North Wildwood, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

‘Huge planetary threat’ not being addressed in NJ, groups say

Hundreds of invasive plant species are threatening New Jersey or have already done significant damage, according to environment advocates who are pushing lawmakers to continue advancing legislation that addresses the issue. "They're a huge planetary threat, they diminish water quality, they're a hazard for human health, they endanger food security,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

Murphy’s White House run could begin this week in NJ

Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions. Many...
TRENTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Here Is Where You Should Go To Experience New Jersey’s Best Road Trip

If you are looking for an amazing, iconic road trip, experts say you don't have to cross a border. There is an iconic road trip you have to take right here in New Jersey. Now, we don't often consider the words "joy" and "driving" very compatible here in the Garden State. As a matter of fact, those two words hardly ever find themselves in the same sentence, unless of course there is a "once I stopped" in the middle of them.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Mask-up – CDC recommends masking in all NJ counties

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging all New Jersey residents to mask-up again as the number of COVID-19 cases rise rapidly. State and federal health officials have become increasingly concerned with the XBB COVID variant. It is highly contagious and has shown resistance to both vaccine protections as well as immunities from past COVID infections.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WBOC

Irish Mikes Bar in Dover Draws Attention Following Fight

DOVER, Del.- A downtown Dover bar is under the microscope, once again. City leaders and the police department are mulling the future of Irish Mikes. Dover city council suspended Irish Mikes license in 2021, following multiple public disturbance complaints. Now, the bar is drawing the attention of city council once again, after a fight broke out inside.
DOVER, DE
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Route 130 In Bordentown

A serious crash with injuries occurred on Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. north of Route 206 in Bordentown, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Route 130 was closed in both directions, according to 511nj.org. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Shore News Network

Three winning tickets in New Jersey during Saturday’s Powerball drawing

Three winning second-tier lottery tickets were sold in New Jersey for Saturday’s Powerball lottery. According to the New Jersey Lottery Commission, each ticket is worth $50,000. The tickets were sold at Quick Mart in Moonachie, Jackpocket in Hewitt and 7-Eleven in Summit. The winning numbers for the Saturday, January 7, drawing were: 35, 36, 44, 45, and 67. The Red Power Ball number was 14. The Power Play was 3X. 43,924 New Jersey players took home an estimated $255,365 in prizes ranging from $4 to $300. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $340,000,000 for the next drawing to be held Monday, January 9, at 10:59 pm. The post Three winning tickets in New Jersey during Saturday’s Powerball drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

