being open for the last four years. VCC, which is situated in a former pharmacy that felt like a blast from the past when visitors walked through its doors, announced the news on its Instagram page.
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?
The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
North Texas resident $1 million richer after claiming Mega Millions win just before ticket expires
DALLAS (KDAF) — Luka Doncic dribbles, he shoots, the buzzer sounds but it goes in; there’s nothing like watching NBA superstars win games with a buzzer-beater, but there’s another buzzer-beater situation connected to a North Texan winning some serious cash from the Texas Lottery. When you buy...
KTSA
Hiker found dead near the highest point in Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Guadalupe Mountains National Park is reporting the death of a hiker on a trail leading to the highest peak in Texas. In a release, the agency says the hiker was found non-responsive by other hikers on December 31, 2022. Officials say that despite CPR being administered, the person was pronounced dead.
Can You Record A Conversation In Texas?
We've all been tempted to record a conversation. Sometimes people show a side of themselves to us that they just don't show to anyone else. Whether it be a boss, a former spouse, or someone who knows they owe you money but denies it to others. Then there are all...
Fajita Bandit: Texas Woman Wanted For Stealing $1K In Meat
Prices are up at every grocery store, and it's easy to feel the sting, especially when purchasing meat. There are a lot of great ways to stretch your budget, like adding veggies to your dish or finding sales, but I don't recommend shoplifting it. A woman from Larado, Texas thought...
New study names San Antonio top Texas city for green space, beating out Austin
While Houston and El Paso were close behind SA, Austin didn't even break the list's top 20.
Colorado Trying To ‘Out-Texas,’ Texas at the Game of Migrants
When you play the game of migrants, you win or you die. There is no middle ground. That's how some U.S. Governors are playing the game, at least. Throughout the fall of 2022, republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron Desantis seemed to be competing for the title of mightiest Migrant Vanquisher, but now, democratic Governor Jared Polis is throwing Colorado's hat into the ring.
24 Unique or Odd School Mascots Found in the State of Texas
School mascots are a tradition that goes back many years. It’s almost funny how so many of us have never had a say in what our school mascot is, yet we have such pride in them. But it’s a representation of our town, the place we call home. Whether we love our school mascot or laugh at the name and logo there are definitely some very unique school mascots found in Texas and we found 24 of them that we had to bring to your attention.
These eateries were ranked the best BBQ spots in Texas: report
Eating in the state of Texas is just as important as high school football, except it's year-round and you can do it seven days a week compared to Friday nights and the occasional weekend playoff game.
What Is The Most Popular Pickup Truck In Texas?
Texas is big on a lot of things, including pickup trucks. We love our trucks, no doubt about that at all, but which one do we love most?. Mirror, mirror on the wall, what is Texas most beloved truck of all? Well, for starters, it isn't my Toyota Tacoma. I love my truck and we have gone through some rough stuff together, on purpose and as a result of weather and/or crazy drivers.
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit
You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
dailytrib.com
Bella Sera gets OK to expand original Marble Falls location
The Marble Falls City Council on Jan. 3 approved a right-of-way abandonment that will allow Bella Sera Italian Restaurant to expand the building and rework the parking lot at its original site, 1125 U.S. 281. Improvements include adding more than 3,000 square-feet of interior space and making the parking lot...
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
New Braunfels local named 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels woman and non-profit leader has been selected as the 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree. Susie Vybiral is the founder and CEO of Room Redux, an international non-profit organization focused on transforming the physical spaces to promote healing for children that have been physically and/or sexually abused.
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!
Recently on a drive down I35 from Austin to San Antonio, I stopped at Buc-ee's. It had been a while since my last visit, and I needed to stock up on Beaver Nuggets and some jerky.
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Jan. 9, 2023: The most powerful Republican in Texas may not even live here
Who is the most powerful Republican in Texas? Texas Monthly Senior Editor Michael Hardy’s answer might surprise you: It’s Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Here are the stories on Texas Standard for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023:. President Joe Biden visited the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday for the first time...
